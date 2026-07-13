EU–Tanzania Investment and Business Forum 2026-2027 to Connect Investors and Businesses

The EU–Tanzania Investment and Business Forum 2026–2027 will bring together Tanzanian and European public and private sector stakeholders to promote investment opportunities, trade cooperation, and business partnerships between Tanzania and the European Union.

The initiative, organised under the theme “EU–Tanzania Partnership: Turning Potential into Prosperity”, will include a series of European roadshows in September and October 2026, followed by a high-level investment and business forum in Dar es Salaam in early 2027.

The forum aims to showcase Tanzania’s investment opportunities and facilitate business connections between Tanzanian companies, European investors, financial institutions and development partners.

The European roadshows will take place in Helsinki, Finland, on 28–29 September 2026, in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, on 1–2 October 2026, and in The Hague, Netherlands, on 5–6 October 2026.

The events will feature sector discussions, project presentations, networking sessions and matchmaking activities designed to create investment partnerships between European and Tanzanian stakeholders.

The second phase of the initiative will be hosted in Dar es Salaam in early 2027, providing a platform for further discussions between investors, businesses and government representatives.

The forum will focus on sectors identified as priorities for investment cooperation, including agriculture and agribusiness, critical minerals value chains, digital innovation and fintech, renewable energy, transport and logistics.

The initiative will promote business-to-business (B2B), business-to-finance (B2F) and business-to-government (B2G) partnerships, with the objective of supporting investment flows, private sector development and economic cooperation between Tanzania and European countries.

The forum is expected to involve European companies and investors, Tanzanian businesses, business associations, chambers of commerce, development finance institutions, export credit agencies, government ministries and investment promotion agencies.

The EU–Tanzania Investment and Business Forum is part of broader cooperation between Tanzania and the European Union aimed at strengthening economic relations and supporting sustainable investment.

The European Union’s Global Gateway strategy provides a framework for cooperation with partner countries through investments in areas including infrastructure, digital transformation, renewable energy and sustainable development.

The European Union is among Tanzania’s key economic partners, with cooperation covering trade, investment, development programmes and private sector engagement.

Tanzania has identified industrialisation, value addition, increased exports and private sector participation as priorities to support economic growth and attract foreign investment.

For more information about the forum visit: https://international-partnerships.ec.europa.eu/eu-tanzania-investment-and-business-forum-2026-2027_en