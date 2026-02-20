Tanzania Launches New Labeling System for Startups to Attract Investments

The Information and Communication Technologies Commission (ICTC) of Tanzania has officially launched a new tiered labeling system for ICT startups, aiming to enhance their visibility and attract both domestic and international investment.

The program is designed to register, recognize, and support technology-driven businesses, aligning with the country’s digital transformation goals and the Long-Term Development Vision 2050.

During the announcement in Dar es Salaam, the ICT Commission revealed that 161 innovators have already been selected for the first phase of this empowerment program following registrations that took place in late 2025.

The core of the initiative is a three-tier classification framework—comprising Silver, Gold, and Tanzanite labels—which categorizes startups according to their market readiness and operational scale.

The Silver category is designated for startups that have completed the initial innovation phase and are currently conducting market trials to test the viability of their solutions.

The Gold label is awarded to startups that are already generating revenue and serving paying customers with commercially viable products or services.

The Tanzanite category, the highest tier, identifies mature startups that are actively seeking strategic domestic and international partnerships to scale and enter broader commercial markets.

Registration for the labeling system is free of charge and provides startups with a formal government recognition that facilitates access to finance, technical services, and market exposure.

“This initiative is about empowering our youth, stimulating entrepreneurship and accelerating Tanzania’s transition to a digital economy,” stated Dr. Nkundwe Mwasaga, the Director General of the ICT Commission.

Dr. Mwasaga added that by supporting startups to grow sustainably, the government is investing in the country’s economic future and building a new generation of tech leaders.

He further noted that the first batch of labeled startups will be published this month, with quarterly updates planned to keep the investor community informed of the ecosystem’s progress.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba, previously emphasized during Tanzania Startup Week 2025 that startups are essential to achieving a USD 1 trillion economy for Tanzania within the next two decades.

The government has also pledged to reduce bureaucratic hurdles in registration and licensing, moving from a culture of regulatory control to one of facilitation for the private sector.

The ICT Commission is also establishing eight “soft centers” in regions including Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, and Zanzibar to serve as incubation hubs and fabrication laboratories for tech hardware.

Tanzania’s startup ecosystem has seen significant growth, climbing to number 116 worldwide and ranking 6th in Eastern Africa according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025.

The most active sectors in the Tanzanian tech space include Software as a Service (SaaS) at 19.92%, AgriTech at 19.17%, and E-commerce at 10.15%.