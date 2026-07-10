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DP World Cuts Dar es Salaam Port Vessel Discharge Time by Over 90%

DP World has cut vessel discharge time at the Port of Dar es Salaam by more than 90%, from over 300 hours to less than 28 hours, two years into its 30-year concession. The operator has committed to invest more than USD 500 million and now employs over 2,900 Tanzanians at the terminal.
July 10, 2026
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DP World Cuts Dar es Salaam Port Vessel Discharge Time by Over 90%

DP World has cut vessel discharge time at the Port of Dar es Salaam by more than 90%, reducing turnaround periods from over 300 hours to less than 28 hours.

The improvement follows operational changes introduced after the company took over management of the terminal two years ago under a concession agreement.

The terminal operator said the adoption of modern roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) operations has enabled the port to handle larger and more complex vessels while reducing supply chain costs for traders and businesses.

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The latest achievement was recorded in the first quarter of this year when the M/V RAMHAN became the longest vessel ever to call at Dar es Salaam Port.

The 240-metre vessel, with a capacity to carry up to 7,790 vehicles, discharged 779 car equivalent units (CEUs), mainly heavy-duty vehicles, in just over 27 hours.

DP World Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Martin Jacob explained that the operational changes had transformed cargo movement at the port and strengthened Tanzania’s position as a regional trade gateway.

“Faster turnaround, higher capacity and the ability to handle larger, more complex vessels are strengthening Tanzania’s position as a regional trade gateway to East Africa while delivering benefits for customers, businesses and the wider economy,” he added.

The shift to Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) operations, implemented in collaboration with the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), has improved vehicle handling by enabling faster and safer discharge of heavy-duty cargo.

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DP World Africa Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Mohammed Akoojee stated that continued investment in Dar es Salaam Port reflected the company’s commitment to supporting Africa’s trade growth and regional integration.

He noted that the partnership with TPA was helping modernise critical infrastructure, reduce trade barriers and create sustainable economic opportunities.

According to the operator, more than 2,900 Tanzanians are employed at the terminal, with workers receiving internationally recognised certifications and specialised training in port operations and emergency response.

The company has reported increased container volumes at Dar es Salaam Port, with the facility handling more than one million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), while new shipping services have improved connectivity with international markets.

The improvements come as Tanzania seeks to strengthen Dar es Salaam Port as a strategic gateway for East and Central Africa, serving neighbouring landlocked countries, including Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Burundi and Malawi.

DP World Dar es Salaam Port Concession

DP World’s role at the Port of Dar es Salaam stems from a 30-year concession agreement signed with the Tanzania Ports Authority in October 2023, under which the Dubai-based operator took over management and modernisation of the multi-purpose port.

DP World will initially invest more than USD 250 million to upgrade the port, with the investment potentially rising to USD 1 billion during the concession period, alongside hinterland logistics projects.

The concession covers roll-on/roll-off, bulk, general cargo and containers to cater to future trade demand from Eastern and Southern Africa, connecting the regions to global markets.

Want to know more about Transport in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers Transport, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

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