Tanzania Positions for Global Mango Dominance with 700,000 Ton Annual Output

The Agricultural Growth Corridors of Tanzania (AGCOT) has released a comprehensive sector report documenting a major transformation in the national mango industry, which now produces approximately 700,000 metric tons annually.

This production volume has propelled Tanzania to the rank of the 12th largest mango producer globally, supported by an annual growth rate of 6.7% and a diverse portfolio of over 30 mango varieties.

The report highlights that the sector is currently at a critical inflection point, transitioning from subsistence farming to a sophisticated, export-oriented industry aimed at capturing a significant share of the USD 67.95 billion global mango market.

Central to this growth is the discovery and promotion of the ‘Koga’ mango variety from Mkuranga District, which experts describe as potentially the world’s sweetest mango with a firm texture and extended shelf life ideal for premium European and Middle Eastern markets.

To support this expansion, the Canadian government has launched a six-year, CAD 20 million (TZS 38 billion) initiative titled “Her Resilience, Our Planet,” specifically designed to empower 175,000 farmers, including women and youth, through sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Financial inclusion is being addressed through innovative value chain financing models, including warehouse receipt systems and weather-indexed insurance, with major participation from banks such as TADB, CRDB, NMB, and Exim.

Current data shows that while agriculture receives only 8.5% of total private sector credit in Tanzania, the credit growth rate for the sector has reached 38.9%, signaling a robust appetite for agribusiness investment.

“Our vision is to see Tanzanian mangoes on shelves across Tanzania, Africa, and the globe; we are working hard to overcome challenges and unlock the true potential of the industry as a leading cash crop,” stated Hamadi Mkopi, Executive Secretary of the Association of Mango Growers (AMAGRO).

Geoffrey Kirenga, CEO of the AGCOT Centre, noted that with increased production and value addition, Tanzania can produce world-class mangoes through proper management and innovation to fill global market gaps during the southern hemisphere’s off-season.

Dr. Salum Diwani, a leading agronomist at the 200-acre Koga Farm, emphasized that unlike coffee, mangoes can thrive throughout the country, including arid regions like Singida and Dodoma, making it a versatile tool for national economic impact.

Tanzania’s strategic advantage lies in its harvest window from November to January, which coincides with the off-season for major northern hemisphere producers like India and Pakistan, allowing Tanzanian exporters to command premium prices during periods of global scarcity.

Despite the high production volume, the sector faces hurdles including a 40-45% post-harvest loss rate due to inadequate cold storage and the absence of large-scale processing plants for products like juice, pulp, and dried mango leather.

The smallholder farmer base constitutes 99% of the industry, with average plots of 3.5 acres, necessitating the formation of cooperatives to meet the stringent sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures required for high-value international trade.

The horticulture subsector in Tanzania has benefited from recent government policy shifts, including tax exemptions on technologies for sorting, grading, and packing fruits to enhance the competitiveness of local produce in global markets.