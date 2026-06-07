Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 23 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +51.19% to TZS 20.71 Billion as MUCOBA (+38.20%) and TOL (+22.65%) Lead Gainers

During Week 23 of 2026, spanning June 1st to June 5th, equity turnover surged +51.19% compared to Week 22 of 2026, with MUCOBA (+38.20%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.
Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 29th May 2026 (Week 22 of 2026 closing day) and 5th June 2026 (Week 23 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 20.71 billion, a surge of +51.19% compared to Week 22 of 2026’s TZS 13.70 billion.
A total of 6,557,479 shares changed hands across 19,464 deals, a strong increase of +20.28% versus Week 22 of 2026’s 5,451,825 shares.
CRDB led all counters by volume with 4,460,841 shares traded, while CRDB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 12.38 billion.
NMB, CRDB, and NICO have featured consistently among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.
ETF Trading
ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 590.07 million on volume of 691,160 units, a -30.31% decline versus Week 22 of 2026’s TZS 846.66 million.
|ETF
|Closing Price (TZS) 29th May 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 5th June 2026
|Variation
|IEACLC-ETF
|1,180
|1,190
|+0.85%
|VERTEX-ETF
|365
|370
|+1.37%
Foreign Investor Activity
Local investors accounted for 99.94% of buying and 78.66% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.06% and 21.34% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 1,690,466 for the week.
This extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.
|% Local Buying
|% Foreign Buying
|% Local Selling
|% Foreign Selling
|Net Foreign Flow (USD)
|99.94%
|0.06%
|78.66%
|21.34%
|-1,690,466
Market Capitalisation
Total market capitalisation closed Week 23 of 2026 at TZS 34,178.81 billion, a -0.04% change versus Week 22 of 2026’s TZS 34,190.96 billion.
The domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 23,845.61 billion, reflecting a +0.46% change against Week 22 of 2026.
The ETF segment closed at TZS 179.99 billion, a +0.90% change week on week, representing a material gain warranting note.
|Measure
|29th May 2026 (TZS billion)
|5th June 2026 (TZS billion)
|Variation
|Total Market Capitalisation
|34,190.96
|34,178.81
|-0.04%
|Domestic Market Capitalisation
|23,737.26
|23,845.61
|+0.46%
|ETF Market Capitalisation
|178.38
|179.99
|+0.90%
Indexes
Three of the five indices closed higher compared to Week 22 of 2026, with Commercial Services posting the largest swing of the week at +3.06%.
The All Share Index (DSEI) edged down -0.04%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) gained +0.46%, Industrial & Allied (IA) retreated -1.40%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) rose +0.91%, and Commercial Services (CS) advanced +3.06%.
Both the TSI and the BI have now posted gains for three consecutive weeks.
|Index
|Closing Value 29th May 2026
|Closing Value 5th June 2026
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|3,935.48
|3,934.08
|-0.04%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|8,774.49
|8,814.55
|+0.46%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,244.15
|5,170.90
|-1.40%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|19,323.87
|19,499.03
|+0.91%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,190.86
|2,257.85
|+3.06%
Stock Performances
Compared with Week 22 of 2026, the week’s top performers were MUCOBA, which surged +38.20%, TOL, which climbed +22.65%, and MCB, which advanced +12.50%.
On the losing side, NMG fell -3.77%, TBL declined -3.36%, and EABL slipped -3.01%.
CRDB and NMB have each posted gains for at least three consecutive weeks, underscoring sustained buying interest in both counters.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 29th May 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 5th June 2026
|Variation
|AFRIPRISE
|695
|690
|-0.72%
|CRDB
|2,770
|2,800
|+1.08%
|DCB
|535
|555
|+3.74%
|DSE
|6,600
|6,960
|+5.45%
|EABL
|4,990
|4,840
|-3.01%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|8,650
|8,650
|0.00%
|KA
|115
|115
|0.00%
|KCB
|1,740
|1,740
|0.00%
|MBP
|2,180
|2,200
|+0.92%
|MCB
|1,040
|1,170
|+12.50%
|MKCB
|4,540
|4,490
|-1.10%
|MUCOBA
|445
|615
|+38.20%
|NICO
|3,830
|3,950
|+3.13%
|NMB
|14,810
|14,870
|+0.41%
|NMG
|265
|255
|-3.77%
|PAL
|395
|385
|-2.53%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|2,640
|2,700
|+2.27%
|TBL
|10,430
|10,080
|-3.36%
|TCC
|12,810
|12,700
|-0.86%
|TCCL
|2,930
|3,100
|+5.80%
|TOL
|905
|1,110
|+22.65%
|TPCC
|7,350
|7,220
|-1.77%
|TTP
|500
|550
|+10.00%
|USL
|25
|25
|0.00%
|VODA
|755
|780
|+3.31%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bond Market
Bond turnover totaled TZS 87.84 billion across 86 deals, a decline of -6.30% compared to Week 22 of 2026’s TZS 93.75 billion.
The yield curve steepened as the 5-year yield fell sharply by -275.1 basis points while the 25-year yield rose +92.0 basis points, widening the gap between short and long maturities.
The most pronounced move came at the 20-year tenor, where the yield climbed to 14.3667%, a shift of +209.0 basis points over the prior week.
|Tenor
|Coupon (weighted avg)
|Weighted Average Yield 5th June 2026
|Weighted Average Yield 29th May 2026
|Change (bps)
|Trade Count
|Face Value Traded (TZS billion)
|5Y
|10.2892%
|9.8878%
|12.6388%
|-275.1
|11
|10.2350
|10Y
|12.8684%
|13.3730%
|13.0520%
|+32.1
|5
|38.0000
|15Y
|12.2574%
|9.0191%
|10.4210%
|-140.2
|3
|5.0500
|20Y
|11.9168%
|14.3667%
|12.2766%
|+209.0
|48
|31.9278
|25Y
|15.1532%
|11.1847%
|10.2649%
|+92.0
|19
|2.6360
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