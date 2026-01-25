Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 4 of 2026: Equity Turnover Explodes to TZS 82.85 Billion as AFRIPRISE and MBP Record Extraordinary Gains of +69.79% and +60.85%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) trading activity for Week 4 of 2026 took place over five trading days, from Monday, January 19th, through Friday, January 23rd, 2026.

Equity Turnover and Volume

quity Turnover (excluding ETF trades) reached a staggering TZS 82.85 billion. This represents a massive +173.61% increase compared to Week 3’s TZS 30.28 billion.

Share volume more than doubled, totaling 37,696,961 shares. This represents a +102.82% increase compared to the 18,586,249 shares traded in Week 3.

CRDB dominated trading volume, bolstered by significant block trades throughout the week, including blocks of 3.4 million on Monday, 4.6 million on Tuesday, 2.3 million on Wednesday, and 1.4 million on Friday.

Other counters seeing significant block trade activity included TCCL (1 million shares on Monday and Wednesday), NMB (970,969 shares on Tuesday), and KCB (1.5 million shares on Wednesday).

ETF Trading

The VERTEX-ETF counter recorded a total unit volume of 1,692,604 units. This marks a significant increase of +51.61% compared to Week 3’s volume of 1,116,427 units.

Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 675.74 million, a +51.91% increase from Week 3’s TZS 444.84 million

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 4 of 2026 at TZS 28,386.69 billion. This represents a robust increase of +7.28% compared to the Week 3 closing figure of TZS 26,459.68 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 19,504.83 billion. This reflects a massive increase of +9.12% compared to the Week 3 closing figure of TZS 17,874.85 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation remained flat at TZS 21.60 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover slowed significantly to TZS 24.49 billion. This represented a -56.62% decrease compared to Week 3’s turnover of TZS 56.45 billion.

Government securities dominated the debt market, with trading observed across 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25-year tenures. Monday saw the highest daily bond turnover of TZS 8.09 billion.

Corporate bonds recorded moderate activity with trades involving 3-year and 5-year bonds. Notably, a 5-year corporate bond with a face value of TZS 159.00 million traded at par on Tuesday

Indexes

The market rally broadened significantly, with nearly all indices recording double-digit or near double-digit gains.

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index was the top performer, surging by +13.59%, followed closely by the Commercial Services (CS) Index at +11.84%.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) rose by +9.12%, reflecting the widespread gains across domestic counters.

Index Closing Value 16th January 2026 Closing Value 23rd January 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,045.58 3,267.38 7.28% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 6,607.42 7,209.95 9.12% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,777.32 4,802.39 0.52% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 12,351.76 14,030.47 13.59% Commercial Services (CS) 2,537.78 2,838.19 11.84%

Stock Performances

Week 4 saw rampant bullish sentiment, with AFRIPRISE leading the charge, recording an extraordinary price appreciation of +69.79% to close at TZS 815.

MBP continued its phenomenal run for the third consecutive week. After rising +56.96% in Week 2 and +52.42% in Week 3, the stock surged another +60.85% in Week 4 to close at TZS 3,040.

Other standout performers included:

-CRDB recorded a strong gain of +19.77%, closing at TZS 2,120.

-DCB surged +54.55% to TZS 425.

-MCB jumped +38.38% to TZS 685.

-MUCOBA rose +33.33% to TZS 540.

-NICO gained +26.42% to close at TZS 3,780, continuing its multi-week rally.

Only four stocks recorded losses: MKCB corrected by -10.36% after weeks of leading the market, DSE fell -3.75%, TPCC dipped -2.11%, and TBL declined slightly by -0.83%-