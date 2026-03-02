Tanzania Activates Three New Agricultural Corridors Targeting USD 100 Billion Agricultural Economy by 2050

Tanzania has activated three new agricultural growth corridors, Northern, Central, and Mtwara, marking the largest expansion of its agricultural transformation agenda since the launch of the Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (SAGCOT) in 2010.

The rollout follows completion of the first phase of nationwide policy sensitisation consultations conducted from February 10 to 24, 2026, across 17 regions.

The corridor framework aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and positions Tanzania as a regional food supplier, as Africa’s population is projected to exceed two billion by 2050.

The initiative aims to build a USD 100 billion agricultural GDP by 2050 under the Agriculture Master Plan (AMP) 2050.

It is coordinated under a single national framework by the Agricultural Growth Corridors of Tanzania (AGCOT) and the Agriculture Transformation Office (ATO), in collaboration with the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

The consultations formally transition the corridor framework from planning into national-scale operations.

Corridor Blueprints and Greenprints, modelled on SAGCOT’s implementation framework, are expected to be completed by the end of March 2026.

The expansion follows a directive issued on March 17, 2023, by President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the Africa Food Systems Platform at State House, calling for replication of the SAGCOT model nationwide.

Between 2010 and 2024, SAGCOT mobilised USD 6.34 billion in cumulative public and private investment, representing 111% of its target achieved five years ahead of schedule.

Of that amount, USD 5.02 billion, equivalent to 79.2%, was public investment directed to backbone infrastructure including energy, roads and rural electrification, while USD 1.32 billion, or 20.8%, was private sector investment in agribusiness, processing and value-chain development.

SAGCOT empowered more than 1 million smallholder farmers, placed 1.3 million hectares under climate-smart agriculture, created over 253,000 jobs, and contributed 65% of national food production. SAGCOT officially transitioned into AGCOT on April 27, 2025.

The Northern Corridor consultation, held in Arusha on February 10, prioritised horticultural exports, cold chain infrastructure, export-ready aggregation systems meeting international phytosanitary standards, and commercialisation of livestock including beef, poultry and aquaculture.

The Central Corridor consultations were divided into two groups covering ten regions from Dodoma to the Lake Zone.

The February 12 session in Singida focused on the sunflower value chain and edible oil import substitution, targeting an increase in production from 204,000 to 420,000 metric tons within four years.

Tanzania currently imports more than half of its 500,000 metric tons annual edible oil requirement, while Dodoma and Singida account for more than 53% of national sunflower output.

The Mwanza session on February 17 addressed a USD 200 million livestock opportunity, including the establishment of modern feedlots and slaughterhouses within the Mwanza Special Agro-Processing Zone.

Mwanza hosts 1.97 million cattle and forms part of the Great Lakes region, which produces approximately 30% of Tanzania’s rice and has strong potential in aquaculture, pulses and horticulture.

The Mtwara Corridor consultation on February 20 focused on diversification beyond cashew nuts.

The Tanzania Sustainable Soybean Initiative targets more than 150,000 smallholder farmers and 250,000 metric tons of annual soybean production.

In Ruvuma, 900 hectares of avocados are under cultivation, while potato production is expanding.

“These consultations are not simply policy announcements; they represent the beginning of a generational shift,” said Geoffrey Kirenga, CEO of AGCOT Centre.

“By unifying the Northern, Central, and Mtwara corridors under a single national framework, Tanzania is moving from fragmented interventions to an integrated transformation strategy. The goal is clear: build a USD 100 billion agricultural economy that positions Tanzania as Africa’s breadbasket.”

Hon. Halima Omari Ndendego, Regional Commissioner for Singida, stated that implementation would be strictly monitored. “This is serious work. It is government work. Each one of us must closely follow the blueprints, work collaboratively, and ensure tangible results are delivered. There is no room for guesswork. Progress will be measured through data.”

Hon. Batilda Buriani, Regional Commissioner for Tanga, said agriculture has been identified as the transformative sector under the National Development Vision 2050 due to its contribution to employment, GDP and foreign exchange earnings.

Hon. Zainab Rajab, Regional Commissioner for Lindi, highlighted opportunities in cashew nuts, sesame, pigeon peas, maize, beans, coffee, soybeans and tobacco across southern regions.

Hon. Said Mohamed Mtanda, Regional Commissioner for Mwanza, stated that government-private sector partnership is central to increasing production, employment and livelihoods.

AMP 2050

AMP 2050 targets include achieving USD 100 billion agricultural GDP by 2050, USD 20 billion in net agricultural exports, 10% annual sector growth, a minimum 25% increase in smallholder incomes, and reduction of national undernourishment to 15%.

Agricultural export value stood at USD 3.54 billion in 2023/24.

AMP 2050 envisions 70% of investment coming from the private sector.

The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) has so far disbursed more than USD 203 million in cumulative loans, supported by a USD 66 million sovereign loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and a USD 81 million credit line from the French Development Agency (AFD).

The Cooperative Bank of Tanzania (CBT), launched on April 28, 2025, with starting capital of TZS 55 billion and 51% ownership by cooperative societies, serves more than 6,500 registered cooperatives with combined assets exceeding TZS 5.1 trillion.