Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 50 of 2025: Equity Turnover Dips -30.49%, ETF Trading Surges +49.16%, DSE Leads with +19.42%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for week 50 of 2025 spanned from Monday, December 8th, through Friday, December 12th, encompassing a shortened four-day trading week due to the national holiday on December 9th. This period saw a continued decrease in overall equity activity compared to the previous week.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 3.67 billion. This reflects a decrease of -30.49% compared to Week 49’s TZS 5.28 billion.
Share volume totaled 2,450,100 shares. This represents a decrease of -29.43% compared to the 3,473,116 shares traded in Week 49.
CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 1,371,935 shares.
NICO counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock with approximately 321,996 shares, significantly bolstered by a block trade of 233,005 shares on Wednesday, December 10th.
TCCL followed closely, trading 294,372 shares, which included a block trade of 152,316 shares also executed on Wednesday.
ETF Trading
The VERTEX-ETF counter saw significantly increased trading activity in Week 50, recording a total unit volume of 521,368 units. This marks an increase of +36.65% compared to Week 49’s volume of 381,536 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 173.66 million, reflecting a substantial increase of +49.16% from Week 49’s TZS 116.44 million.
Market Capitalisation
The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 50 at TZS 22,802.38 billion. This represents a strong increase of +2.15% compared to the Week 49 closing figure of TZS 22,323.43 billion.
The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 50 at TZS 14,476.92 billion. This reflects a significant increase of +3.64% compared to the Week 49 closing figure of TZS 13,968.26 billion.
Bond Market
Bond turnover totaled TZS 55.77 billion. This represented a sharp decrease of -71.16% compared to Week 49’s total bond turnover of TZS 193.32 billion.
The majority of activity was concentrated in Government securities, with significant transactions recorded across 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year maturities throughout the week.
Corporate bonds saw activity earlier in the week, involving 3-year and 5-year bonds, though the segment recorded no trades on the final day of the week.
Indexes
Most DSE benchmarks showed strong overall growth in Week 50.
The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index recorded the largest increase, surging by +6.47% to close at 9,954.27 points.
The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) followed with a significant gain of +3.64%, closing at 5,351.37 points.
The All Share Index (DSEI) appreciated by +2.15%, closing at 2,624.61 points.
The Commercial Services (CS) Index also rose by +1.97%.
However, the Industrial & Allied (IA) Index recorded a minimal decline of -0.09%, closing at 4,143.14 points.
|Index
|Closing Value 5th December 2025
|Closing Value 12th December 2025
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|2,569.47
|2,624.61
|2.15%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|5,163.35
|5,351.37
|3.64%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|4,146.82
|4,143.14
|-0.09%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|9,348.95
|9,954.27
|6.47%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|1,666.09
|1,698.96
|1.97%
Stock Performances
Gains were led by DSE, which surged by +19.42% to close the week at TZS 7,010 per share, up from TZS 5,870.
The second-highest gain for the week belonged to SWIS, which recorded a substantial appreciation of +16.46%, rising from TZS 1,580 to TZS 1,840 per share.
Other notable gainers included CRDB, which jumped by +13.79% (from TZS 1,160 to TZS 1,320), and NICO, which was up +9.35% (from TZS 1,390 to TZS 1,520). AFRIPRISE also recorded strong gains of +7.87%.
The biggest loss during Week 50 was recorded by TOL, which declined by -13.04% to close at TZS 800 per share. TTP, PAL, and TCCL followed closely, with drops of -10.26, -10.20%, and -10.17% respectively.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 5th December 2025
|Closing Price (TZS) 12th December 2025
|Variation %
|AFRIPRISE
|445
|480
|7.87%
|CRDB
|1,160
|1,320
|13.79%
|DCB
|235
|235
|0.00%
|DSE
|5,870
|7,010
|19.42%
|EABL
|4,160
|4,160
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|6,400
|6,400
|0.00%
|KA
|105
|105
|0.00%
|KCB
|1,330
|1,320
|-0.75%
|MBP
|610
|630
|3.28%
|MCB
|450
|455
|1.11%
|MKCB
|2,150
|2,190
|1.86%
|MUCOBA
|400
|410
|2.50%
|NICO
|1,390
|1,520
|9.35%
|NMB
|8,030
|8,080
|0.62%
|NMG
|280
|280
|0.00%
|PAL
|245
|220
|-10.20%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,580
|1,840
|16.46%
|TBL
|8,170
|8,270
|1.22%
|TCC
|9,850
|9,950
|1.02%
|TCCL
|2,360
|2,120
|-10.17%
|TOL
|920
|800
|-13.04%
|TPCC
|5,980
|6,050
|1.17%
|TTP
|390
|350
|-10.26%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|585
|595
|1.71%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%