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Bank of Tanzania Opens Third Cohort of Its Fintech Regulatory Sandbox: Applications Close 31 July 2026

The Bank of Tanzania has opened the third cohort of its Fintech Regulatory Sandbox, inviting banks, mobile money operators, electronic money issuers and fintech companies to test new financial products under supervision. Applications run through the portal at frsp.bot.go.tz and close on 31 July 2026, covering only services not already under existing regulatory frameworks.
July 3, 2026
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Tanzania Fintech Sandbox BOT

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has opened the third cohort of its Fintech Regulatory Sandbox, inviting fintech companies and financial service providers to apply by 31 July 2026.

The application window opened with the Bank’s notice of 24 June 2026 and closes on Friday, 31 July 2026.

Applications are submitted online through the sandbox portal at frsp.bot.go.tz, in line with the BOT (Fintech Regulatory Sandbox) Regulations of 2024.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

The Bank said only financial products or services not currently covered by its existing regulatory frameworks will be considered for admission.

The invitation is addressed to banks, financial institutions, mobile money operators, electronic money issuers and fintech companies.

The central bank added that it may publish relevant information about applicants to support knowledge transfer and collaboration with international regulators, without disclosing proprietary or intellectual property details.

The notice was signed by the Deputy Governor for Financial Stability and Deepening, Sauda Msemo.

Bank of Tanzania Fintech Regulatory Sandbox

The regulatory sandbox is a controlled environment in which fintech firms test new financial products and services under the supervision of the Bank of Tanzania before a wider market rollout.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Full Edition

This third intake follows earlier rounds of the programme, including the second cohort launched in 2025.

Want to know more about Finance in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers Finance, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

Download Free OverviewGet the Full Guide
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