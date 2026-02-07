Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 6 of 2026: Total Market Capitalisation Surpass TZS 30 trillion and Domestic Capitalisation Exceed TZS 20 trillion as Banks Rally

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 6 of 2026 was defined by a bullish frenzy in the banking sector and massive liquidity in the debt market.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) settled at TZS 44.09 billion, a -19.34% decrease from Week 5’s TZS 54.66 billion, as volumes consolidated after the previous week’s highs. Share volume totaled 16.94 million shares, down from 23.99 million in Week 5.

CRDB continued to anchor the market, trading a weekly total of 8.29 million shares. Activity was supported by consistent block trades, including 130,000 shares on Tuesday, 780,276 shares on Wednesday, and 1.31 million shares on Friday.

AFRIPRISE followed with 2.09 million shares, while NICO saw heightened activity with 252,396 shares traded, reflecting increased investor appetite for investment companies

ETF Trading

The ETF Board remained exceptionally active, driven by the newly listed IEACLC-ETF. The segment recorded a total turnover of TZS 22.31 billion from 20.51 million units traded.

VERTEX-ETF: Continued steady trading with 938,276 units changed hands over the week

IEACLC-ETF: Dominated activity with massive block trades, including 6.54 million units on Tuesday, 7.86 million on Wednesday, and 1.08 million on Friday.

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation surged to TZS 30,819.97 billion, marking an +8.83% increase from Week 5’s TZS 28,318.13 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation rose significantly by +9.69% to close at TZS 21,254.24 billion, driven by the rally in large-cap domestic stocks.

The ETF Market Capitalisation grew to TZS 126.77 billion, a +32.72% increase from the previous week.

Bond Market

Bond turnover exploded to TZS 258.61 billion, a massive +204.35% increase compared to Week 5’s TZS 84.97 billion.

Corporate Bonds: The segment contributed approximately TZS 100 million in turnover, with trades in 3-year and 5-year bonds.

Government Bonds: Activity peaked on Wednesday, February 4th, which alone recorded a staggering TZS 205.49 billion in turnover. Trading was concentrated in 20-year bonds, with one specific bond recording trades at prices as high as 137.74%.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index was the market’s top performer, recording a massive surge of +15.77%. This rally was driven by double-digit price appreciation in key banking stocks, specifically CRDB (+22.93%), DCB (+15.71%), and NMB (+9.79%).

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI), which tracks all domestic companies, rose significantly by +9.69%, reflecting the strong bullish sentiment across the banking and industrial sectors. The All Share Index (DSEI) also recorded a robust gain of +8.83%.

The Industrial & Allied (IA) Index increased by +3.09%, supported by gains in major industrial counters, including TCC, which rose +5.78%, and TBL, which appreciated by +5.08%.

Conversely, the Commercial Services (CS) Index was the only benchmark to end the week in negative territory, declining by -4.55%. This drop was primarily caused by price depreciation in VODA (-4.57%) and PAL (-12.50%).

Index Closing Value 30th January 2026 Closing Value 6th February 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,259.49 3,547.46 8.83% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 7,162.65 7,856.63 9.69% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,831.66 4,981.05 3.09% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 14,178.29 16,414.08 15.77% Commercial Services (CS) 2,504.29 2,390.46 -4.55%

Stock Performances

USL emerged as the week’s top gainer, recording a massive appreciation of +400.00%, rising from TZS 5 to TZS 25 per share, though on low liquidity.

The market witnessed a broad-based rally in the banking and investment sectors. CRDB surged by +22.93% to close at TZS 2,520, while NICO climbed +21.74% to reach TZS 3,640.

EABL also posted strong gains, rising +18.75% to close at TZS 4,940. Other significant gainers included DCB (+15.71%), AFRIPRISE (+14.01%), and NMB (+9.79%).

On the declining side, MBP extended its correction phase, dropping -15.98% to close at TZS 1,630. MCB experienced a sharp pullback, falling -15.33% to TZS 635. PAL and TTP also recorded double-digit declines of -12.50% and -10.23% respectively.