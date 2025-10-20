Tanzania Launches HortiMarket Platform to Connect Horticultural Farmers and Buyers

The Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) has launched HortiMarket, a digital platform that connects farmers, buyers, exporters, and service providers to improve transparency, coordination, and efficiency in the country’s horticultural trade.

Developed by the TAHA Research and Information Centre (TARIC), the system serves as a centralized online marketplace where users can trade and access real-time data on prices, logistics, and quality standards.

HortiMarket is accessible via the website www.taric.co.tz, the TaricApp mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot (+255 743 602 598), and USSD code 14921#.

Its main goal is to close the information gap between producers and buyers by providing real-time data on prices, availability, and quality standards, thereby supporting better decision-making along the value chain.

TAHA’s Head of Knowledge and Innovation, Steven Mhiliwa, explained that the platform has been developed to tackle longstanding challenges such as limited price transparency, inefficient logistics, and weak coordination between value chain actors.

He stressed that HortiMarket’s modular design will allow continuous updates and integration of new technologies, supporting the competitiveness and sustainability of Tanzania’s horticultural sector in regional and global markets.

TAHA Chief Development Manager Anthony Chamanga stated that the platform responds to growing regional demand for horticultural products.

He said that African countries imported horticultural produce worth around USD 10 billion in 2024, compared with USD 7.6 billion a decade earlier, and that Tanzania is increasingly supplying neighbouring countries, including South Africa, which has sourced avocados from Tanzania over the past three years, replacing traditional off-season suppliers such as Israel and Spain.

In 2024, Tanzania’s avocado exports to South Africa reached about USD 4 billion.

TAHA’s Head of Marketing, Dr Steven Tumaini, said that HortiMarket will enhance coordination among more than 500,000 smallholder farmers supported by TAHA in 26 regions.

The digital system will also involve trade facilitators who will help promote quality production and marketing of horticultural products locally and internationally, earning commissions based on performance.

Tanzania’s Horticultural Production and Exports

According to Tanzania’s Ministry of Agriculture, during the financial year 2022/2023, the production of horticulture crops reached 8.44 million tons.

According to TAHA, in 2023, the export value of horticultural products from Tanzania reached USD 417.7 million (approximately TZS 1.044 trillion).

This represents a 43.9% increase from USD 290.1 million (TZS 725.25 billion) in 2022.

Europe accounts for about 40% of Tanzania’s horticultural exports, making it the main destination for the country’s produce.

India is the second-largest market with a 30% share, followed by the Middle East, which absorbs 19% of exports.

Within Africa, South Africa and Kenya are key destinations, jointly representing 11% of Tanzania’s horticultural exports.

The country is also expanding its export reach to China and other Asian markets.