The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 16 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges as MBP (+12.61%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 16 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a massive resurgence in liquidity across multiple asset classes. Total equity turnover soared by 156.63% to TZS 35.62 billion, driven by substantial block trades in CRDB. Share volume also expanded significantly, jumping +73.13% from the previous week. The bond market saw an even more dramatic expansion, with turnover skyrocketing by +780.56% to TZS 256.42 billion. Despite the influx of capital and robust trading activity, market sentiment remained bearish for equities. This widespread negative price movement resulted in contractions across all primary DSE indices. Among the few bright spots in the market, MBP emerged as the week’s biggest winner, appreciating by +12.61%.
April 20, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 16 of 2026 was characterized by a massive resurgence in both equity and bond liquidity. Despite these heavy trading volumes, stock price trends were broadly negative, leading to contractions across all primary indices.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 35.62 billion. This reflects a massive increase of +156.63% compared to Week 15’s TZS 13.88 billion.

Share volume totaled 11,455,470 shares. This represents a substantial +73.13% increase compared to the 6,616,622 shares traded in Week 15.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 9,283,548 shares traded. This was significantly bolstered by a massive block trade of 4,463,901 shares on Thursday.

ETF Trading

The ETF board saw a solid recovery in activity, recording a total unit volume of 551,540 units. This marks an increase of +18.04% compared to Week 15’s volume of 467,232 units.

Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 422.85 million, reflecting an increase of +17.29% from Week 15’s TZS 360.53 million.

In terms of price performance, using the final traded price of the week, the IEACLC-ETF recorded a slight decline of -0.83%, dropping from its previous final traded price of TZS 1,200 to end the week at TZS 1,190 per share. The VERTEX-ETF maintained its value, closing flat at TZS 385 per share.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 10th April 2026Closing Price (TZS) 17th April 2026Variation %
IEACLC-ETF1,2001,190-0.83%
VERTEX-ETF3853850.00%

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 16 of 2026 at TZS 34,030.41 billion. This represents a decrease of -0.89% compared to the Week 15 closing figure of TZS 34,336.21 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 23,313.95 billion. This reflects a decrease of -1.23% compared to the Week 15 closing figure of TZS 23,605.23 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 180.80 billion. This reflects a decrease of 0.74% compared to the Week 15 closing figure of TZS 182.15 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 256.42 billion. This represented a massive +780.56% increase compared to the shortened Week 15’s bond turnover of TZS 29.12 billion.

Government securities anchored the week’s trading volume, primarily driven by heavy trading in 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds saw modest activity, including trades involving 5-year bonds (12.00% and 13.50% coupons) and a 5-year bond with a 6.00% coupon traded at USD 0.07 million.

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks posted entirely negative results during the week, reflecting the broader drop in stock values. The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index recorded the largest decline, dropping by -1.53%, closely followed by the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), which fell by -1.23%.

IndexClosing Value 10th April 2026Closing Value 17th April 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)3,952.193,917.00-0.89%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,725.718,618.04-1.23%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,140.875,113.12-0.54%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)19,173.8318,880.30-1.53%
Commercial Services (CS)2,324.972,298.50-1.14%

Stock Performances

Gains were extremely limited, led by MBP, which surged 12.61% to close the week at TZS 2,500 per share, up from TZS 2,220. The only other notable gainers for the week were KCB (+0.56%) and TCC (+0.16%).

Conversely, a large segment of the market saw declines in value. The biggest loss was recorded by PAL, which dropped by -12.04% to close at TZS 475.

MUCOBA was the second-largest loser, recording a drop of -11.90% to close at TZS 740 per share. MCB also retreated significantly by -6.47% to close at TZS 1,590.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 10th April 2026Closing Price (TZS) 17th April 2026Variation %
AFRIPRISE800790-1.25%
CRDB2,8402,790-1.76%
DCB690665-3.62%
DSE6,5406,480-0.92%
EABL5,0405,020-0.40%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA140135-3.57%
KCB1,7701,7800.56%
MBP2,2202,50012.61%
MCB1,7001,590-6.47%
MKCB4,9804,930-1.00%
MUCOBA840740-11.90%
NICO3,9603,810-3.79%
NMB13,97013,800-1.22%
NMG3003000.00%
PAL540475-12.04%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,6502,630-0.75%
TBL10,0009,910-0.90%
TCC12,58012,6000.16%
TCCL2,9302,9300.00%
TOL975960-1.54%
TPCC7,4007,360-0.54%
TTP625615-1.60%
USL25250.00%
VODA795790-0.63%
YETU5105100.00%

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus regulations, key sectors, and investment opportunities — all in one place.

Download Free Guide
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
Tanzania Building African Financial Markets Forum (BAFM) 2026
Read More

Building African Financial Markets Forum (BAFM): 24th-25th June 2026, Dar es Salaam

Tanzania will host the 13th edition of the Building African Financial Markets (BAFM) Forum on 24–25 June 2026 in Dar es Salaam, jointly organized by the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) and the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA). The forum will convene CEOs of African stock exchanges, regulators, pension funds, brokers, and development finance institutions, including AfDB, IFC, and the World Bank, to discuss liquidity, fintech, cross-border listings, AfCFTA capital flows, ESG instruments, ETFs, REITs, and SME platforms.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 15 of 2026: Equity Turnover Contracts in a 3-Day Week as KA (+27.27%) and PAL (+18.68%) Lead as Best Stock Performers

During Week 15 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a pullback in overall equity, ETF, and bond trading activity, primarily due to a shortened three-day trading week in observance of Easter Monday and Karume Day. Total equity turnover dropped by -36.88% to TZS 13.88 billion, and share volume decreased by -6.39% compared to the prior week. The ETF market also saw a turnover decline of -21.52%, while the bond market contracted sharply by -62.72% to post TZS 29.12 billion in turnover. Despite the reduced liquidity, stock price movements were overwhelmingly positive, lifting all primary indices across the board. KA led the gainers by appreciating +27.27%, followed by PAL, which gained +18.68%.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 14 of 2026: Equity Turnover Contracts in a Shortened Week as KA (+15.79%) and JHL (+7.45%) Lead as Best Stock Performers

During Week 14 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a pullback in overall equity and ETF trading activity, largely due to a shortened four-day trading week in observance of Good Friday. Total equity turnover dropped by -29.47% to TZS 21.99 billion, while ETF turnover plunged. Conversely, the bond market saw a slight recovery, posting TZS 78.11 billion in turnover. Stock price movements were broadly negative, pulling down the majority of primary indices, though KA led the few gainers by appreciating +15.79%.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 13 of 2026: Equity Turnover Recovers, TPCC up by +4.73%

During Week 13 of 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a solid recovery in equity market trading, with both turnover and volume increasing significantly compared to Week 12. Total equity turnover grew by +14.38%, driven by consistent block trades and normal board activity, while bond market turnover plummeted by -77.54% following the previous week's highs. Stock price movements were generally subdued, with the primary stock indices recording slight declines except for the Industrial & Allied (IA) Index. TPCC led the week's few gainers by appreciating +4.73%.