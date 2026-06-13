Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 24 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +30.51% to TZS 27.03 Billion as TOL (+30.63%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 24 of 2026, spanning June 8th to June 12th, equity turnover surged +30.51% versus Week 23 of 2026, with TOL (+30.63%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.
Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 5th June 2026 (Week 23 of 2026 closing day) and 12th June 2026 (Week 24 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 27.03 billion, a surge of +30.51% compared to Week 23 of 2026’s TZS 20.71 billion.
A total of 6,955,576 shares changed hands across 21,844 deals, an increase of +6.07% versus Week 23 of 2026’s 6,557,479 shares.
CRDB led all counters by volume with 3,687,090 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 13.65 billion.
CRDB, NMB, NICO, and AFRIPRISE have been persistent top-five turnover names across recent weeks.
ETF Trading
ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 1.10 billion on volume of 1,108,963 units, a +86.60% increase versus Week 23 of 2026’s TZS 590.07 million.
|ETF
|Closing Price (TZS) 5th June 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 12th June 2026
|Variation
|IEACLC-ETF
|1,190
|1,190
|0.00%
|VERTEX-ETF
|370
|360
|-2.70%
Foreign Investor Activity
Local investors accounted for 99.76% of buying and 46.13% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.24% and 53.87% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 5,540,226 for the week.
This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.
|% Local Buying
|% Foreign Buying
|% Local Selling
|% Foreign Selling
|Net Foreign Flow (USD)
|99.76%
|0.24%
|46.13%
|53.87%
|-5,540,226
Market Capitalisation
Total market capitalisation closed Week 24 of 2026 at TZS 33,778.87 billion, a -1.17% change versus Week 23 of 2026’s TZS 34,178.81 billion.
The domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 23,249.32 billion, a -2.50% change compared with the prior week.
|Measure
|5th June 2026 (TZS billion)
|12th June 2026 (TZS billion)
|Variation
|Total Market Capitalisation
|34,178.81
|33,778.87
|-1.17%
|Domestic Market Capitalisation
|23,845.61
|23,249.32
|-2.50%
|ETF Market Capitalisation
|179.99
|179.45
|-0.30%
Indexes
All five indices closed lower relative to Week 23 of 2026, with Commercial Services posting the sharpest decline of the group at -4.58%.
The All Share Index (DSEI) fell -1.17%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) dropped -2.50%, Industrial & Allied (IA) retreated -1.53%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) declined -2.64%, and Commercial Services (CS) shed -4.58%.
|Index
|Closing Value 5th June 2026
|Closing Value 12th June 2026
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|3,934.08
|3,888.04
|-1.17%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|8,814.55
|8,594.12
|-2.50%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,170.90
|5,091.83
|-1.53%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|19,499.03
|18,983.53
|-2.64%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,257.85
|2,154.48
|-4.58%
Stock Performances
TOL led all advancers with a gain of +30.63%, followed by KA at +4.35% and EABL at +4.34%, each measured against Week 23 of 2026.
On the losing side, MUCOBA fell -15.45%, AFRIPRISE dropped -12.32%, and MCB declined -11.97% over the same period.
NMB and SWIS have now posted gains for three or more consecutive weeks.
AFRIPRISE, MKCB, and TPCC have each recorded losses for at least three consecutive weeks.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 5th June 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 12th June 2026
|Variation
|AFRIPRISE
|690
|605
|-12.32%
|CRDB
|2,800
|2,650
|-5.36%
|DCB
|555
|535
|-3.60%
|DSE
|6,960
|6,550
|-5.89%
|EABL
|4,840
|5,050
|+4.34%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|8,650
|8,650
|0.00%
|KA
|115
|120
|+4.35%
|KCB
|1,740
|1,740
|0.00%
|MBP
|2,200
|2,070
|-5.91%
|MCB
|1,170
|1,030
|-11.97%
|MKCB
|4,490
|4,250
|-5.35%
|MUCOBA
|615
|520
|-15.45%
|NICO
|3,950
|3,800
|-3.80%
|NMB
|14,870
|14,940
|+0.47%
|NMG
|255
|265
|+3.92%
|PAL
|385
|395
|+2.60%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|2,700
|2,720
|+0.74%
|TBL
|10,080
|9,950
|-1.29%
|TCC
|12,700
|12,360
|-2.68%
|TCCL
|3,100
|3,070
|-0.97%
|TOL
|1,110
|1,450
|+30.63%
|TPCC
|7,220
|7,040
|-2.49%
|TTP
|550
|500
|-9.09%
|USL
|25
|25
|0.00%
|VODA
|780
|740
|-5.13%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bond Market
Bond turnover totaled TZS 50.76 billion across 78 deals, a plunge of -42.21% compared to Week 23 of 2026’s TZS 87.84 billion.
The yield curve is flattening, with the short end rising sharply—the 5-year yield climbing 447.0 basis points—while the long end advanced a more modest 213.0 basis points at the 25-year tenor.
The most notable single-tenor move was the 10-year, where yields fell -347.8 basis points to settle at 9.8951%.
|Tenor
|Coupon (weighted avg)
|Weighted Average Yield 12th June 2026
|Weighted Average Yield 5th June 2026
|Change (bps)
|Trade Count
|Face Value Traded (TZS billion)
|5Y
|12.0000%
|14.3581%
|9.8878%
|+447.0
|2
|0.1050
|10Y
|10.5342%
|9.8951%
|13.3730%
|-347.8
|4
|5.2700
|15Y
|12.3118%
|10.5267%
|9.0191%
|+150.8
|6
|8.0640
|20Y
|12.1764%
|10.8359%
|14.3667%
|-353.1
|37
|25.2805
|25Y
|15.2371%
|13.3149%
|11.1847%
|+213.0
|26
|2.0449
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