The Latest

Dodoma Mineral Testing Laboratory on Track for September 2027 Completion

The Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) says construction of its Dodoma mineral testing laboratory in Kizota, Dodoma, is progressing on schedule, with completion set for September 2027, a year after Minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde laid the foundation stone in August 2025. The TZS 14.3 billion (approx. USD 5.4 million) facility is expected to become the largest of its kind in East and Central Africa, offering internationally accredited testing services and easing long-standing sample-analysis delays for artisanal and small-scale miners.
July 16, 2026
2 minute read
Tanzania Mineral Testing Laboratory Dodoma 3d plan

Tanzania’s TZS 14.3 billion (approx. USD 5.4 million) Dodoma mineral testing laboratory is on track for completion in September 2027, the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) confirmed during a ministerial inspection.

Minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde inspected the laboratory under construction in Kizota, Dodoma, on July 15, 2026, and confirmed that work remains on schedule.

The facility is being built by GST at a cost of TZS 14.3 billion (approx. USD 5.4 million).

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

Construction began after Mavunde laid the foundation stone on August 25, 2025, under an initial 690-day building timeline.

Once operational, the laboratory is expected to be the largest mineral testing facility in East and Central Africa.

It will offer internationally accredited analytical and testing services to both domestic and international clients, reducing Tanzania’s reliance on overseas laboratories for mineral sample analysis.

The project is also designed to address long-standing delays faced by artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) in accessing timely and reliable sample testing.

According to the GST Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Ally Samaje, construction is progressing well, and the project remains on course for completion in September 2027.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Full Edition

Tanzania’s existing mineral testing capacity includes laboratories run by GST and the Mining Commission in Dar es Salaam, alongside private providers such as the African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC), SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, and Nesch Minte.

Industry stakeholders say this capacity has not kept pace with growing demand, forcing some mining companies to send samples abroad for testing, which increases costs and delays results.

To expand capacity, the government has also earmarked TZS 20 billion (approx. USD 7.6 million) for two additional mineral research laboratories in Mbeya and Geita, part of a wider plan to decentralize testing services across the country’s mining regions.

The laboratory expansion forms part of Tanzania’s Mining Vision 2030 strategy, under which the government aims to increase detailed geological survey coverage from 16% to 50% of the country and attract greater investment in mineral processing and value addition.

Want to know more about Mining in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers Mining, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

Download Free OverviewGet the Full Guide
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
IMF Tanzania flag
Read More

IMF Approves USD 443.9 Million for Tanzania, Projects 6.2% GDP Growth Supported by Mining, Agriculture, and Tourism

The IMF Executive Board has approved an immediate disbursement of USD 443.9 million to Tanzania after completing the final reviews under the Extended Credit Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility programmes. The IMF said Tanzania maintained strong economic growth and macroeconomic stability while highlighting the need for continued reforms and fiscal consolidation.
Tanzania Grinding-Ball
Read More

Chinese Company to Build Grinding-Ball Factory at Buzwagi SEZ

China's Oriental Casting and Forging Ltd plans to establish a factory for steel grinding balls and other mining consumables at the Buzwagi Special Economic Zone in Kahama, Shinyanga, following a meeting between Minister of Minerals Anthony Mavunde and the company's managing director Hou Songcun. The project is part of Tanzania's push to manufacture mining consumables locally, cut import dependence and position itself as a regional supply hub, though no investment value or job figures have been disclosed.
Tanzania Mining Revenues 2025-2026
Read More

Tanzania Mining Revenue Hits TZS 1.39 Trillion in 2025/26, Beating Target by 16%

Tanzania mining revenue reached TZS 1.394 trillion (± USD 558 million) in the 2025/26 financial year, surpassing the annual target of TZS 1.2 trillion by 16.13% and marking a 30.2% increase over the TZS 1.071 trillion collected in 2024/25. The result caps a period of rapid growth for the sector, whose GDP contribution averaged 11.9% in 2025 and whose mineral exports rose 31.1% to USD 5.4 billion.
Tanzania Anthony Mavunde Parliament Bunge
Read More

Tanzania Allocates 10% of Mining Revenue to Expand Mineral Exploration

Tanzania has approved the allocation of 10% of mining sector revenue to finance advanced mineral exploration activities across the country. The funding is expected to support high-resolution surveys, identify new mineral-rich areas, attract investment, and strengthen the sector's contribution to economic growth.

Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

Download Free Overview Get the Full Guide