Tanzania and US Reaffirm Strategic Cooperation in Minerals, Energy and Health

Tanzania and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen strategic cooperation across critical minerals, natural gas energy, health, investment and economic development.

The commitments were made when the Minister for Finance, Khamis Mussa Omar, and the US Acting Chargé d’Affaires in Tanzania, Andrew Lentz, met for talks at the Ministry of Finance offices in Dar es Salaam.

Both sides stressed the value of continued technical dialogue and government-to-government cooperation in addressing strategically important areas, including the development of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector.

Lentz noted that close communication and collaboration between experts on both sides is essential to enabling the implementation of major strategic projects.

The two also discussed opportunities to improve the country’s investment climate, including large mining projects, and adding value to national resources.

They agreed on the importance of strong coordination between the government and investors to ensure strategic projects are implemented efficiently and deliver benefits to the economy and citizens.

Omar said there was significant scope to exchange experience on how the two governments can strengthen economic, financial and technical cooperation.

He added that the government recognizes the ongoing work of experts on both sides to strengthen financial systems, including the development of the government securities market as a model of technical cooperation with long-term economic value.

Summing up the outcome of the talks, Omar pointed to the shared strategic priorities agreed by the two sides.

“Overall, this meeting has demonstrated the commitment of Tanzania and the United States to advance close cooperation in strategic areas, with strong emphasis on strengthening investment, building local capacity, adding value to resources and ensuring this cooperation delivers positive and sustainable results for citizens,” said Omar.

On health, Lentz recalled that the two countries recently signed a USD 3.1 billion agreement covering the next five years to strengthen health systems, respond to diseases, and build domestic capacity toward sustainable health financing and management.

He framed the agreement as a means of expanding Tanzania’s ability to deliver services and manage public health institutions.

“We recognize the importance of investment in health infrastructure, domestic production of health products and strengthening institutions responsible for public health, and this cooperation aims to increase Tanzania’s capacity to address health challenges and ensure citizens receive quality and sustainable services,” stated Lentz.

The meeting was also attended by the Commissioner of the Government Debt Management Department at the Ministry of Finance, Japhet Justine, the Assistant Director of Legal Services at the Ministry of Finance, Mwantumu Sultan, and the US Embassy Political and Economic Advisor, Rebecca Hunter.

Tanzania-US Health Partnership

The five-year, USD 3.1 billion health cooperation was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed in Dar es Salaam in early July 2026.

The partnership aims to strengthen Tanzania’s health system through joint investment, infrastructure upgrades and greater local capacity, supporting the country’s goal of producing 80% of its health products domestically by 2030.

It was concluded under the Trump Administration’s America First Global Health Strategy (AFGHS).

Under the agreement, the Government of Tanzania has committed to invest more than USD 1.8 billion in its health systems over the next five years, while the US Government intends to provide more than USD 1.3 billion over the same period.

The deal reflects a broader shift in US development policy toward Africa, moving away from traditional donor aid toward a co-investment model based on shared financing.