Tanzania Invests TZS 33.9 Billion in Mwamkulu Irrigation Scheme Project to Boost Rice and Maize Production in Mpanda, Katavi Region

The Government of Tanzania is currently implementing the Mwamkulu irrigation scheme project in Mpanda Municipality, Katavi Region, at a total cost of TZS 33.9 billion to transform local agricultural productivity.

This strategic investment is designed to significantly increase the yields of essential food crops, specifically focusing on the large-scale production of rice and maize to enhance regional food security.

The Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Hon. David Silinde (MP), confirmed on March 16, 2026, that the construction works for the Mwamkulu irrigation scheme project have already reached a completion rate of 70%.

The scope of the project includes the construction of a major dam within the area to guarantee a consistent and reliable supply of water for irrigation purposes throughout the different farming seasons.

In addition to infrastructure updates, the Ministry of Agriculture reiterated government directives regarding crop levies, stating that citizens transporting less than one ton of crops from their farms for home consumption are exempt from any fines or taxes.

The government also addressed the tobacco sector, explaining that tobacco prices are determined by calculating production costs incurred by farmers alongside prevailing trends in the global market to ensure fair compensation.

Hon. Silinde further clarified the pricing mechanism for commercial crops, noting that “the pricing of tobacco is arranged by considering the costs used by the farmer in production as well as the state of the world market, involving various stakeholders to ensure the farmer is the major beneficiary.”

The Katavi Region is located in Southwestern Tanzania and is a critical agricultural frontier where the sector employs 96% of the regional labor force.

The Region is endowed with more than 50 permanent rivers due to extensive forest cover, giving the region high potential for irrigated farming across 28,228 hectares of land.

About 52.7% of this total irrigation potential is concentrated within the Mpimbwe District Council at the Mwamapuli and Kilida schemes.

On a national level, agriculture remains the backbone of the Tanzanian economy, contributing approximately 26% to the national GDP and providing employment for over 65% of the total population.

Despite its importance, only a small fraction of Tanzania’s 29 million hectares of arable land is currently under irrigation, with a national target of 1.2 million irrigated hectares by 2030.