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Tanzania Mining Revenue Hits TZS 1.39 Trillion in 2025/26, Beating Target by 16%

Tanzania mining revenue reached TZS 1.394 trillion (± USD 558 million) in the 2025/26 financial year, surpassing the annual target of TZS 1.2 trillion by 16.13% and marking a 30.2% increase over the TZS 1.071 trillion collected in 2024/25. The result caps a period of rapid growth for the sector, whose GDP contribution averaged 11.9% in 2025 and whose mineral exports rose 31.1% to USD 5.4 billion.
July 2, 2026
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Tanzania Mining Revenues 2025-2026

Tanzania mining revenue reached TZS 1.394 trillion (± USD 558 million) in the 2025/26 financial year, surpassing the annual target of TZS 1.2 trillion by 16.13%, the Ministry of Minerals recently announced.

The figures, published on the Ministry’s official LinkedIn page, cover revenue collected as of 30 June 2026, the close of the financial year.

The result represents a 30.2% increase over the TZS 1.071 trillion collected in 2024/25, and more than double the TZS 526 billion collected in 2020/21.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

The 2025/26 outturn also nearly matches the TZS 1.41 trillion revenue target the Ministry has set for the 2026/27 financial year, tabled before the National Assembly in April 2026.

Mining sector revenue includes royalties, annual license fees, inspection fees, geological fees, laboratory service charges, and fines collected through the Mining Commission.

The Ministry attributed the performance to ongoing sector reforms, strengthened governance, enhanced revenue administration, and responsible mineral resource management.

It also cited increased investor confidence, enhanced compliance and transparency, and effective collaboration between the Government and mining stakeholders.

According to the Ministry, the achievement reinforces Tanzania’s commitment to building a competitive, transparent, and sustainable minerals sector.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Full Edition

Mining remains a key pillar of industrialization, value addition, employment creation, foreign exchange earnings, and long-term economic growth, the Ministry said.

The record collection caps a period of rapid expansion for Tanzania’s mining industry.

The sector’s contribution to GDP rose from 9.1% in 2023 to 10.1% in 2024, and averaged 11.9% in the first three quarters of 2025.

Mineral exports generated USD 5.4 billion in 2025, up 31.1% from USD 4.1 billion in 2024, accounting for 52.57% of all goods exported.

Gold remains the dominant mineral, with exports of USD 4.75 billion in 2025, up 39% year-on-year.

Foreign Direct Investment stock in the mining sector reached USD 9.79 billion in 2024, up from USD 9.15 billion in 2023.

For 2026/27, the Ministry of Minerals has been allocated a budget of TZS 174.98 billion.

Priorities for the coming year include critical and strategic minerals, the Panda Hill niobium project expected to position Tanzania among the world’s top four niobium producers, and the expansion of geophysical survey coverage to 50% of the country by 2030.

Want to know more about Mining in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers Mining, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

Download Free OverviewGet the Full Guide
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Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

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