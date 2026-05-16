Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 20 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges to TZS 28.09 Billion as NICO (+13.70%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 20 of 2026, spanning May 11th to May 15th, equity turnover surged +48.06% compared to Week 19 of 2026, with NICO (+13.70%) emerging as the week’s top-gaining stock.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 28.09 billion, a surge of +48.06% compared to Week 19 of 2026’s TZS 18.97 billion.

A total of 4,906,805 shares changed hands across 15,100 deals, a sharp decline of -14.68% versus Week 19 of 2026’s 5,751,068 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 2,012,238 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 15.18 billion.

CRDB, NMB, NICO, and TBL have remained persistent names among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 778.64 million on volume of 801,136 units, a -15.50% decline versus Week 19 of 2026’s TZS 921.48 million.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 8th May 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 15th May 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,160 1,180 +1.72% VERTEX-ETF 380 375 -1.32%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 90.63% of buying and 82.61% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 9.37% and 17.39% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 866,780 for the week.

This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 90.63% 9.37% 82.61% 17.39% -866,780

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 20 of 2026 at TZS 33,263.06 billion, a +0.38% change versus Week 19 of 2026’s TZS 33,136.86 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 22,748.49 billion, marking a +0.43% gain against Week 19 of 2026.

ETF market capitalisation rose to TZS 178.92 billion, a +1.37% increase week on week. — I see the issue—”Week 20″ is not in the facts.

Let me rewrite cleanly using only the provided data.

Total market capitalisation closed the focal week at TZS 33,263.06 billion, a +0.38% change versus Week 19 of 2026’s TZS 33,136.86 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation reached TZS 22,748.49 billion, a +0.43% gain compared with Week 19 of 2026.

ETF market capitalisation advanced to TZS 178.92 billion, a +1.37% increase from the prior week.

Measure 8th May 2026 (TZS billion) 15th May 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 33,136.86 33,263.06 +0.38% Domestic Market Capitalisation 22,650.74 22,748.49 +0.43% ETF Market Capitalisation 176.50 178.92 +1.37%

Indexes

All five indices closed higher relative to Week 19 of 2026, with Banks, Finance & Investment posting the largest gain of the week at +0.50%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) rose +0.38%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) gained +0.43%, Industrial & Allied (IA) advanced +0.36%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) climbed +0.50%, and Commercial Services (CS) edged up +0.13%.

Index Closing Value 8th May 2026 Closing Value 15th May 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,814.16 3,828.68 +0.38% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,372.87 8,409.00 +0.43% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,186.88 5,205.80 +0.36% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 18,041.42 18,131.72 +0.50% Commercial Services (CS) 2,203.97 2,206.88 +0.13%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 19 of 2026, the week’s top performers were NICO, which surged +13.70%, followed by TTP at +6.00% and KA at +4.17%.

On the losing side, MCB fell the most sharply at -20.51%, with MUCOBA declining -19.01% and PAL shedding -10.99%.

AFRIPRISE, DCB, MBP, and MUCOBA have each recorded losses for at least three consecutive weeks.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 8th May 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 15th May 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 725 700 -3.45% CRDB 2,700 2,720 +0.74% DCB 600 575 -4.17% DSE 6,500 6,670 +2.62% EABL 4,880 4,920 +0.82% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 120 125 +4.17% KCB 1,770 1,760 -0.56% MBP 2,300 2,220 -3.48% MCB 1,560 1,240 -20.51% MKCB 4,700 4,340 -7.66% MUCOBA 605 490 -19.01% NICO 3,430 3,900 +13.70% NMB 13,050 13,110 +0.46% NMG 275 265 -3.64% PAL 455 405 -10.99% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,680 2,660 -0.75% TBL 10,180 10,260 +0.79% TCC 12,930 12,800 -1.01% TCCL 2,900 2,940 +1.38% TOL 905 905 0.00% TPCC 7,340 7,350 +0.14% TTP 500 530 +6.00% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 755 760 +0.66% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 159.84 billion across 85 deals, a surge of +55.00% compared to Week 19 of 2026’s TZS 103.12 billion.

The yield curve flattened as the 5-year yield rose by 54.4 basis points while the 25-year yield edged up by a more modest 17.7 basis points.

At the short end, the 5-year tenor closed at a yield of 13.3941%, marking the largest upward move across the curve.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 15th May 2026 Weighted Average Yield 8th May 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 12.4176% 13.3941% 12.8496% +54.4 9 0.8980 10Y 13.3518% 13.8511% 16.6594% -280.8 2 0.0437 15Y 12.2089% 10.4454% 10.9210% -47.6 8 25.9279 20Y 12.4842% 10.5328% 11.1398% -60.7 41 90.9686 25Y 15.1100% 10.4986% 10.3212% +17.7 21 41.9383