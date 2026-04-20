Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 16 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges as MBP (+12.61%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 16 of 2026 was characterized by a massive resurgence in both equity and bond liquidity. Despite these heavy trading volumes, stock price trends were broadly negative, leading to contractions across all primary indices.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 35.62 billion. This reflects a massive increase of +156.63% compared to Week 15’s TZS 13.88 billion.
Share volume totaled 11,455,470 shares. This represents a substantial +73.13% increase compared to the 6,616,622 shares traded in Week 15.
CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 9,283,548 shares traded. This was significantly bolstered by a massive block trade of 4,463,901 shares on Thursday.
ETF Trading
The ETF board saw a solid recovery in activity, recording a total unit volume of 551,540 units. This marks an increase of +18.04% compared to Week 15’s volume of 467,232 units.
Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 422.85 million, reflecting an increase of +17.29% from Week 15’s TZS 360.53 million.
In terms of price performance, using the final traded price of the week, the IEACLC-ETF recorded a slight decline of -0.83%, dropping from its previous final traded price of TZS 1,200 to end the week at TZS 1,190 per share. The VERTEX-ETF maintained its value, closing flat at TZS 385 per share.
|ETF
|Closing Price (TZS) 10th April 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 17th April 2026
|Variation %
|IEACLC-ETF
|1,200
|1,190
|-0.83%
|VERTEX-ETF
|385
|385
|0.00%
Market Capitalisation
The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 16 of 2026 at TZS 34,030.41 billion. This represents a decrease of -0.89% compared to the Week 15 closing figure of TZS 34,336.21 billion.
The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 23,313.95 billion. This reflects a decrease of -1.23% compared to the Week 15 closing figure of TZS 23,605.23 billion.
The ETF Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 180.80 billion. This reflects a decrease of 0.74% compared to the Week 15 closing figure of TZS 182.15 billion.
Bond Market
Bond turnover totaled TZS 256.42 billion. This represented a massive +780.56% increase compared to the shortened Week 15’s bond turnover of TZS 29.12 billion.
Government securities anchored the week’s trading volume, primarily driven by heavy trading in 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.
Corporate bonds saw modest activity, including trades involving 5-year bonds (12.00% and 13.50% coupons) and a 5-year bond with a 6.00% coupon traded at USD 0.07 million.
Indexes
The DSE benchmarks posted entirely negative results during the week, reflecting the broader drop in stock values. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index recorded the largest decline, dropping by -1.53%, closely followed by the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), which fell by -1.23%.
|Index
|Closing Value 10th April 2026
|Closing Value 17th April 2026
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|3,952.19
|3,917.00
|-0.89%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|8,725.71
|8,618.04
|-1.23%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,140.87
|5,113.12
|-0.54%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|19,173.83
|18,880.30
|-1.53%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,324.97
|2,298.50
|-1.14%
Stock Performances
Gains were extremely limited, led by MBP, which surged 12.61% to close the week at TZS 2,500 per share, up from TZS 2,220. The only other notable gainers for the week were KCB (+0.56%) and TCC (+0.16%).
Conversely, a large segment of the market saw declines in value. The biggest loss was recorded by PAL, which dropped by -12.04% to close at TZS 475.
MUCOBA was the second-largest loser, recording a drop of -11.90% to close at TZS 740 per share. MCB also retreated significantly by -6.47% to close at TZS 1,590.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 10th April 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 17th April 2026
|Variation %
|AFRIPRISE
|800
|790
|-1.25%
|CRDB
|2,840
|2,790
|-1.76%
|DCB
|690
|665
|-3.62%
|DSE
|6,540
|6,480
|-0.92%
|EABL
|5,040
|5,020
|-0.40%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|8,650
|8,650
|0.00%
|KA
|140
|135
|-3.57%
|KCB
|1,770
|1,780
|0.56%
|MBP
|2,220
|2,500
|12.61%
|MCB
|1,700
|1,590
|-6.47%
|MKCB
|4,980
|4,930
|-1.00%
|MUCOBA
|840
|740
|-11.90%
|NICO
|3,960
|3,810
|-3.79%
|NMB
|13,970
|13,800
|-1.22%
|NMG
|300
|300
|0.00%
|PAL
|540
|475
|-12.04%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|2,650
|2,630
|-0.75%
|TBL
|10,000
|9,910
|-0.90%
|TCC
|12,580
|12,600
|0.16%
|TCCL
|2,930
|2,930
|0.00%
|TOL
|975
|960
|-1.54%
|TPCC
|7,400
|7,360
|-0.54%
|TTP
|625
|615
|-1.60%
|USL
|25
|25
|0.00%
|VODA
|795
|790
|-0.63%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus regulations, key sectors, and investment opportunities — all in one place.Download Free Guide