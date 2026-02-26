Tanzania State Mining Co and South Africa’s Plantcor Sign Agreement for Kigosi Gold Mining Project

Tanzania’s State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) has officially signed a strategic partnership agreement with Plantcor Mining and Plant Hire (Pty) Ltd from South Africa to implement the Kigosi gold mining project.

The agreement focuses on the exploration and extraction of gold within the Kigosi area located in Bukombe District, Geita Region.

It follows recent discussions held at the Mining Indaba in South Africa, where the commitment to the project was initially solidified.

The Deputy Minister for Minerals, Hon. Dr. Steven Kiruswa, witnessed the signing ceremony and stated that the investment is expected to create numerous jobs for residents of Bukombe and the wider Geita region.

Dr. Kiruswa emphasized that the project will stimulate the local economy and increase national revenue through sustainable mining practices.

The partnership will involve conducting advanced airborne geological surveys using specialized aircraft to map mineral deposits.

This technical data will not only benefit the STAMICO project but will also be shared with other licensed small-scale miners in the surrounding Kigosi areas to improve their productivity.

Plantcor Mining and Plant Hire has committed to bringing both financial capital and modern technology to ensure the project serves as a model for Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in Tanzania.

Dr. Kiruswa urged the management of STAMICO to work closely with Plantcor to ensure the project is managed with professionalism, transparency, and in the best interest of the nation.

“This investment must adhere to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requirements and ensure the involvement of Tanzanians in the mineral value chain through Local Content policies,” Dr. Kiruswa stated during the event.

The Chairman of the STAMICO Board, Ambassador Simon Sirro, noted that the agreement is a clear sign of the improving investment climate in Tanzania.

STAMICO Managing Director, Dr. Venance Mwasse, explained that the corporation continues to serve as a gateway for attracting foreign capital and modern mining technology.

The Managing Director of Plantcor, Joseph Wilmans, highlighted that his company brings over two decades of experience in exploration, mining, processing, and marketing.

“We have brought technological and financial expertise that will help increase production and create jobs for Tanzanians,” Mr. Wilmans remarked while thanking the government for the conducive investment environment.

The Member of Parliament for Bukombe and former Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Doto Biteko, congratulated STAMICO for bringing the signing ceremony to the local district level.

He urged the residents of Bukombe to seize the economic opportunities arising from this investment to ensure sustainable development.

The Geita Regional Commissioner, Martin Shigella, expressed gratitude to the President for opening up the Kigosi project, noting that Geita is blessed with diverse mineral resources.

The Kigosi Gold Project

The Kigosi Gold Project is located in the Kigosi area of Bukombe District in Geita Region, within the Lake Victoria Goldfields, one of Tanzania’s main gold-producing geological zones.

The project area lies within the Kigosi-Moyowosi Game Reserve, which historically created regulatory constraints because mining activities were restricted in protected wildlife areas under Tanzanian law.

As a result, although exploration work identified gold mineralisation and resources, development of the mine was delayed for several years pending government decisions on land status and permitting.

In recent years, the Tanzanian government has taken steps to advance development in the Kigosi area, including allowing STAMICO to progress licences and support mining activities following policy decisions affecting the reserve area.