The Latest

Dodoma Opens Investment Opportunities for International Conference Centre and Hotels at Mtumba Government City

Tanzania has announced new investment opportunities in conference tourism at Mtumba Government City in Dodoma. The plan includes an international conference centre, exhibition grounds, hotels, and commercial facilities, supported by major infrastructure projects such as the SGR railway and Msalato International Airport.
October 17, 2025
2 minute read
Tanzania Dodoma Mtumba Government City

The Government of Tanzania, through the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, and Coordination), has announced investment opportunities in the conference tourism sector at Mtumba Government City in Dodoma as part of efforts to boost economic activities in the nation’s capital.

The announcement was made by the Director of the Policy and Government Coordination Department, Paul Sangawe, during an official meeting with the Managing Director of the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC), Christine Mwakatobe, held in Arusha on 15 October 2025.

Sangawe said the Government has set aside specific areas within the Government City for the construction of a major international conference centre, exhibition grounds, modern hotels, and facilities for financial, commercial, and leisure services to enhance private sector participation in the city’s development.

TANZANIA BUSINESS & INVESTMENT GUIDE 2026

He noted that the ongoing infrastructure developments, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Msalato International Airport, will drive the demand for such facilities.

“This centre will strengthen Dodoma’s status as the nation’s capital and position Tanzania as a leading destination for regional and international conferences,” Sangawe stated.

For her part, Mwakatobe said AICC is ready to prioritise investment in Dodoma and collaborate with the Government to ensure the projects meet international standards.

Mtumba Government City

Mtumba Government City, located in Ihumwa Ward about 17 kilometres from Dodoma’s city centre, is the designated area for Tanzania’s central government offices following the relocation of government operations from Dar es Salaam.

The project covers over 617 hectares and is being developed in phases to accommodate public institutions, diplomatic offices, and supporting infrastructure.

The city features planned zones for residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments to support economic growth and public service delivery.

Major infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Dodoma outer ring road, and the Msalato International Airport, are expected to improve accessibility and attract investment in hospitality, real estate, and business services.

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
Tanzania International Tourist Arrivals 2015-2024
Read More

Tanzania’s International Arrivals Reach Record 2.14 Million in 2024, Tourism Earnings USD 3.9 Billion

Tanzania welcomed a record 2.14 million international visitors in 2024, generating tourism earnings of USD 3.9 billion. The United States, Italy, and Kenya were the top source markets. Visitors stayed an average of 10 nights in mainland Tanzania and 7 nights in Zanzibar, spending USD 243 and USD 251 per person per night respectively. Growth was driven by promotional campaigns, awards, enhanced air connectivity, and new source markets including China, South Africa, and Australia.