The Latest

Tanzania Banking Sector Assets Reach TZS 79.4 Trillion and Profits Rise 21% to TZS 2.62 Trillion in 2025, CRDB and NMB Dominate

Tanzania’s banking sector recorded total assets of TZS 79.4 trillion in 2025 while net income after tax increased 21% to TZS 2.62 trillion from about TZS 2.16 trillion in 2024. The performance reflects strong profitability and growing market concentration led by CRDB and NMB.
February 17, 2026
5 minute read
Tanzania banking sector performance 2025

Tanzania’s banking sector maintained strong profitability and financial stability in 2025, supported by continued credit expansion, improvements in transaction infrastructure, and accelerated digital adoption, according to an industry analysis of unaudited results prepared by AML Finance Limited.

The operating environment remained broadly supportive of lending activity, with sustained economic growth contributing to balance sheet expansion across institutions, while structural changes following the COVID-19 period continued to reshape banking models through increased reliance on digital platforms, agent networks, and automated customer onboarding systems.

These structural shifts are increasingly reflected in performance outcomes, where leading institutions have achieved significantly stronger efficiency levels than smaller competitors, reinforcing a widening divide across the sector.

TANZANIA BUSINESS & INVESTMENT GUIDE 2026

Table of Contents
  1. Sector Structure and Market Concentration
  2. Profitability Trends
  3. Income Structure and Revenue Composition
  4. Operating Efficiency and Productivity
  5. Asset Quality and Risk Distribution
  6. Regional Comparison and Structural Trends
  7. Credit Growth and Outlook

Sector Structure and Market Concentration

Market concentration remained a defining feature of the industry in 2025, with total assets captured in the dataset reaching TZS 79.4 trillion. The two largest banks, CRDB and NMB, accounted for approximately TZS 39.4 trillion combined, equivalent to nearly half of the total sector assets.

Deposit concentration followed a similar pattern, with the largest institutions holding more than 50% of deposits, strengthening their ability to price loans competitively, invest in technology, and absorb rising regulatory and compliance costs.

The scale gap between leading banks and the rest of the market has widened over time, as large institutions expanded their balance sheets while many smaller banks remained below TZS 1 trillion in assets, reinforcing a structural trend toward platform-based banking where size advantages compound through technology investment and operating leverage.

Profitability remained strong among leading banks and competitive by international commercial banking standards, with net income reaching TZS 551.5 billion at CRDB Bank Plc and TZS 646.9 billion at NMB Bank Plc.

Return on assets reached as high as 5.3% and return on equity exceeded 29% among major institutions, while other large banks also reported returns above 23%, indicating efficient income conversion and strong cost control.

However, performance across the sector was uneven, reflecting differences in business models, operational efficiency, and risk management rather than macroeconomic conditions alone.

Several banks recorded declines in net income, including Standard Chartered at -19%, Absa at -11%, Ecobank at -54%, and Citi at -53%, while others recorded strong profit growth, including Equity at +111%, Letshego at +79%, and Azania at +52%.

BankTotal AssetsNet Income After taxes 2025Net Income After taxes 2024% Variation
1CRDB bank PLC22,215,802724,608551,48731
2NMB Bank PLC17,182,708749,772646,89316
3National Bank of Commerce (NBC)5,351,961148,987117,79226
4Exim Bank3,986,59783,08992,151(10)
5Azania Bank PLC3,684,54857,80538,02952
6Stanbic Bank3,502,177135,325128,0056
7The Peoples Bank of Zanzibar2,805,12679,71262,75027
8Tanzania Commercial Bank2,277,87933,34731,9394
9Diamond Trust Bank Ltd (DTB)2,105,80755,25653,7903
10KCB Bank1,863,25166,79350,81231
11Standard Chartered Bank1,779,85480,01698,660(19)
12ABSA1,772,97063,26671,107(11)
13Equity Bank1,447,62252,70424,938111
14Tanzania Agricultural Development b1,317,16328,75918,61155
15Citi Bank1,000,90732,04567,845(53)
16I & M Bank951,22215,38715,1482
17Bank of Africa (BOA)805,2587,33213,119(44)
18NCBA Bank Tanzania Ltd596,62215,00326,154(43)
19Access (Bank ABC)535,4545,391(2,659)303
20Ecobank Tanzania Ltd480,0754,2239,148(54)
21Mwanga Hakika Bank470,07612,5829,97326
22Habib African Bank Ltd388,5123,1124,078(24)
23Amana Bank331,5846,4625,9519
24Mkombozi Commercial Bank316,62812,9309,04143
25Bank of Baroda274,1264,4595,848(24)
26DCB Commercial Bank260,485109(969)(111)
27Akiba Commercial Bank230,667(4,785)(5,823)18
28Bank of India211,0393,6493,6320.5
29Maendeleo Bank202,4853,8453,6874
30China Dasheng Bank135,2643,2532,63124
31Letshego Faidika Bank132,80915,3748,59279
32United Bank for Africa (UBA)131,676(4,424)(4,576)3
33Selcom Microfinance Bank102,2661,8661,28046
34Mwalimu Commercial Bank PLC97,822369132180
35FINCA Microfinance Bank96,547997475110
36Guaranty Trust Bank TZ Limited78,088(277)(1,911)86
37Uchumi Commercial Bank76,401203871(77)
38International Commercial Bank66,3381,455676115
39Vision Fund TZ Microfinance Bank Ltd63,1311,8891,8651
40First Housing Finance Ltd49,6154394127
41MUCOBA Bank PLC17,438(38)82(146)

Income Structure and Revenue Composition

The sector remained predominantly driven by interest income, reflecting the central role of credit intermediation in banking activity, although non-interest income continued to expand and represented a major component of revenue among leading institutions.

