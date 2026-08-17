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Tanzania and World Bank Finalize KAZI MPA Central Corridor Jobs Programme to Boost Youth Employment and Private-Sector Growth

The Government of Tanzania and the World Bank have finalized technical preparations for KAZI MPA, the Catalyzing Jobs and Resilient Growth in the Central Corridor Multiphase Programmatic Approach. The programme aims to expand youth employment, increase investment and strengthen private-sector participation along the Central Corridor in line with Tanzania Development Vision 2050.
August 17, 2026
2 minute read
Tanzania World Bank

The Government of Tanzania and the World Bank have concluded technical preparations for the KAZI MPA programme, a Central Corridor economic development initiative aimed at expanding youth employment and private-sector-led growth.

The programme’s full name is Catalyzing Jobs and Resilient Growth in the Central Corridor Multiphase Programmatic Approach (KAZI MPA).

KAZI MPA aims to expand employment opportunities, particularly for young people, and to enhance Tanzania’s competitiveness in regional and international markets by developing infrastructure and an enabling environment for economic activity along the Central Corridor.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

The meeting to finalize the technical preparations was recently held at the Ministry of Finance in Dodoma.

The Permanent Secretary in the President’s Office (Planning) and Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, Dr. Tausi Kida, led the Government delegation on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Natu El-Maamry Mwamba.

The World Bank delegation was led by the Practice Manager for Transport in Eastern and Southern Africa, Binyam Reja.

The session was convened to present and discuss the results of the joint preparations carried out by the Government and the World Bank, and to agree on the next steps toward completing the programme’s design.

The two sides reviewed the key implementation areas of KAZI MPA, emphasizing the programme’s role in driving economic reforms, increasing investment and strengthening private-sector participation in Tanzania’s economy.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Full Edition

Implementation of the programme is expected to form a key part of Government efforts to translate the goals of Tanzania Development Vision 2050 into practice, particularly in building a productive, inclusive and resilient economy.

Central Corridor Economic Development Programme

The Central Corridor is Tanzania’s key transport and trade route linking the Port of Dar es Salaam to landlocked neighbours in the Great Lakes region, and it has long been a focus of World Bank-backed infrastructure investment, including the Second Central Transport Corridor Project launched in 2008.

World Bank officials have increasingly framed such routes not merely as transport links but as full economic corridors with strong potential to drive job creation, enhance economic competitiveness and strengthen regional cooperation across Eastern and Southern Africa.

The KAZI MPA programme is positioned as part of Tanzania’s broader effort to turn strategic infrastructure and economic corridors into engines of employment and private-sector growth.

It aligns with the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework for Tanzania for FY2025 to FY2029, which supports reforms to strengthen the business climate, investment in infrastructure and connectivity, and the modernization of the country’s productive sectors.

Separately, the World Bank approved a USD 200 million Dodoma Integrated and Sustainable Transport project in March 2025, aimed at boosting urban mobility and creating over 10,000 jobs by 2030.

Want to know more about the Economy in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Economy, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources, and is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form.

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Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition, which includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data and sources, is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form.

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