Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Q2 2026 Performance: Market Capitalization Up 79.11% to TZS 35.175 Trillion, Equity Turnover Jumps 227.24%, Profits Increase 64.58%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported strong market and financial performance for the second quarter of 2026 during a press conference held in Dar es Salaam on 23rd July.

Market Capitalization

The total value of the 28 companies listed on the DSE reached TZS 35.175 trillion by the end of Q2 2026, representing a 79.11% increase compared with TZS 19.639 trillion recorded at the end of June 2025.

The market capitalization of the 22 Tanzanian companies listed on the exchange increased by 84.85% to TZS 23.744 trillion from TZS 12.845 trillion during the same period.

NMB Bank recorded the highest market capitalization at TZS 8.105 trillion, followed by CRDB Bank at TZS 6.869 trillion.

Indexes

The DSE All Share Index (DSEI), which measures the growth of the market by tracking all 28 listed companies, increased by 72.0% to 4,048.80 points in Q2 2026 from 2,353.86 points during the same period in 2025.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI), which measures the performance of the 22 Tanzanian listed companies, rose by 80.88% to 8,777.10 points from 4,852.34 points.

The Banking, Finance and Investment Index (BI) increased by 174.05% to 19,676.07 points from 7,179.70 points recorded during the same period in 2025.

The performance of the DSEI and TSI was largely supported by listed banking companies, led by NMB Bank, CRDB Bank and KCB Bank.

Stocks

On market liquidity, equity turnover during Q2 2026 reached TZS 496.795 billion, representing a 227.24% increase from TZS 151.813 billion recorded during Q2 2025. The average daily value of equity transactions during the quarter stood at TZS 8.280 billion.

ETFs

Regarding listed collective investment schemes, the market capitalization of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) reached TZS 185.517 billion by the end of Q2 2026, while ETF transaction value stood at TZS 11.840 billion.

Bonds

The value of listed Government bonds reached TZS 32.008 trillion by the end of June 2026, representing a 17.80% increase from TZS 27.171 trillion recorded at the end of June 2025.

The value of corporate and public institution bonds and Sukuk (Sharia-compliant) increased by 18.19% to TZS 1.598 trillion from TZS 1.352 trillion during the same period.

In USD, the value of listed corporate and public institution bonds and Sukuk increased by 154.86% to USD 186.05 million from USD 73.00 million.

Five new debt securities with a combined value of TZS 236.42 billion were listed on the DSE during Q2 2026.

The MAKAZI BOND issued by First Housing Financing was listed on 2nd April 2026 at a value of TZS 28.795 billion.

The EFTA BOND issued by Equity for Tanzania (EFTA) was listed on 13th April 2026 at TZS 33.6 billion.

The MAPATO SUKUK issued by KCB Bank was listed on 28th May 2026 at TZS 30.237 billion.

The NYUMBA BOND issued by TMRC was listed on 12th June 2026 at TZS 30.235 billion.

The ITRUST BOND issued by iTrust Finance was listed on 29th June 2026 at TZS 114.117 billion.

DSE Plc Financial Performance

Regarding the financial performance of DSE Plc, gross revenue increased by 60.70% to TZS 6.26 billion in Q2 2026 from TZS 3.90 billion recorded during the same period in 2025, and total expenses rose by 52.03% to TZS 3.62 billion from TZS 2.38 billion.

Profit before tax increased by 74.28% to TZS 2.64 billion from TZS 1.52 billion, while profit after tax rose by 64.58% to TZS 2.38 billion from TZS 1.44 billion.

The company’s net profit per share increased by 64.59% from TZS 60.65 to TZS 99.82.

The increase in revenue and profit was attributed to higher transaction activity on the market, particularly in June 2026, when the value of transactions increased by 198.04% compared with May 2026 to reach TZS 291.82 billion.

The increase in transaction activity contributed to higher transaction fees and securities transfer fees.