CRDB generated TZS 684.7 billion in non-interest income and NMB generated TZS 631.2 billion, with both institutions deriving approximately 27% of total revenue from non-interest sources, highlighting the growing importance of transaction services and fee-based income in stabilizing earnings across credit cycles.

Among corporate and international banks, the contribution of non-interest income was even more pronounced, with Standard Chartered generating TZS 134.7 billion from non-interest sources compared to TZS 91.1 billion from interest income, meaning approximately 60% of its revenue was derived from transaction-driven activities.

Operating Efficiency and Productivity

Operating efficiency emerged as the clearest competitive differentiator across the sector, with leading banks reporting significantly lower cost-to-income ratios than smaller institutions.

NMB reported a ratio of 37%, CRDB 42.6%, and PBZ 32.3%, demonstrating strong operating leverage and the ability to scale revenue without proportional cost increases, while TCB recorded ratios above 70% and several smaller institutions reported ratios above 80% and in some cases above 100%, indicating structural profitability challenges.

Workforce productivity differences contributed to these efficiency gaps, as Tanzania’s output per worker is estimated at approximately USD 7,000 per year compared to around USD 120,000 in the world’s most productive economies, reinforcing the importance of digitisation, automation, and technology investment as the primary mechanisms for improving banking productivity.

Staff cost levels varied widely across institutions, but cost per employee alone did not determine efficiency, as banks with higher staff costs sometimes achieved stronger efficiency due to higher income generation per employee, while smaller institutions often recorded lower staff costs but weaker productivity outcomes.

Asset Quality and Risk Distribution

Asset quality remained strong among the largest banks, with non-performing loan ratios generally below 3%, including 3.0% at CRDB, 2.5% at NMB, 1.5% at Standard Chartered, 1.2% at Absa, 1.1% at Equity, and 0% at Citi, reflecting strengthened underwriting standards, improved monitoring, and stronger recovery capacity.

Because the largest institutions dominate sector assets and deposits, their stability plays a central role in anchoring confidence in the financial system.

However, credit risk remained more concentrated among smaller institutions, with several banks reporting non-performing loan ratios above 6%, some exceeding 10%, and extreme cases above 18%, indicating vulnerability in lower-tier banks where high credit risk combines with weak profitability and high operating costs.

Sector trends in Tanzania were broadly consistent with developments across East Africa, including Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, where banking industries are becoming more concentrated with stronger efficiency among large platform banks and rising structural pressure on smaller institutions facing increasing compliance and technology costs.

Concentration indicators, including the Herfindahl–Hirschman Index, suggest deposits, payments, and credit distribution are increasingly dominated by a small number of large banks, which may improve efficiency and stability at the top but also concentrate systemic risk and reduce competitive pressure over time.

Credit Growth and Outlook

Credit to the private sector continued to expand in 2025, with average growth reaching 16.20% compared to 17.03% in 2024 and 21.91% in 2023, indicating sustained lending activity despite moderation from earlier peaks.

The short-term outlook for the sector remains positive, supported by strong deposit bases, expanding non-interest income, and efficiency advantages among leading institutions.

Over the longer term, further consolidation appears likely, as institutions with persistent cost-to-income ratios above 70% and non-performing loan ratios above 6% may require restructuring, recapitalisation, or strategic repositioning to remain competitive.

The sector is expected to evolve toward a structure dominated by a smaller number of large platform banks controlling deposits, payments, and mass-market lending.

In contrast, smaller institutions consolidate or focus on niche segments, with future competitiveness increasingly dependent on digital systems, data, automation capacity, and analytics alongside traditional financial capital.

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
TANZANIA BOT NON-INTEREST ISLAMIC BANKING REGULATIONS
Read More

Tanzania Issues New Regulations for Islamic Banking Operations

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has issued new regulations establishing a comprehensive legal framework for Islamic banking and non-interest banking windows in Tanzania. The rules cover licensing, governance, Shari’ah compliance, financing structures, disclosure, and treatment of non-permissible income.
Tanzania Rwanda TIPS RSwitch cross-border instant payments
Read More

Tanzania and Rwanda Begin Linking National Payment Systems to Enable Instant Cross-Border Transfers

Tanzania and Rwanda have begun linking their national payment systems, Tanzania’s Instant Payment System (TIPS) and Rwanda’s National Payment Switch (RSwitch), to enable instant, low-cost cross-border transfers. The initiative, supported by the EAC and World Bank through the Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (EARDIP), advances regional financial integration and real-time payment connectivity in East Africa.
Tanzania CRDB Bank FinDev Canada KFW DEG
Read More

CRDB Bank Signs Over TZS 300 Billion Strategic Partnerships With International Financial Institutions to Expand Lending to SMEs

CRDB Bank has signed over TZS 300 billion in partnerships with FinDev Canada, DEG, and Shelter Afrique Development Bank to expand lending to small and medium enterprises, particularly those led by women and focused on climate-resilient projects. The partnerships also include financing through CRDB’s subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of Congo to support affordable housing, advancing financial inclusion and sustainable development across Africa.