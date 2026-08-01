Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 31 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +155.54% to TZS 64.53 Billion as TCCL (+33.54%) and VODA (+21.21%) Lead Gainers

During Week 31 of 2026, spanning July 27th to July 31st, equity turnover on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange surged +155.54% compared to Week 30 of 2026, with TCCL (+33.54%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.
Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 24th July 2026 (Week 30 of 2026 closing day) and 31st July 2026 (Week 31 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 64.53 billion, a surge of +155.54% compared to Week 30 of 2026’s TZS 25.25 billion.
A total of 15,883,064 shares changed hands across 21,680 deals, a surge of +119.79% versus Week 30 of 2026’s 7,226,602 shares.
VODA led all counters by volume with 5,700,845 shares traded, while TBL dominated by turnover, generating TZS 26.59 billion.
CRDB, NMB, TBL, and TCCL have remained persistent fixtures among the top five turnover counters in recent weeks.
ETF Trading
ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 999.84 million on volume of 975,617 units, a +150.77% increase versus Week 30 of 2026’s TZS 398.71 million.
|ETF
|Closing Price (TZS) 24th July 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 31st July 2026
|Variation
|IEACLC-ETF
|1,320
|1,340
|+1.52%
|VERTEX-ETF
|330
|320
|-3.03%
Foreign Investor Activity
Local investors accounted for 59.03% of buying and 40.60% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 40.97% and 59.40% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 4,487,529 for the week.
|% Local Buying
|% Foreign Buying
|% Local Selling
|% Foreign Selling
|Net Foreign Flow (USD)
|59.03%
|40.97%
|40.60%
|59.40%
|-4,487,529
Market Capitalisation
Total market capitalisation closed Week 31 of 2026 at TZS 36,528.82 billion, a +0.97% change versus Week 30 of 2026’s TZS 36,177.68 billion.
Domestic market capitalisation rose to TZS 25,054.32 billion, a +2.53% gain against Week 30 of 2026’s prior close.
The ETF segment edged higher to TZS 199.47 billion, reflecting a +1.10% increase over the same period.
|Measure
|24th July 2026 (TZS billion)
|31st July 2026 (TZS billion)
|Variation
|Total Market Capitalisation
|36,177.68
|36,528.82
|+0.97%
|Domestic Market Capitalisation
|24,436.70
|25,054.32
|+2.53%
|ETF Market Capitalisation
|197.29
|199.47
|+1.10%
Indexes
All five indices closed higher compared to Week 30 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index leading the advance by a wide margin at +19.91%.
The All Share Index (DSEI) gained +0.97%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose +2.53%, the Industrial & Allied index added +1.70%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index edged up +0.72%, and the Commercial Services index surged +19.91%.
The DSEI, TSI, and Industrial & Allied index have each now posted gains for three consecutive weeks.
|Index
|Closing Value 24th July 2026
|Closing Value 31st July 2026
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|4,150.14
|4,190.41
|+0.97%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|8,988.01
|9,215.18
|+2.53%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,036.29
|5,121.73
|+1.70%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|20,182.15
|20,328.03
|+0.72%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,358.00
|2,827.52
|+19.91%
Stock Performances
Compared with Week 30 of 2026, the week’s leading gainers were TCCL, which surged +33.54%, VODA, which climbed +21.21%, and USL, which rose +16.67%.
On the losing side, MCB fell -53.03%, KA dropped -38.89%, and PAL shed -11.11%.
DSE, MBP, MCB, MUCOBA, PAL, and TPCC have each declined for at least three consecutive weeks.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 24th July 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 31st July 2026
|Variation
|AFRIPRISE
|625
|640
|+2.40%
|CRDB
|2,690
|2,620
|-2.60%
|DCB
|475
|450
|-5.26%
|DSE
|6,480
|6,120
|-5.56%
|EABL
|5,510
|5,710
|+3.63%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|8,650
|8,650
|0.00%
|KA
|180
|110
|-38.89%
|KCB
|1,910
|1,900
|-0.52%
|MBP
|1,890
|1,820
|-3.70%
|MCB
|660
|310
|-53.03%
|MKCB
|3,980
|3,970
|-0.25%
|MUCOBA
|465
|425
|-8.60%
|NICO
|3,760
|3,550
|-5.59%
|NMB
|16,750
|17,580
|+4.96%
|NMG
|265
|270
|+1.89%
|PAL
|360
|320
|-11.11%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|2,360
|2,660
|+12.71%
|TBL
|10,170
|10,010
|-1.57%
|TCC
|12,330
|12,300
|-0.24%
|TCCL
|3,250
|4,340
|+33.54%
|TOL
|1,410
|1,340
|-4.96%
|TPCC
|6,160
|5,900
|-4.22%
|TTP
|470
|430
|-8.51%
|USL
|30
|35
|+16.67%
|VODA
|825
|1,000
|+21.21%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bond Market
Bond turnover totaled TZS 84.18 billion across 155 deals, a sharp decline of -20.14% compared to Week 30 of 2026’s TZS 105.41 billion.
Yield curve direction was not computable this week—per-tenor week-on-week comparison data was unavailable.
The 10-year tenor stood out, with its yield settling at 5.4157% on a move of -154.7 basis points, the most pronounced shift across all comparable tenors.
|Tenor
|Coupon (weighted avg)
|Weighted Average Yield 31st July 2026
|Weighted Average Yield 24th July 2026
|Change (bps)
|Trade Count
|Face Value Traded (TZS billion)
|5Y
|12.0000%
|14.0203%
|—
|—
|7
|0.0325
|10Y
|11.2330%
|5.4157%
|6.9625%
|-154.7
|7
|11.1362
|15Y
|10.7500%
|10.6246%
|10.6761%
|-5.2
|1
|9.6100
|20Y
|12.4740%
|11.0985%
|11.2140%
|-11.6
|97
|48.0047
|25Y
|14.9996%
|11.7576%
|12.2678%
|-51.0
|31
|4.4564
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