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Tanzania Foreign Liabilities Survey 2026 Targets Companies to Update Investment and Balance of Payments Data

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), and the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) have launched the 2026 Survey of Companies with Foreign Liabilities in Tanzania. The exercise will collect 2025 foreign investment and financial data between July and September 2026 to support national economic statistics and policymaking.
July 17, 2026
2 minute read
Tanzania Survey Foreign Liabilities 2024

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), and the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) have launched the 2026 Survey of Companies with Foreign Liabilities in Tanzania to collect investment and financial data for 2025.

The survey will be conducted from July to September 2026 and will target selected companies with foreign liabilities operating in Tanzania.

According to the three institutions, the exercise aims to assess the contribution of foreign private investment to the domestic economy, update Tanzania’s Balance of Payments (BoP) and International Investment Position (IIP) statistics, and support economic policy formulation.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

The survey will collect information on both equity and non-equity foreign liabilities for the 2025 reference year.

Selected companies have been requested to cooperate with survey teams, accurately complete the questionnaires, submit the required data, and provide their audited 2025 financial statements.

Where audited accounts are not yet available, companies may submit provisional financial statements or their best estimates.

The institutions have also asked respondents to complete and return the questionnaire within one week of receiving it to facilitate timely processing of the data.

BoT, NBS, and TISEZA reminded companies that participation in the survey is mandatory under Section 26(b) of the Tanzania Investment Act (Cap 38), Section 34 of the Statistics Act (Cap 351), and Section 57 of the Bank of Tanzania Act (Cap 197).

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Full Edition

They noted that failure to provide the requested information may constitute a breach of these legal provisions.

The institutions added that all information collected will be used exclusively for statistical purposes and published only in aggregated form to ensure confidentiality.

The 2026 exercise follows previous surveys conducted by the three institutions to monitor foreign investment liabilities in Tanzania.

In September 2024, the authorities extended the deadline for companies to submit data for the previous foreign liabilities survey to allow more time for compliance.

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Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

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