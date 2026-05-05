Tanzania Government Calls for Investment in Dodoma Mining, Agriculture, Tourism and Trade

Tanzania’s Finance Minister and Dodoma Regional Commissioner have jointly called on local and foreign investors to tap into opportunities across mining, agriculture, tourism, and trade in Dodoma Region, the country’s capital, located at the centre of the country.

The call was made when Finance Minister Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar visited Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule at her office, where she also handed him a copy of the Tourism Development Strategy for Dodoma Region 2025–2030.

Ambassador Omar said Dodoma’s central location within Tanzania positions the region to operate as a strategic trade and distribution hub linking other regions of the country.

The Minister proposed the establishment of a dry port in Dodoma to handle the storage and onward transport of containers and other goods to destinations within Tanzania and across the borders.

He identified mining as the largest opportunity in the region, noting that Dodoma is among the regions endowed with mineral wealth.

Ambassador Omar said combining Dodoma’s minerals with those sourced from other regions for value addition could deliver substantial benefits to local communities.

He added that agriculture is the sector employing the largest share of Tanzanians, with Dodoma offering a diversified crop base, while tourism stands as a further growth driver for the region.

Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said Dodoma has recorded significant developmental progress and that ongoing strategies are focused on expanding trade, tourism, mining, agriculture, and the delivery of social services.

Senyamule called on stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to invest in the region, citing opportunities in the construction of international conference centres, five-star hotels, and mineral processing facilities, which she said are widely available across Dodoma.

The meeting was also attended by Dodoma Regional Administrative Secretary Dr. Khatibu Kazungu.

About Dodoma Region

Dodoma is the capital of Tanzania and hosts the National Assembly, the State House, and the headquarters of the central government.

The region covers an area of 41,311 square kilometres and had a population of 3,085,625 according to the 2022 national census.

Dodoma sits along Tanzania’s Central Corridor, the trade route running from the port of Dar es Salaam through the centre of the country to Lake Victoria and the landlocked markets of Burundi, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda.

Mining in the region is centred on industrial and construction minerals, including gypsum, limestone, and manganese, with extraction and value-added processing identified as core opportunities for both local and export markets.

Agriculture is the leading economic activity in the region, with key crops including sorghum, millet, maize, groundnuts, sunflower, sesame, and grapes, the latter underpinning Tanzania’s wine industry which is concentrated in Dodoma.

Livestock farming is also widely practised in the region, with opportunities to develop large-scale ranches and feedlots to meet growing domestic demand for meat and dairy products.

Tourism is built around historical sites, cultural heritage linked to the Gogo people, natural attractions, business and conference travel, sports tourism, and the country’s only established wine tourism circuit.

Industrial development is anchored on Dodoma’s central location and on Special Economic Zones earmarked for cement, building materials, agro-processing, and food processing industries.

A full sector-by-sector profile of the regional economy and its investment potential, prepared by the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF), is available in the Dodoma Region Investment Guide on TanzaniaInvest at https://www.tanzaniainvest.com/economy/dodoma-region-investment-guide.