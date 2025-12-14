The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 50 of 2025: Equity Turnover Dips -30.49%, ETF Trading Surges +49.16%, DSE Leads with +19.42%

During the four-day trading week (Week 50 of 2025), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) saw a continuation of mixed results; equity turnover and volume declined compared to Week 49, but the primary domestic indices showed strong gains, fueled by significant appreciation in key stocks. The Bond market experienced a sharp reduction in activity. DSE stock recorded the highest appreciation, surging by +19.42%.
December 14, 2025
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for week 50 of 2025 spanned from Monday, December 8th, through Friday, December 12th, encompassing a shortened four-day trading week due to the national holiday on December 9th. This period saw a continued decrease in overall equity activity compared to the previous week.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached TZS 3.67 billion. This reflects a decrease of -30.49% compared to Week 49’s TZS 5.28 billion.

Share volume totaled 2,450,100 shares. This represents a decrease of -29.43% compared to the 3,473,116 shares traded in Week 49.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate DSE volume, recording a weekly total of 1,371,935 shares.

NICO counter finished the week as the second-most-traded stock with approximately 321,996 shares, significantly bolstered by a block trade of 233,005 shares on Wednesday, December 10th.

TCCL followed closely, trading 294,372 shares, which included a block trade of 152,316 shares also executed on Wednesday.

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter saw significantly increased trading activity in Week 50, recording a total unit volume of 521,368 units. This marks an increase of +36.65% compared to Week 49’s volume of 381,536 units. Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 173.66 million, reflecting a substantial increase of +49.16% from Week 49’s TZS 116.44 million.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 50 at TZS 22,802.38 billion. This represents a strong increase of +2.15% compared to the Week 49 closing figure of TZS 22,323.43 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed Week 50 at TZS 14,476.92 billion. This reflects a significant increase of +3.64% compared to the Week 49 closing figure of TZS 13,968.26 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 55.77 billion. This represented a sharp decrease of -71.16% compared to Week 49’s total bond turnover of TZS 193.32 billion.

The majority of activity was concentrated in Government securities, with significant transactions recorded across 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year maturities throughout the week.

Corporate bonds saw activity earlier in the week, involving 3-year and 5-year bonds, though the segment recorded no trades on the final day of the week.

Indexes

Most DSE benchmarks showed strong overall growth in Week 50.

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index recorded the largest increase, surging by +6.47% to close at 9,954.27 points.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) followed with a significant gain of +3.64%, closing at 5,351.37 points.

The All Share Index (DSEI) appreciated by +2.15%, closing at 2,624.61 points.

The Commercial Services (CS) Index also rose by +1.97%.

However, the Industrial & Allied (IA) Index recorded a minimal decline of -0.09%, closing at 4,143.14 points.

IndexClosing Value 5th December 2025Closing Value 12th December 2025Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)2,569.472,624.612.15%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)5,163.355,351.373.64%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,146.824,143.14-0.09%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)9,348.959,954.276.47%
Commercial Services (CS)1,666.091,698.961.97%

Stock Performances

Gains were led by DSE, which surged by +19.42% to close the week at TZS 7,010 per share, up from TZS 5,870.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to SWIS, which recorded a substantial appreciation of +16.46%, rising from TZS 1,580 to TZS 1,840 per share.

Other notable gainers included CRDB, which jumped by +13.79% (from TZS 1,160 to TZS 1,320), and NICO, which was up +9.35% (from TZS 1,390 to TZS 1,520). AFRIPRISE also recorded strong gains of +7.87%.

The biggest loss during Week 50 was recorded by TOL, which declined by -13.04% to close at TZS 800 per share. TTP, PAL, and TCCL followed closely, with drops of -10.26, -10.20%, and -10.17% respectively.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 5th December 2025Closing Price (TZS) 12th December 2025Variation %
AFRIPRISE4454807.87%
CRDB1,1601,32013.79%
DCB2352350.00%
DSE5,8707,01019.42%
EABL4,1604,1600.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL6,4006,4000.00%
KA1051050.00%
KCB1,3301,320-0.75%
MBP6106303.28%
MCB4504551.11%
MKCB2,1502,1901.86%
MUCOBA4004102.50%
NICO1,3901,5209.35%
NMB8,0308,0800.62%
NMG2802800.00%
PAL245220-10.20%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS1,5801,84016.46%
TBL8,1708,2701.22%
TCC9,8509,9501.02%
TCCL2,3602,120-10.17%
TOL920800-13.04%
TPCC5,9806,0501.17%
TTP390350-10.26%
USL550.00%
VODA5855951.71%
YETU5105100.00%
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 49 of 2025: Bond Market Surges +119.11%, Equity Turnover Dips -62.31%, MKCB Leads with +7.50%

During Week 49 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced mixed results; while the equities market saw a sharp correction in trading volumes and turnover following the previous week's rally, the debt market recorded significant growth. The primary stock indices all recorded gains, maintaining a positive trajectory. MKCB stock recorded the highest appreciation, rising by +7.50%.
Tanzania Tanga Simba Cement TCCL Right Issue 2025
Read More

Tanga Cement Rights Issue Achieves 100% Subscription

Tanga Cement has raised TZS 203.74 billion through a fully subscribed Rights Issue, resulting in the listing of 127,342,090 new shares on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange. The funds will support balance sheet strengthening, debt repayment, and production expansion under the company’s strategic plan.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 48 of 2025: Equity Turnover Soars +155.62%, Bond Market Cools -24.34%, DCB Sees +11.11% Surge

During Week 48 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a robust week for equities, marked by a massive surge in trading volumes and turnover, while the debt market saw a pullback. The primary stock indices recorded slight gains, maintaining a stable trajectory. DCB stock recorded the highest appreciation, rising by +11.11%.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 47 of 2025: Bond Market Soars +45.92% as Equity Volume Plummets -41.49% Amid MCB’s +17.05% Surge

During Week 47 of 2025, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a mixed week, marked by a significant surge in debt market activity but a notable slowdown in equity trading volumes. The primary stock indices recorded modest gains, continuing the positive trajectory seen in the preceding week. MCB stock recorded the highest appreciation, surging by +17.05%.