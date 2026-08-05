Free Tanzania Investment Guide Tops 10,000 Downloads from 109 Countries in the First Four Months

TanzaniaInvest’s free Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 has surpassed 10,000 downloads across 109 countries since its launch on 1 April 2026.

TanzaniaInvest, the leading investment intelligence platform for Tanzania and official partner of the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) and other key agencies, created the guide to be the most in-depth and up-to-date reference available on the country’s economy, investment sectors and opportunities.

The Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 is built on more than 200 verified official sources and covers Tanzania’s national development strategy through to 2050, macroeconomic indicators, country risk and sovereign credit ratings, and sector-by-sector performance and opportunities across key industries.

The milestone was reached within the guide’s first four months on the market, in line with TanzaniaInvest’s annual objective of 30,000 downloads.

The total reflects downloads recorded directly on TanzaniaInvest’s own server only, and does not include further copies distributed through third-party partners authorized to redistribute the guide.

Tanzania itself accounts for the largest single share of downloads, at 26% of the total, followed by the United States at 22%.

Croatia ranks third with 17% of downloads, a concentration that reflects traffic routed through virtual private networks and cloud data centers commonly geolocated to the country rather than an equivalent number of individual Croatian readers.

Hong Kong and Singapore round out the top five source markets, contributing 10% and 8% of downloads respectively, while the remaining share is spread across the other 104 countries reached, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, France, South Africa, Italy, and Kenya.

The Chief Editor of TanzaniaInvest, Eric Tirabassi, commented: “These numbers confirm the vibrancy of interest in Tanzania, and this interest doesn’t come only from foreign investors. We constantly receive enquiries from the local market too, which shows there is also strong interest from Tanzanian investors who want to take part in the country’s development.”

Tirabassi added: “We have been, consistently over the years, the number one source of information for investors in Tanzania, and this requires up-to-date, reliable data that investors can rely on. This is why we plan an updated edition in October 2026, with the latest macroeconomic indicators and sector performance figures, and from then on publish an updated guide every year once the national budget and the individual ministry budgets have been released.”

TanzaniaInvest makes the guide available for free thanks to the support of its partners and sponsors, leading institutions in diverse economic sectors.

“None of this would be possible without the support of our esteemed partners and sponsors—leading institutions that play a crucial role in Tanzania’s economy and dynamism, driving growth across key sectors such as trade, industrialization, agriculture, and financial markets. Their participation in this guide reflects the leadership role they play in supporting businesses through services, financial solutions, and market access, while continuously connecting opportunities with capital,” Tirabassi explained.

Current partners and sponsors include the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), the national investment facilitation agency and one-stop center for investors, both domestic and international; the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), responsible for promoting trade and facilitating business development; the National Development Corporation (NDC), the leading government institution for industrial development; the GF Group, comprising GF Trucks & Equipment, Tanzania’s leading commercial vehicles and construction equipment provider, and GF Vehicle Assemblers, the country’s first modern assembly plant for heavy-duty trucks, tippers, and trailers; the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), the national securities exchange; SanlamAllianz, Tanzania’s and Africa’s largest insurance and non-banking financial services group; the Private Agricultural Sector Support Trust (PASS), the country’s leading agri-finance development institution; and UTT AMIS, Tanzania’s largest fund manager of collective investment schemes.

Sponsors and partners gain visibility in the most up-to-date guide on Tanzania, showcase their products and services, and place their brand alongside Tanzania’s leading public institutions and private companies. Companies interested in sponsoring the October 2026 edition can write to info@tanzaniainvest.com.