TISEZA Hosts Tanzania-Egypt Business Forum; Two MoUs Signed and Seven EOIs Exchanged to Boost Trade, Investment, Industrial and Agricultural Development

On 18th July 2026, Tanzania’s Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) hosted the Tanzania-Egypt Business and Investment Forum in Dar es Salaam during the state visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Tanzania.

The forum brought together government officials, investors and business leaders, where both governments committed to expanding cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure and industrial development.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in engineering, construction, pharmaceuticals, logistics, fertiliser production, food processing and financial services.

Agriculture emerged as a major area of cooperation, with both countries exploring partnerships in irrigation, seed production, livestock development, rainwater harvesting and agro-processing.

Egypt expressed interest in participating in large-scale agricultural projects through public-private partnerships while supporting Tanzania’s food security objectives.

Egypt also committed to expanding scholarships under the Samia Scholarship Programme in science, medicine, artificial intelligence, ICT and cybersecurity.

The country offered support for specialist medical training and the construction or rehabilitation of a referral hospital, subject to identification by the Government of Tanzania.

A highlight of the forum was the exchange ceremony of seven Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for industrial land acquisition involving approximately 127,000 square metres of industrial land within the Elsewedy Industrial City in Mlandizi, targeting investments in automotive component manufacturing, grain trading and commercial investment.

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed during the forum covering electricity, transport and renewable energy.

Speaking at the event, Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan stated that Tanzania remains committed to attracting more Egyptian investors through TISEZA, highlighting the country’s strategic location, improving business environment and access to regional and continental markets.

“We have agreed to move quickly. What we need now is trust, decisive action and timely implementation of what we have agreed on,” stated President Samia.

She also invited Egyptian investment in the expansion of the Port of Dar es Salaam and the development of Bagamoyo Port, which include a railway link connecting Bagamoyo Port to Kwala Industrial Park and the Standard Gauge Railway network.

On his part, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi identified ports, maritime transport, railways, industrial zones, infrastructure, technology and agriculture as priority areas for future economic cooperation, saying the private sector should lead value-added investments.

President El-Sisi Stated: “We look to the private sector to develop projects that will create new opportunities for development and prosperity for the people of our two countries.”

Inaugurating the event, Tanzania’s Minister for Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa, highlighted that: “Tanzania and Egypt are in the final stages of establishing the Dar es Salaam-Cairo Multi-Model Logistic Hub, which will connect the Port of Dar es Salaam to the Sokhna and Safaga ports via the Red Sea and Mediterranean.”

He noted that bilateral trade reached USD 88.5 million in 2024, with Tanzanian exports to Egypt seeing a sevenfold increase in one year, rising from USD 4.8million to USD 35.7 million.

During his presentation at the forum, the Executive Director of TISEZA, Gilead Teri, stated that Tanzania recorded its strongest investment performance in 2025.

Teri highlighted: “The year 2025 was our record investment year, which was the year of the election. 915 projects worth USD 10.95 billion in one particular year. So that’s the kind of confidence that the world has in Tanzania.”

Teri added that investors committing more than USD 50 million qualify for Strategic Investor status, allowing them to negotiate tailor-made investment incentives with the government.

He also noted that manufacturing remains Tanzania’s fastest-growing investment sector, expanding by between 8% and 10% annually, supported by incentives including a 10% corporate tax rate for automotive assembly investors.

On his part, Tanzania’s Permanent Secretary Planning and Investment, Dr. Fred Msemwa stated that Tanzania’s Development Vision 2050 places the private sector at the centre of economic transformation.

He said flagship projects including the Bagamoyo Eco Maritime City, Integrated Transport Corridor, Liganga-Mchuchuma iron and steel complex and LNG projects are expected to strengthen the country’s industrial, energy and infrastructure base while supporting the ambition of building a USD 1 trillion economy over the next 25 years.

The chairperson of the Tanzania Private Sector Federation (TPSF), Angelina Ngalula called on businesses from both countries to translate discussions into concrete investments.

Ngalula stated: “Trade between our two countries remains very low. We need to up our game. We therefore encourage businesses to move beyond discussions. We need to move with speed and translate today’s engagements into concrete investments.”

She added that Egypt’s expertise in construction, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, energy, engineering, logistics and food processing presents significant opportunities for joint ventures and technology transfer.

Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Muhammad Fared Sal stated: “Egypt had already invested through 37 investment projects, the proximity of around 1.4 billion during the past years, and this is a clear signal of our commitment to invest in Tanzania.”

He announced the establishment of a dedicated investment fund through the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to support Egyptian private sector investments across Africa.

He added that the fund would help de-risk investments and support implementation of the agreements signed during the forum.

In his address, Egypt’s Minister of Transport, General Engineer Kamel Al-Wazir stated that both countries are working towards establishing logistics zones in Tanzania and Egypt to improve regional trade while reducing shipping times between the two countries.

“We look forward to establishing a logistics zone for Egypt in Tanzania and one for Tanzania in Egypt, on the condition that the Egyptian logistics zone would be inside the industrial zone in Dar es Salaam being built by Elsewedy Electric,” added Al-Wazir.

In his remarks, the chairman of the African Affairs Committee at the Federation of Egyptian Industries, Dr. Shere Elgabali highlighted: “You have gas here in Tanzania and you should make use of your gas.We have large experience in Egypt on developing gas projects and transforming it into fertilizers or petrochemicals.”

Egypt and Tanzania have shared diplomatic ties since Tanzania’s independence in 1961.

As of 2023, the total trade volume between Egypt and Tanzania is approximately USD 78 million.

Egyptian exports to Tanzania are valued at about USD 57.68 million, with key exports including machinery and electrical equipment, pharmaceutical products, and sugars and sugar confectionery.

On the other hand, Tanzanian imports from Egypt are approximately USD 54.42 million, with major imports including electrical equipment, fertilizers, and miscellaneous chemical products.

Egyptian investments in Tanzania have reached around USD 900 million, encompassing various sectors such as agriculture, construction, and energy. N

Notable projects include the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) on the Rufiji River, constructed by Egyptian firms Arab Contractors and El-Sewedy Electric.

El Sewedy is also establishing a fertilizer plant in the El Sewedy Industrial Zone. Additionally, plans are underway for a US$ 400 million industrial city by El Sewedy in the Coast Region.