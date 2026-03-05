Tanzania International Manufacturers Expo (TIMEXPO): 24th-27th September 2026, Dar es Salaam

The third Tanzania International Manufacturers Expo (TIMEXPO) is scheduled to take place from 24th to 27th September 2026 at the Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam.

Originally scheduled for 19th-22nd November 2025, the event has been postponed to allow for an even bigger, better, and more impactful experience.

Organized by the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) in collaboration with the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), the event will showcase the capabilities of Tanzania’s manufacturing sector and foster international business connections.

Building on the success of the 2024 expo themed “Uniting Innovation: Shaping the Future,” TIMEXPO 2025 aims to be a significant gathering of global innovators and industry leaders.

The expo is expected to attract over 35,000 attendees and feature more than 400 exhibitors from over 20 countries. It will cover a wide range of sectors, including aviation, automotive, energy, food processing, ICT, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and more.

In addition to the exhibition, the event will offer workshops and seminars led by industry experts, providing valuable insights into current industry trends and innovations.

At the launch event, Dr. Suleiman Serera, the guest of honour, emphasized the significance of TIMEXPO as a platform for industrial development, stating, “TIMEXPO is not just an exhibition. It is a vision made visible.”

TIMEXPO serves as a strategic platform for manufacturers to showcase their products and services, connect with potential customers and partners, and explore new business opportunities.

The event also aligns with Tanzania’s broader goals of industrialization and economic growth by promoting local industries and attracting foreign investment.

For more information and sponsorship inquiries, call/WhatsApp +255 789 404 161 or +255 658 404 161 or visit www.timexpo.co.tz. FREE ENTRY for walk-in visitors.