Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 50 of 2025: Equity Turnover Dips -30.49%, ETF Trading Surges +49.16%, DSE Leads with +19.42%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for week 50 of 2025 spanned from Monday, December 8th, through Friday, December 12th, encompassing a shortened four-day trading week due to the national holiday on December 9th. This period saw a continued decrease in overall equity activity compared to the previous week.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 3.67 billion. This reflects a decrease of -30.49% compared to Week 49’s TZS 5.28 billion.

Share volume totaled 2,450,100 shares. This represents a decrease of -29.43% compared to the 3,473,116 shares traded in Week 49.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 1,371,935 shares.

NICO counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock with approximately 321,996 shares, significantly bolstered by a block trade of 233,005 shares on Wednesday, December 10th.

TCCL followed closely, trading 294,372 shares, which included a block trade of 152,316 shares also executed on Wednesday.

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter saw significantly increased trading activity in Week 50, recording a total unit volume of 521,368 units. This marks an increase of +36.65% compared to Week 49’s volume of 381,536 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 173.66 million, reflecting a substantial increase of +49.16% from Week 49’s TZS 116.44 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 50 at TZS 22,802.38 billion. This represents a strong increase of +2.15% compared to the Week 49 closing figure of TZS 22,323.43 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 50 at TZS 14,476.92 billion. This reflects a significant increase of +3.64% compared to the Week 49 closing figure of TZS 13,968.26 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 55.77 billion. This represented a sharp decrease of -71.16% compared to Week 49’s total bond turnover of TZS 193.32 billion.

The majority of activity was concentrated in Government securities, with significant transactions recorded across 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year maturities throughout the week.

Corporate bonds saw activity earlier in the week, involving 3-year and 5-year bonds, though the segment recorded no trades on the final day of the week.

Indexes

Most DSE benchmarks showed strong overall growth in Week 50.

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index recorded the largest increase, surging by +6.47% to close at 9,954.27 points.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) followed with a significant gain of +3.64%, closing at 5,351.37 points.

The All Share Index (DSEI) appreciated by +2.15%, closing at 2,624.61 points.

The Commercial Services (CS) Index also rose by +1.97%.

However, the Industrial & Allied (IA) Index recorded a minimal decline of -0.09%, closing at 4,143.14 points.

Index Closing Value 5th December 2025 Closing Value 12th December 2025 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 2,569.47 2,624.61 2.15% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 5,163.35 5,351.37 3.64% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,146.82 4,143.14 -0.09% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 9,348.95 9,954.27 6.47% Commercial Services (CS) 1,666.09 1,698.96 1.97%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by DSE, which surged by +19.42% to close the week at TZS 7,010 per share, up from TZS 5,870.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to SWIS, which recorded a substantial appreciation of +16.46%, rising from TZS 1,580 to TZS 1,840 per share.

Other notable gainers included CRDB, which jumped by +13.79% (from TZS 1,160 to TZS 1,320), and NICO, which was up +9.35% (from TZS 1,390 to TZS 1,520). AFRIPRISE also recorded strong gains of +7.87%.

The biggest loss during Week 50 was recorded by TOL, which declined by -13.04% to close at TZS 800 per share. TTP, PAL, and TCCL followed closely, with drops of -10.26, -10.20%, and -10.17% respectively.