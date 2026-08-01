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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 31 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +155.54% to TZS 64.53 Billion as TCCL (+33.54%) and VODA (+21.21%) Lead Gainers

Equity turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange surged +155.54% week-on-week to TZS 64.53 billion during Week 31 of 2026, with 15,883,064 shares changing hands across 21,680 deals. TCCL advanced +33.54%, VODA rose +21.21%, and USL gained +16.67% among the top performers, while MCB fell -53.03%, KA declined -38.89%, and PAL slipped -11.11% among the week’s losers. Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 36,528.82 billion, with the DSEI rising +0.97% and the Commercial Services index leading sectoral gains at +19.91%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 84.18 billion, contracting -20.14% from the prior week.
August 1, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 31 of 2026, spanning July 27th to July 31st, equity turnover on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange surged +155.54% compared to Week 30 of 2026, with TCCL (+33.54%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 24th July 2026 (Week 30 of 2026 closing day) and 31st July 2026 (Week 31 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 64.53 billion, a surge of +155.54% compared to Week 30 of 2026’s TZS 25.25 billion.

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A total of 15,883,064 shares changed hands across 21,680 deals, a surge of +119.79% versus Week 30 of 2026’s 7,226,602 shares.

VODA led all counters by volume with 5,700,845 shares traded, while TBL dominated by turnover, generating TZS 26.59 billion.

CRDB, NMB, TBL, and TCCL have remained persistent fixtures among the top five turnover counters in recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 999.84 million on volume of 975,617 units, a +150.77% increase versus Week 30 of 2026’s TZS 398.71 million.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 24th July 2026Closing Price (TZS) 31st July 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,3201,340+1.52%
VERTEX-ETF330320-3.03%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 59.03% of buying and 40.60% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 40.97% and 59.40% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 4,487,529 for the week.

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% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
59.03%40.97%40.60%59.40%-4,487,529

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 31 of 2026 at TZS 36,528.82 billion, a +0.97% change versus Week 30 of 2026’s TZS 36,177.68 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation rose to TZS 25,054.32 billion, a +2.53% gain against Week 30 of 2026’s prior close.

The ETF segment edged higher to TZS 199.47 billion, reflecting a +1.10% increase over the same period.

Measure24th July 2026 (TZS billion)31st July 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation36,177.6836,528.82+0.97%
Domestic Market Capitalisation24,436.7025,054.32+2.53%
ETF Market Capitalisation197.29199.47+1.10%

Indexes

All five indices closed higher compared to Week 30 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index leading the advance by a wide margin at +19.91%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) gained +0.97%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +2.53%, the Industrial & Allied index added +1.70%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index edged up +0.72%, and the Commercial Services index surged +19.91%.

The DSEI, TSI, and Industrial & Allied index have each now posted gains for three consecutive weeks.

IndexClosing Value 24th July 2026Closing Value 31st July 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)4,150.144,190.41+0.97%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,988.019,215.18+2.53%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,036.295,121.73+1.70%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)20,182.1520,328.03+0.72%
Commercial Services (CS)2,358.002,827.52+19.91%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 30 of 2026, the week’s leading gainers were TCCL, which surged +33.54%, VODA, which climbed +21.21%, and USL, which rose +16.67%.

On the losing side, MCB fell -53.03%, KA dropped -38.89%, and PAL shed -11.11%.

DSE, MBP, MCB, MUCOBA, PAL, and TPCC have each declined for at least three consecutive weeks.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 24th July 2026Closing Price (TZS) 31st July 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE625640+2.40%
CRDB2,6902,620-2.60%
DCB475450-5.26%
DSE6,4806,120-5.56%
EABL5,5105,710+3.63%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA180110-38.89%
KCB1,9101,900-0.52%
MBP1,8901,820-3.70%
MCB660310-53.03%
MKCB3,9803,970-0.25%
MUCOBA465425-8.60%
NICO3,7603,550-5.59%
NMB16,75017,580+4.96%
NMG265270+1.89%
PAL360320-11.11%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,3602,660+12.71%
TBL10,17010,010-1.57%
TCC12,33012,300-0.24%
TCCL3,2504,340+33.54%
TOL1,4101,340-4.96%
TPCC6,1605,900-4.22%
TTP470430-8.51%
USL3035+16.67%
VODA8251,000+21.21%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 84.18 billion across 155 deals, a sharp decline of -20.14% compared to Week 30 of 2026’s TZS 105.41 billion.

Yield curve direction was not computable this week—per-tenor week-on-week comparison data was unavailable.

The 10-year tenor stood out, with its yield settling at 5.4157% on a move of -154.7 basis points, the most pronounced shift across all comparable tenors.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 31st July 2026Weighted Average Yield 24th July 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y12.0000%14.0203%70.0325
10Y11.2330%5.4157%6.9625%-154.7711.1362
15Y10.7500%10.6246%10.6761%-5.219.6100
20Y12.4740%11.0985%11.2140%-11.69748.0047
25Y14.9996%11.7576%12.2678%-51.0314.4564

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

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