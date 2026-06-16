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Dodoma Msalato International Airport Set to Begin Operations in September 2026

Msalato International Airport in Dodoma is scheduled to begin operations in September 2026 as construction advances toward completion. The airport will have the capacity to handle 1.5 million passengers annually and is expected to strengthen domestic and international air connectivity while supporting investment and economic activity in Tanzania’s capital.
June 16, 2026
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Tanzania Dodoma Msalato International Airport Inspection Khamis Omar

Msalato International Airport in Dodoma is expected to begin operations in September 2026 as construction of the strategic aviation project nears completion, according to the Government of Tanzania.

The airport is being developed to support the country’s capital city and enhance domestic and international air transport connectivity.

The announcement was made by Minister of Finance Khamis Mussa Omar during a visit to inspect the progress of the project in Dodoma.

He said construction works have reached the final stages, with major infrastructure including the runway and aircraft parking areas substantially completed.

According to project implementation reports presented during the visit, the first component of the project, which covers core airport infrastructure, has reached 86.73% completion.

The second component, which includes key buildings such as the passenger terminal, air traffic control tower and fire station, has reached 75.1% completion.

Omar said the airport is expected to become one of the largest in Tanzania, featuring a 3.6-kilometre runway with a width of 60 metres and extensive aircraft parking facilities capable of accommodating multiple aircraft simultaneously, and will play an important role in supporting increasing economic, government, and social activities in Dodoma.

For his part, Deputy Minister for Works Godfrey Kasekenya explained that the airport has been designed with long-term expansion capacity to accommodate future growth in air transport demand.

“The airport has been built to modern international standards and is expected to become one of the most advanced airports in the country once operational,” Kasekenya concluded.

Air Transport Infrastructure in Tanzania

The development of Msalato International Airport forms part of Tanzania’s broader investment programme to expand transport infrastructure and improve connectivity across the country.

The airport project began in 2022 through financing and cooperation between the Government of Tanzania, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF).

The project aims to deliver a modern international airport capable of meeting the growing transportation needs of Dodoma as Tanzania’s administrative capital.

The passenger terminal is designed to handle up to 1.5 million passengers per year, increasing the city’s capacity to receive both domestic and international travellers.

The project also includes the construction of a 56.2-metre air traffic control tower, an international-standard fire station, power generation facilities and a meteorological building equipped with modern aviation management systems.

Located in Dodoma, the airport is expected to support the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the role of the capital city as the country’s administrative centre while facilitating trade, tourism and investment.

Operations are expected to commence in September 2026 following the completion of the remaining construction works.

Want to know more about Transport in Tanzania? Our free Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers Transport, plus regulations, key sectors, and investment opportunities—all in one place.

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