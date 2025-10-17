Dodoma Opens Investment Opportunities for International Conference Centre and Hotels at Mtumba Government City

The Government of Tanzania, through the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, and Coordination), has announced investment opportunities in the conference tourism sector at Mtumba Government City in Dodoma as part of efforts to boost economic activities in the nation’s capital.

The announcement was made by the Director of the Policy and Government Coordination Department, Paul Sangawe, during an official meeting with the Managing Director of the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC), Christine Mwakatobe, held in Arusha on 15 October 2025.

Sangawe said the Government has set aside specific areas within the Government City for the construction of a major international conference centre, exhibition grounds, modern hotels, and facilities for financial, commercial, and leisure services to enhance private sector participation in the city’s development.

He noted that the ongoing infrastructure developments, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Msalato International Airport, will drive the demand for such facilities.

“This centre will strengthen Dodoma’s status as the nation’s capital and position Tanzania as a leading destination for regional and international conferences,” Sangawe stated.

For her part, Mwakatobe said AICC is ready to prioritise investment in Dodoma and collaborate with the Government to ensure the projects meet international standards.

Mtumba Government City

Mtumba Government City, located in Ihumwa Ward about 17 kilometres from Dodoma’s city centre, is the designated area for Tanzania’s central government offices following the relocation of government operations from Dar es Salaam.

The project covers over 617 hectares and is being developed in phases to accommodate public institutions, diplomatic offices, and supporting infrastructure.

The city features planned zones for residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments to support economic growth and public service delivery.

Major infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Dodoma outer ring road, and the Msalato International Airport, are expected to improve accessibility and attract investment in hospitality, real estate, and business services.