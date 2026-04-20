Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 16 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges as MBP (+12.61%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 16 of 2026 was characterized by a massive resurgence in both equity and bond liquidity. Despite these heavy trading volumes, stock price trends were broadly negative, leading to contractions across all primary indices.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 35.62 billion. This reflects a massive increase of +156.63% compared to Week 15’s TZS 13.88 billion.

Share volume totaled 11,455,470 shares. This represents a substantial +73.13% increase compared to the 6,616,622 shares traded in Week 15.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 9,283,548 shares traded. This was significantly bolstered by a massive block trade of 4,463,901 shares on Thursday.

ETF Trading

The ETF board saw a solid recovery in activity, recording a total unit volume of 551,540 units. This marks an increase of +18.04% compared to Week 15’s volume of 467,232 units.

Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 422.85 million, reflecting an increase of +17.29% from Week 15’s TZS 360.53 million.

In terms of price performance, using the final traded price of the week, the IEACLC-ETF recorded a slight decline of -0.83%, dropping from its previous final traded price of TZS 1,200 to end the week at TZS 1,190 per share. The VERTEX-ETF maintained its value, closing flat at TZS 385 per share.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 10th April 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 17th April 2026 Variation % IEACLC-ETF 1,200 1,190 -0.83% VERTEX-ETF 385 385 0.00%

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 16 of 2026 at TZS 34,030.41 billion. This represents a decrease of -0.89% compared to the Week 15 closing figure of TZS 34,336.21 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 23,313.95 billion. This reflects a decrease of -1.23% compared to the Week 15 closing figure of TZS 23,605.23 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 180.80 billion. This reflects a decrease of 0.74% compared to the Week 15 closing figure of TZS 182.15 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 256.42 billion. This represented a massive +780.56% increase compared to the shortened Week 15’s bond turnover of TZS 29.12 billion.

Government securities anchored the week’s trading volume, primarily driven by heavy trading in 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds saw modest activity, including trades involving 5-year bonds (12.00% and 13.50% coupons) and a 5-year bond with a 6.00% coupon traded at USD 0.07 million.

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks posted entirely negative results during the week, reflecting the broader drop in stock values. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index recorded the largest decline, dropping by -1.53%, closely followed by the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), which fell by -1.23%.

Index Closing Value 10th April 2026 Closing Value 17th April 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,952.19 3,917.00 -0.89% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,725.71 8,618.04 -1.23% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,140.87 5,113.12 -0.54% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 19,173.83 18,880.30 -1.53% Commercial Services (CS) 2,324.97 2,298.50 -1.14%

Stock Performances

Gains were extremely limited, led by MBP, which surged 12.61% to close the week at TZS 2,500 per share, up from TZS 2,220. The only other notable gainers for the week were KCB (+0.56%) and TCC (+0.16%).

Conversely, a large segment of the market saw declines in value. The biggest loss was recorded by PAL, which dropped by -12.04% to close at TZS 475.

MUCOBA was the second-largest loser, recording a drop of -11.90% to close at TZS 740 per share. MCB also retreated significantly by -6.47% to close at TZS 1,590.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 10th April 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 17th April 2026 Variation % AFRIPRISE 800 790 -1.25% CRDB 2,840 2,790 -1.76% DCB 690 665 -3.62% DSE 6,540 6,480 -0.92% EABL 5,040 5,020 -0.40% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 140 135 -3.57% KCB 1,770 1,780 0.56% MBP 2,220 2,500 12.61% MCB 1,700 1,590 -6.47% MKCB 4,980 4,930 -1.00% MUCOBA 840 740 -11.90% NICO 3,960 3,810 -3.79% NMB 13,970 13,800 -1.22% NMG 300 300 0.00% PAL 540 475 -12.04% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,650 2,630 -0.75% TBL 10,000 9,910 -0.90% TCC 12,580 12,600 0.16% TCCL 2,930 2,930 0.00% TOL 975 960 -1.54% TPCC 7,400 7,360 -0.54% TTP 625 615 -1.60% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 795 790 -0.63% YETU 510 510 0.00%