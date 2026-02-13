Tanzania Southern Circuit Strengthened by Launch of TZS 114.62 Billion Tourism Infrastructure Projects

Tanzania has launched 21 tourism infrastructure projects worth TZS 114.62 billion to strengthen tourism development and improve visitor facilities in the Southern Tourism Circuit.

The projects were launched on February 11, 2026, by Prime Minister Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba as part of government efforts to expand tourism destinations and increase the sector’s contribution to the economy.

The launch was marked by the inauguration of the Mtemere Airstrip located in Mloka village in the Coastal Region within Nyerere National Park, which forms part of the projects implemented under the programme.

These include park entrance gates, visitor information centres, tourist camps, visitor resting areas, guest houses, student hostels, ecological monitoring centres, and ranger stations designed to improve tourism services and conservation operations.

Dr. Nchemba directed responsible authorities to ensure proper maintenance and protection of the infrastructure so that it supports growth in tourism revenue and employment creation while safeguarding the investments made.

He also instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to collaborate with airlines, including Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), to maximise utilisation of the new airstrip and improve connectivity between tourism destinations.

The proposed flight routes include connections from Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar to Nyerere National Park, with extended routes linking Mikumi, Ruaha, and Songwe to strengthen tourism circuits in southern Tanzania.

The government has also invested in operational equipment to support tourism and conservation activities across protected areas and improve service delivery within the sector.

This includes the purchase of 61 vehicles for tourism operations and patrol activities aimed at improving monitoring and visitor services in national parks.

In addition, the government has procured 18 heavy machines, 46 trucks, 7 tractors, and other equipment to support conservation infrastructure development and park management activities.

Dr. Nchemba said the government will continue creating an enabling environment through policies designed to encourage increased private sector investment in conservation and tourism development.

For her part, the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr. Ashatu Kijaji, said that during the administration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the number of tourists increased by more than 149%.

She said Tanzania recorded 2,294,495 tourist arrivals in 2025 compared to 922,692 visitors recorded previously, attributing the growth to strategic investments in conservation and tourism infrastructure.

Southern Tourism Circuit Development in Tanzania

Tanzania’s tourism sector has historically been dominated by the Northern Tourism Circuit, which includes Serengeti National Park, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Mount Kilimanjaro, and Tarangire National Park.

The Northern circuit attracts the majority of international visitors due to established infrastructure, global marketing exposure, and concentration of flagship wildlife attractions.

Growth in tourist arrivals has increased pressure on infrastructure, accommodation facilities, and conservation management in some northern destinations.

The government has therefore prioritised the development of the Southern Tourism Circuit to diversify tourism flows and distribute economic benefits across additional regions.

The Southern circuit includes the Nyerere National Park and the Selous Game Reserve conservation area, the Ruaha National Park, the Mikumi National Park, the Udzungwa Mountains National Park.

These destinations offer large wildlife populations, diverse ecosystems, and lower visitor density compared to northern parks.