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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 18 of 2026: Equity Turnover Drops to TZS 13.11 Billion in a Shortened Week as MCB Jumps 56% to Lead Market Gains

During Week 18 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange experienced a sharp contraction in equity liquidity during a shortened four-day trading week, with total equity turnover dropping by -58.51% to TZS 13.11 billion. Despite the reduced trading volume, market sentiment was broadly positive and lifted most primary indices, with MCB emerging as the market’s best performer by surging +56%.
May 3, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange trading activity for Week 18 of 2026 spanned four days from Monday, April 27th, through Thursday, April 30th, as the market was closed on Friday, May 1st, for the Labor Day holiday, featuring a bullish run for most indices driven by strong gains in key stocks like top performer MCB, which appreciated by +56.00%.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 13.11 billion. This reflects a significant decrease of -58.51% compared to Week 17’s TZS 31.60 billion.

Share volume totaled 4,444,935 shares. This represents a decrease of -59.62% compared to the 11,007,085 shares traded in Week 17.

CRDB continued to dominate volume, recording a weekly total of 2,866,769 shares traded.

ETF Trading

The ETF board saw a solid expansion in both volume and turnover, recording a total unit volume of 1,075,215 units. This marks an increase of +34.76% compared to Week 17’s volume of 797,861 units.

Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 995.75 million. This reflects a substantial increase of +147.80% from Week 17’s TZS 401.83 million.

The IEACLC-ETF recorded a slight decline of -1.68%, dropping to close the week at TZS 1,170 per share.

The VERTEX-ETF recorded a gain of +5.48%, rising to close the week at TZS 385 per share.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 24th April 2026Closing Price (TZS) 30th April 2026Variation %
IEACLC-ETF1,1901,170-1.68%
VERTEX-ETF365385+5.48%

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 18 of 2026 at TZS 34,050.16 billion. This represents an increase of +1.52% compared to the Week 17 closing figure of TZS 33,539.24 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 23,468.63 billion. This reflects an increase of +2.49% compared to the Week 17 closing figure of TZS 22,897.65 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 178.12 billion. This reflects a decrease of -0.89% compared to the Week 17 closing figure of TZS 179.72 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 142.97 billion. This represented a +59.03% increase compared to Week 17’s turnover of TZS 89.90 billion.

Government securities anchored the week’s trading volume, primarily driven by heavy trading in 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds saw light activity, including trades involving 5-year bonds with a 12.00% coupon and a 10-year bond with a 13.50% coupon.

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks posted largely positive results during the shortened week.

The Industrial and Allied Index recorded the largest gain, rising by +5.52%. The Tanzania Share Index climbed by +2.49%. The Banks, Finance, and Investment Index increased by +1.62%. The All Share Index rose by +1.52%.

The Commercial Services Index was the sole decliner, falling slightly by -0.53%.

IndexClosing Value 24th April 2026Closing Value 30th April 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)3,860.463,919.27+1.52%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,464.158,675.21+2.49%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,086.275,366.98+5.52%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)18,545.1018,845.65+1.62%
Commercial Services (CS)2,162.242,150.78-0.53%

Stock Performances

Gains were strongly led by MCB, which surged by an impressive +56.00% to close the week at TZS 2,340 per share, up from TZS 1,500.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to SWIS, which recorded an appreciation of +11.97%, rising from TZS 2,590 to TZS 2,900 per share.

Other notable gainers included TBL (+9.62%), DSE (+6.10%), and CRDB (+4.04%). Conversely, several stocks saw declines in value.

The biggest loss was recorded by PAL, which dropped by -12.90% to close at TZS 405.
NMG was the second-largest loser, recording a drop of -8.47% to close at TZS 270 per share. MUCOBA also retreated significantly by -7.75% to close at TZS 655.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 24th April 2026Closing Price (TZS) 30th April 2026Variation %
AFRIPRISE795755-5.03%
CRDB2,7202,830+4.04%
DCB620610-1.61%
DSE6,2306,610+6.10%
EABL5,0004,930-1.40%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA1301300.00%
KCB1,7701,7700.00%
MBP2,5002,410-3.60%
MCB1,5002,340+56.00%
MKCB4,7704,660-2.31%
MUCOBA710655-7.75%
NICO3,7003,670-0.81%
NMB13,69013,510-1.31%
NMG295270-8.47%
PAL465405-12.90%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,5902,900+11.97%
TBL9,88010,830+9.62%
TCC12,46012,770+2.49%
TCCL2,9002,930+1.03%
TOL950955+0.53%
TPCC7,3607,500+1.90%
TTP580550-5.17%
USL25250.00%
VODA740735-0.68%
YETU5105100.00%

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus regulations, key sectors, and investment opportunities — all in one place.

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