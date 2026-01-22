Tanzania and United States to Expand Cooperation on Strategic and Graphite Minerals Exploration

Tanzania and the United States have agreed to expand cooperation in the mining sector, with a focus on advanced exploration of strategic minerals, including graphite and battery minerals, to strengthen governance, productivity, employment, and the sector’s contribution to national output.

The discussions took place on January 21, 2025, in Dodoma, during a meeting between the Minister of Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, and a United States delegation led by Acting United States Ambassador to Tanzania Andrew Lentz.

The cooperation is being implemented through the United States Department of State Energy and Mineral Governance Program and is aimed at enhancing Tanzania’s national capacity in mineral exploration and overall mining sector management.

As part of this partnership, the United States is deploying advanced technology and technical expertise in collaboration with the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) and the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) to explore Tanzania’s graphite deposits.

The initiative includes technical assistance to support modern mineral exploration, geoscientific data collection, analysis, management, and storage, as well as the provision of modern tools such as digital tablets and other advanced data-gathering equipment.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Tanzania, Mavunde thanked the United States for its long-standing support, noting that it has been a key development partner for decades through technical and financial assistance.

He said the United States has worked closely with Tanzania across several sectors, including education, agriculture, infrastructure, health, governance, and democracy, alongside cooperation in the mining sector.

Mavunde stated that the technical support provided demonstrates the United States’ commitment to strengthening mining sector governance and supporting Tanzania’s national development agenda.

For his part, the Acting United States Ambassador Andrew Lentz commended the Government of Tanzania for advancing cooperation focused on the use of modern technologies, particularly in clean and secure energy derived from renewable sources, supported by strategic and industrial minerals.

Lentz added that the technical assistance in mineral exploration would improve the use of advanced technologies in exploration activities, sector management, and the preservation of geoscientific data.

On its Facebook page, the United States Embassy stated that American companies are looking forward to continuing collaboration with Tanzania to unlock the full potential of the country’s graphite resources.

Graphite and Strategic Minerals in Tanzania

Tanzania hosts some of Africa’s largest known graphite deposits and is positioning the mineral as a key input for battery manufacturing and clean energy technologies.

The government has been strengthening partnerships with international institutions and private sector players to improve geological data availability, promote responsible exploration, and attract investment into strategic and critical minerals needed for industrial development and energy transition.