Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 23 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +51.19% to TZS 20.71 Billion as MUCOBA (+38.20%) and TOL (+22.65%) Lead Gainers

During Week 23 of 2026, spanning June 1st to June 5th, equity turnover surged +51.19% compared to Week 22 of 2026, with MUCOBA (+38.20%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 29th May 2026 (Week 22 of 2026 closing day) and 5th June 2026 (Week 23 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 20.71 billion, a surge of +51.19% compared to Week 22 of 2026’s TZS 13.70 billion.

A total of 6,557,479 shares changed hands across 19,464 deals, a strong increase of +20.28% versus Week 22 of 2026’s 5,451,825 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 4,460,841 shares traded, while CRDB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 12.38 billion.

NMB, CRDB, and NICO have featured consistently among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 590.07 million on volume of 691,160 units, a -30.31% decline versus Week 22 of 2026’s TZS 846.66 million.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 29th May 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 5th June 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,180 1,190 +0.85% VERTEX-ETF 365 370 +1.37%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.94% of buying and 78.66% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.06% and 21.34% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 1,690,466 for the week.

This extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 99.94% 0.06% 78.66% 21.34% -1,690,466

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 23 of 2026 at TZS 34,178.81 billion, a -0.04% change versus Week 22 of 2026’s TZS 34,190.96 billion.

The domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 23,845.61 billion, reflecting a +0.46% change against Week 22 of 2026.

The ETF segment closed at TZS 179.99 billion, a +0.90% change week on week, representing a material gain warranting note.

Measure 29th May 2026 (TZS billion) 5th June 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 34,190.96 34,178.81 -0.04% Domestic Market Capitalisation 23,737.26 23,845.61 +0.46% ETF Market Capitalisation 178.38 179.99 +0.90%

Indexes

Three of the five indices closed higher compared to Week 22 of 2026, with Commercial Services posting the largest swing of the week at +3.06%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) edged down -0.04%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) gained +0.46%, Industrial & Allied (IA) retreated -1.40%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) rose +0.91%, and Commercial Services (CS) advanced +3.06%.

Both the TSI and the BI have now posted gains for three consecutive weeks.

Index Closing Value 29th May 2026 Closing Value 5th June 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,935.48 3,934.08 -0.04% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,774.49 8,814.55 +0.46% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,244.15 5,170.90 -1.40% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 19,323.87 19,499.03 +0.91% Commercial Services (CS) 2,190.86 2,257.85 +3.06%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 22 of 2026, the week’s top performers were MUCOBA, which surged +38.20%, TOL, which climbed +22.65%, and MCB, which advanced +12.50%.

On the losing side, NMG fell -3.77%, TBL declined -3.36%, and EABL slipped -3.01%.

CRDB and NMB have each posted gains for at least three consecutive weeks, underscoring sustained buying interest in both counters.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 29th May 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 5th June 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 695 690 -0.72% CRDB 2,770 2,800 +1.08% DCB 535 555 +3.74% DSE 6,600 6,960 +5.45% EABL 4,990 4,840 -3.01% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 115 115 0.00% KCB 1,740 1,740 0.00% MBP 2,180 2,200 +0.92% MCB 1,040 1,170 +12.50% MKCB 4,540 4,490 -1.10% MUCOBA 445 615 +38.20% NICO 3,830 3,950 +3.13% NMB 14,810 14,870 +0.41% NMG 265 255 -3.77% PAL 395 385 -2.53% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,640 2,700 +2.27% TBL 10,430 10,080 -3.36% TCC 12,810 12,700 -0.86% TCCL 2,930 3,100 +5.80% TOL 905 1,110 +22.65% TPCC 7,350 7,220 -1.77% TTP 500 550 +10.00% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 755 780 +3.31% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 87.84 billion across 86 deals, a decline of -6.30% compared to Week 22 of 2026’s TZS 93.75 billion.

The yield curve steepened as the 5-year yield fell sharply by -275.1 basis points while the 25-year yield rose +92.0 basis points, widening the gap between short and long maturities.

The most pronounced move came at the 20-year tenor, where the yield climbed to 14.3667%, a shift of +209.0 basis points over the prior week.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 5th June 2026 Weighted Average Yield 29th May 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 10.2892% 9.8878% 12.6388% -275.1 11 10.2350 10Y 12.8684% 13.3730% 13.0520% +32.1 5 38.0000 15Y 12.2574% 9.0191% 10.4210% -140.2 3 5.0500 20Y 11.9168% 14.3667% 12.2766% +209.0 48 31.9278 25Y 15.1532% 11.1847% 10.2649% +92.0 19 2.6360