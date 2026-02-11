Tanzania’s Epanko Graphite Project Signs Technical Assistance Deal with EIB to Advance Mine Expansion Study and Battery Graphite Processing Plans

The Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania has secured technical assistance after EcoGraf Limited signed a cooperation agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support project expansion studies and development of a graphite mechanical shaping facility.

The agreement provides a defined package of technical support activities linked to the development of a vertically integrated hydrofluoric acid-free graphite processing business in the critical raw materials sector.

The assistance includes support for an expansion study of the Epanko Graphite Project and technical services aimed at enabling integration of graphite produced from the project into the European Union battery anode value chain.

The support will also contribute to preparatory work required to advance the planned midstream mechanical shaping facility in Tanzania, which is intended to process graphite into materials used in battery manufacturing.

The technical assistance is funded under the European Union–Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (EU–OACPS) Technical Assistance Facility on Critical Raw Materials, which supports initiatives aligned with the European Union’s Critical Raw Materials Act.

The cooperation agreement follows a site visit to the project by the EIB in June 2025 and meetings in Brussels, where the developer presented its graphite development plans at the European Union Priority Projects Showcase, overing upstream mining and downstream graphite processing components.

The European Union has identified the Epanko Graphite Project as a development supporting the establishment of long-term battery mineral supply chains for European industry.

The cooperation is intended to support project advancement and investment readiness and may contribute to potential future public and private sector investments linked to project development.

EcoGraf’s Managing Director, Andrew Spinks, said the cooperation supports the development of supply chains for battery raw materials. “We are excited to partner with the EIB and work together in various strategic initiatives to develop reliable and sustainable supply chains for critical raw materials,” Spinks said.

The Director for Corporates and Global Activities at the EIB, Andrea Clerici, said the institution supports preparatory work for responsible raw material value chains.

“The EIB is pleased to support preparatory work that contributes to the development of responsible critical raw material value chains. This will spur potential public and private sector eligible investments that will allow for long term, sound and sustainable projects to be implemented at a later stage. This cooperation reflects our commitment to fostering win-win partnerships with European and African partners, supporting resilient supply chains,” Clerici said.

Epanko Graphite Project

The Epanko Graphite Project is located in the Mahenge area of Morogoro Region and is being developed as a natural graphite mining operation targeting battery and industrial markets.

The project forms part of a vertically integrated development strategy that includes mining, mechanical shaping of graphite and downstream processing to produce battery anode materials.

Graphite is classified as a critical raw material due to its use in lithium-ion batteries applied in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Tanzania hosts graphite resources and has identified the mineral as part of its strategy to support mineral beneficiation and industrial development.