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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 24 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +30.51% to TZS 27.03 Billion as TOL (+30.63%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange recorded equity turnover of TZS 27.03 billion during Week 24 of 2026, a week-on-week rise of +30.51%, on 6,955,576 shares traded across 21,844 deals. TOL advanced +30.63%, KA gained +4.35%, and EABL rose +4.34%, while MUCOBA fell -15.45%, AFRIPRISE declined -12.32%, and MCB dropped -11.97%. Total market capitalisation closed the week at TZS 33,778.87 billion as the DSEI edged -1.17% and the Commercial Services index slid -4.58%. Foreign investors were net sellers, registering a net outflow of USD -5,540,226. Bond market turnover reached TZS 50.76 billion, contracting -42.21% week-on-week.
June 13, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 24 of 2026, spanning June 8th to June 12th, equity turnover surged +30.51% versus Week 23 of 2026, with TOL (+30.63%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 5th June 2026 (Week 23 of 2026 closing day) and 12th June 2026 (Week 24 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 27.03 billion, a surge of +30.51% compared to Week 23 of 2026’s TZS 20.71 billion.

A total of 6,955,576 shares changed hands across 21,844 deals, an increase of +6.07% versus Week 23 of 2026’s 6,557,479 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 3,687,090 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 13.65 billion.

CRDB, NMB, NICO, and AFRIPRISE have been persistent top-five turnover names across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 1.10 billion on volume of 1,108,963 units, a +86.60% increase versus Week 23 of 2026’s TZS 590.07 million.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 5th June 2026Closing Price (TZS) 12th June 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,1901,1900.00%
VERTEX-ETF370360-2.70%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.76% of buying and 46.13% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.24% and 53.87% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 5,540,226 for the week.

This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
99.76%0.24%46.13%53.87%-5,540,226

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 24 of 2026 at TZS 33,778.87 billion, a -1.17% change versus Week 23 of 2026’s TZS 34,178.81 billion.

The domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 23,249.32 billion, a -2.50% change compared with the prior week.

Measure5th June 2026 (TZS billion)12th June 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation34,178.8133,778.87-1.17%
Domestic Market Capitalisation23,845.6123,249.32-2.50%
ETF Market Capitalisation179.99179.45-0.30%

Indexes

All five indices closed lower relative to Week 23 of 2026, with Commercial Services posting the sharpest decline of the group at -4.58%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) fell -1.17%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) dropped -2.50%, Industrial & Allied (IA) retreated -1.53%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) declined -2.64%, and Commercial Services (CS) shed -4.58%.

IndexClosing Value 5th June 2026Closing Value 12th June 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)3,934.083,888.04-1.17%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,814.558,594.12-2.50%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,170.905,091.83-1.53%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)19,499.0318,983.53-2.64%
Commercial Services (CS)2,257.852,154.48-4.58%

Stock Performances

TOL led all advancers with a gain of +30.63%, followed by KA at +4.35% and EABL at +4.34%, each measured against Week 23 of 2026.

On the losing side, MUCOBA fell -15.45%, AFRIPRISE dropped -12.32%, and MCB declined -11.97% over the same period.

NMB and SWIS have now posted gains for three or more consecutive weeks.

AFRIPRISE, MKCB, and TPCC have each recorded losses for at least three consecutive weeks.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 5th June 2026Closing Price (TZS) 12th June 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE690605-12.32%
CRDB2,8002,650-5.36%
DCB555535-3.60%
DSE6,9606,550-5.89%
EABL4,8405,050+4.34%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA115120+4.35%
KCB1,7401,7400.00%
MBP2,2002,070-5.91%
MCB1,1701,030-11.97%
MKCB4,4904,250-5.35%
MUCOBA615520-15.45%
NICO3,9503,800-3.80%
NMB14,87014,940+0.47%
NMG255265+3.92%
PAL385395+2.60%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,7002,720+0.74%
TBL10,0809,950-1.29%
TCC12,70012,360-2.68%
TCCL3,1003,070-0.97%
TOL1,1101,450+30.63%
TPCC7,2207,040-2.49%
TTP550500-9.09%
USL25250.00%
VODA780740-5.13%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 50.76 billion across 78 deals, a plunge of -42.21% compared to Week 23 of 2026’s TZS 87.84 billion.

The yield curve is flattening, with the short end rising sharply—the 5-year yield climbing 447.0 basis points—while the long end advanced a more modest 213.0 basis points at the 25-year tenor.

The most notable single-tenor move was the 10-year, where yields fell -347.8 basis points to settle at 9.8951%.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 12th June 2026Weighted Average Yield 5th June 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y12.0000%14.3581%9.8878%+447.020.1050
10Y10.5342%9.8951%13.3730%-347.845.2700
15Y12.3118%10.5267%9.0191%+150.868.0640
20Y12.1764%10.8359%14.3667%-353.13725.2805
25Y15.2371%13.3149%11.1847%+213.0262.0449

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus regulations, key sectors, and investment opportunities—all in one place.

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