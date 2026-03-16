Tanzania Launches Ventures Lab to Develop 1,000 Startups by 2029

The Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) recently launched in Dar es Salaam the Tanzania Ventures Lab (TVL), a four-year national program that aims to transition 1,000 startup ideas into commercialized business entities by the year 2029.

The initiative targets an annual output of 250 startups that are prepared for market entry and private investment.

The Lab focuses its resources on six specific economic areas: agriculture and livestock, manufacturing, mining and extractives, energy, tourism, and artificial intelligence.

This program is intended to serve a population where approximately 70% of 65 million citizens are under the age of 35.

The implementation of the Tanzania Ventures Lab involves a partnership between COSTECH, the Dar Teknohama Business Incubator (DTBi), the Buni Innovation Hub, and Sahara Ventures.

A central component of the lab is the establishment of the National Ventures Database Platform, designed to record and track startup data to provide visibility for domestic and international investors.

The lab provides a framework for technical mentorship and financial readiness training for innovators, intended to facilitate the transfer of technology from academic research institutions to the commercial private sector.

Dr. Amos Nungu, the Director General of COSTECH, stated during the launch that the lab is a tool for strengthening the national innovation ecosystem.

He noted that the program is designed to assist in the transformation of research and innovative ideas into scalable enterprises.

Jumanne Mtambalike, the CEO of Sahara Ventures, stated that the lab addresses the lack of support required for innovators to develop sustainable companies.

Patience Abraham, the CEO of the Dar Teknohama Business Incubator (DTBi), noted that the initiative includes a focus on the participation of women and youth in the economy.

The officials indicated that the collaboration between these entities is focused on creating a pipeline of bankable projects for the investment community.

The initiative operates under the mandate of COSTECH, an agency under the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, responsible for coordinating research and technology in Tanzania.

The Dar Teknohama Business Incubator (DTBi) functions as a not-for-profit residency for technology startups to develop ICT-based solutions.

The startup sector in Tanzania has previously reported challenges regarding the availability of verified data for investors and structured acceleration pathways.

The TVL is positioned to standardize the progression of startups from the ideation phase to the commercial scaling phase within the Tanzanian economy.