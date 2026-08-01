Fintech Festival Tanzania: Dar es Salaam, 20-21 August 2026

Fintech Festival Tanzania will be held on 20-21 August 2026 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, bringing together banks, fintech companies, investors and regulators for two days of conference sessions and exhibitions.

The event is organized by Mikono Expo Group, with supporting partners such as the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), Tanzania’s Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), and the ICT Commission.

The festival is aimed at start-ups, technology companies, investors, financial institutions, research institutes and innovation professionals, according to the organizers.

Attendees can expect an exhibition area where fintech companies and technology providers present their products, a keynote address with speeches from government officials and industry leaders, and masterclass and conference sessions.

Session topics cover how digital payments, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies are reshaping banking, financial services, and investment in Tanzania and East Africa, along with lessons from countries that have adopted cashless payment systems, fintech regulatory frameworks, fintech-powered insurance products, and how East African countries are using excess renewable energy to drive digital innovation.

The programme also includes a start-up pitch competition, an awards gala dinner, and premium networking passes, with a hosted buyer programme available for qualifying investors and financial institutions to attend with pre-arranged meetings.

The festival runs alongside several co-located events at the same venue, including the Future Banking Conference Africa, Future Blockchain Africa, Cashless & Card Expo Tanzania, and Tanzania ICT Expo.

For more information and registration: https://fintechfestival.africa/