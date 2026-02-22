Zanzibar Introduces Mandatory ZIPA Registration for All Real Estate Projects Before Marketing or Sales

The Government of Zanzibar, through the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), has issued a public notice requiring all real estate projects in Zanzibar to be officially registered and approved by the authority before implementation, including marketing and buyer solicitation activities.

The notice states that all sale and purchase agreements related to real estate projects will not be considered valid unless they have been reviewed, approved, and endorsed by ZIPA.

Developers applying for building permits are also required to submit a signed formal contract between the developer or investor and the appointed contractor responsible for executing the project.

Prospective buyers and investors are strongly advised to consult ZIPA before entering into any real estate transaction to obtain official verification and guidance.

The requirements introduced by the authority include:

Mandatory registration of all real estate projects with ZIPA prior to commencement, including marketing and buyer engagement. Validation of all sale and purchase agreements only after review and endorsement by ZIPA. Submission of a formal signed contract between developers or investors and contractors when applying for building permits. Recommendation for buyers and investors to consult ZIPA before entering transactions.

According to the notice, the measures are intended to enhance transparency, ensure investor compliance, and protect the rights of home buyers and end users while safeguarding Zanzibar’s reputation as a stable investment destination.

ZIPA is the government agency responsible for promoting and facilitating investment in Zanzibar, including coordinating approvals and providing support services to investors across sectors such as tourism, real estate, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

The real estate sector in Zanzibar has attracted increasing investor interest in recent years, driven by tourism growth and foreign investment demand for residential and hospitality developments, prompting authorities to strengthen regulatory oversight and compliance frameworks.