Tanzania 5G Coverage Reaches 30% in 2025, Average Mobile Internet Speed Hits 30 Mbps

The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has released its Communication Statistics for the quarter ending December 2025, covering telecommunication, internet, mobile money usage, and other statistics and services.

Telecom Subscriptions

The total number of subscriptions increased by 7.7% from 99.3 million at the end of September 2025 to 106.9 million as of December 2025.

Tanzania Mobile and Fixed Subscriptions – Q4 2025

Month Mobile Subscriptions Fixed Subscriptions TOTAL October 102,222,722 111,369 102,334,091 November 104,550,775 111,473 104,662,248 December 106,823,601 111,600 106,935,201

Mobile Subscriptions

Mobile subscriptions represented 99.9% of all subscriptions.

SIM card subscriptions are categorized for Person-to-Person (P2P) and for Machine-to-Machine (M2M).

Vodacom had the largest market share (31.2%), followed by Yas (28.9%) and Airtel (21.8%).

Number of P2P Subscriptions per Operator – Q4 2025

Month Airtel Halotel Yas TTCL Vodacom TOTAL October 22,344,974 16,716,969 29,889,298 1,690,293 31,692,557 102,334,091 November 22,858,497 17,037,212 30,559,408 1,711,592 32,495,539 104,662,248 December 23,283,636 17,590,894 30,923,885 1,735,107 33,401,679 106,935,201

Concerning M2M (Machine-to-Machine) mobile subscriptions, Vodacom controls the market again. Airtel ranks second, followed by Halotel, Yas, and TTCL.

Tanzania Telecom Operators Subscriptions Market Shares – December 2025

As of December 2025, the smartphone penetration rate increased to 41.82% from 39.53% recorded in September 2025. Furthermore, penetration of feature phones also increased to 87.11% from 86.35% in September 2025.

This growth was underpinned by continued infrastructure expansion, as the number of telecom towers grew from 9,745 in the quarter ending September 2025 to 10,029 at the end of 2025, alongside an increase in 5G population coverage from 28.9% to 30.1%.

Mobile Network Coverage

Investment in the telecommunication infrastructure has increased the rollout of mobile network coverage.

During Q4 of 2025, 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G population coverage reached 98.6%, 93.9%, 94.2%, and 30.1%, respectively.

Furthermore, the geographical coverage for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G has expanded to 79.5%, 76.2%, 77.3%, and 10.5%, respectively.

Network Coverage for Mobile Network Signal – December 2025

Technology Coverage Type September 2025 December 2025 2G Population 98.6% 98.6% 2G Geographical 78.2% 79.5% 3G Population 93.8% 93.9% 3G Geographical 75.9% 76.2% 4G Population 94.2% 94.2% 4G Geographical 76.9% 77.3% 5G Population 28.9% 30.1% 5G Geographical 8.6% 10.5%

Mobile Money

Mobile Money Subscriptions

Mobile money subscriptions refer to the number of active SIM cards with mobile money service accounts that have been used at least once in the past three months.

Mobile money subscriptions increased by 6.7% from 71.7 million accounts in the quarter ending September 2025 to 76.5 million in December 2025.

The mobile money market is very competitive, as Mixx by Yas, M-Pesa, and Airtel Money control around 89% of the market share by subscription, led by M-Pesa with 41.18% market share.

Mobile Money Transactions

Mobile money transactions reached 1,853,717,380 in Q4 2025 and 6,306,767,827 in the whole of 2025, from 3,737,202,434 in 2024 (+68.7%).

In its Communication Statistics, TCRA did not disclose the value of mobile money transactions. However, the Bank of Tanzania’s (BOT) Annual Report for the Year Ending 30 June 2025 indicates that the value of mobile payments reached TZS 177,107.5 million, up by 27.1% from the previous financial year.

Tanzania Mobile Payments Indicators, 2019/20-2024/25

Internet Subscriptions

There was an increase of 3.2% in subscriptions from 56.3 million as of September 2025 to 58.1 million as of December 2025.

Mobile wireless is the most preferred compared to other internet services. As of December 2025, it comprises 99% of all subscriptions.

Mobile broadband is the most popular means of accessing the Internet, with 32,738,489 subscriptions.

2G technology holds significant usage with 24,952,905 subscriptions.

Fibre technologies like Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and Fiber to the Office (FTTO) have fewer subscriptions, at 123,052 and 16,265, respectively.

The average internet speed for mobile broadband was 30.30 Mbps in download, with an average latency of 72.71 ms.

Internet Subscriptions 2021-2025