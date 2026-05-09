Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 19 of 2026: Equity Turnover Grows to TZS 18.97 Billion as PAL (+12.35%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange trading activity for Week 19 of 2026, spanning from Monday, May 4th, through Friday, May 8th, was characterized by increasing equity turnover but broadly negative price movements that dragged down the wider market.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 18.97 billion. This reflects an increase of +44.70% compared to Week 18’s TZS 13.11 billion.

Share volume totaled 5,751,068 shares. This represents an increase of +29.38% compared to the 4,444,935 shares traded in Week 18.

CRDB overwhelmingly continued to dominate volume, recording a weekly total of 3,270,306 shares traded.

ETF Trading

The ETF board saw a slight increase in volume but a contraction in turnover, recording a total unit volume of 1,080,681 units. This marks an increase of +0.51% compared to Week 18’s volume of 1,075,215 units.

Trading generated a total turnover of TZS 921.48 million. This reflects a decrease of -7.46% from Week 18’s TZS 995.75 million.

The IEACLC-ETF recorded a slight decline of -0.85%, dropping to close the week at TZS 1,160 per share. The VERTEX-ETF recorded a decline of -1.30%, dropping to close the week at TZS 380 per share.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 30th April 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 8th May 2026 Variation % IEACLC-ETF 1,170 1,160 -0.85% VERTEX-ETF 385 380 -1.30%

Market Capitalisation

The Total Market Capitalisation closed Week 19 of 2026 at TZS 33,136.86 billion. This represents a decrease of -2.68% compared to the Week 18 closing figure of TZS 34,050.16 billion.

The Domestic Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 22,650.74 billion. This reflects a decrease of -3.48% compared to the Week 18 closing figure of TZS 23,468.63 billion.

The ETF Market Capitalisation closed the week at TZS 176.50 billion. This reflects a decrease of -0.91% compared to the Week 18 closing figure of TZS 178.12 billion.

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 103.12 billion. This represented a -27.87% decrease compared to Week 18’s turnover of TZS 142.97 billion.

Government securities anchored the week’s trading volume, primarily driven by trading in 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.

Corporate bonds saw light activity, including trades involving 3-year bonds and 5-year bonds with coupon rates of 6.00%, 10.25%, 12.00%, and 13.50%.

Indexes

The DSE benchmarks posted largely negative results during the week, reflecting the broader drop in stock values. The Commercial Services Index was the sole gainer, rising by +2.47%.

Index Closing Value 30th April 2026 Closing Value 8th May 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,919.27 3,814.16 -2.68% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,675.21 8,372.87 -3.48% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,366.98 5,186.88 -3.36% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 18,845.65 18,041.42 -4.27% Commercial Services (CS) 2,150.78 2,203.97 +2.47%

Stock Performances

Gains were decisively led by PAL, which surged by +12.35% to close the week at TZS 455 per share, up from TZS 405.

The second-highest gain for the week belonged to VODA, which recorded an appreciation of +2.72%, rising from TZS 735 to TZS 755 per share.

Other notable gainers included NMG (+1.85%), TCC (+1.25%), and MKCB (+0.86%).

Conversely, a large segment of the market saw declines in value. The biggest loss was recorded by MCB, which dropped heavily by -33.33% to close at TZS 1,560.

TTP was the second-largest loser, recording a drop of -9.09% to close at TZS 500 per share. KA also retreated significantly by -7.69% to close at TZS 120.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 30th April 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 8th May 2026 Variation % AFRIPRISE 755 725 -3.97% CRDB 2,830 2,700 -4.59% DCB 610 600 -1.64% DSE 6,610 6,500 -1.66% EABL 4,930 4,880 -1.01% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 130 120 -7.69% KCB 1,770 1,770 0.00% MBP 2,410 2,300 -4.56% MCB 2,340 1,560 -33.33% MKCB 4,660 4,700 +0.86% MUCOBA 655 605 -7.63% NICO 3,670 3,430 -6.54% NMB 13,510 13,050 -3.40% NMG 270 275 +1.85% PAL 405 455 +12.35% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,900 2,680 -7.59% TBL 10,830 10,180 -6.00% TCC 12,770 12,930 +1.25% TCCL 2,930 2,900 -1.02% TOL 955 905 -5.24% TPCC 7,500 7,340 -2.13% TTP 550 500 -9.09% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 735 755 +2.72% YETU 510 510 0.00%