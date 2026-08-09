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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 32 of 2026: Equity Turnover Plunges -59.88% to TZS 25.89 Billion as MCB (+51.61%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange equity turnover fell -59.88% week-on-week to TZS 25.89 billion across 8,274,143 shares and 13,537 deals during the five sessions from August 3rd to August 7th, 2026. MCB (+51.61%) and TOL (+11.94%) led the gainers while TCCL (-14.52%) and USL (-14.29%) headed the losers. Total market capitalisation closed the week at TZS 36,467.58 billion as the DSEI edged -0.17% and the Industrial & Allied index declined -1.96%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 51.33 billion, falling -39.02% from the prior week.
August 9, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 32 of 2026, spanning August 3rd to August 7th, equity turnover plunged -59.88% from Week 31 of 2026, even as MCB emerged as the week’s standout performer with a gain of +51.61%.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 31st July 2026 (Week 31 of 2026 closing day) and 7th August 2026 (Week 32 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 25.89 billion, a plunge of -59.88% compared to Week 31 of 2026’s TZS 64.53 billion.

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A total of 8,274,143 shares changed hands across 13,537 deals, a plunge of -47.91% versus Week 31 of 2026’s 15,883,064 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 4,119,170 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 11.46 billion.

CRDB, NMB, TBL, and VODA have been persistent names among the top five turnover counters in recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 3.57 billion on volume of 2,790,655 units, a +257.51% increase versus Week 31 of 2026’s TZS 999.84 million.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 31st July 2026Closing Price (TZS) 7th August 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,3401,360+1.49%
VERTEX-ETF3203200.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.68% of buying and 86.52% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.32% and 13.47% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 1,286,915 for the week.

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% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
99.68%0.32%86.52%13.47%-1,286,915

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 32 of 2026 at TZS 36,467.58 billion, a -0.17% change versus Week 31 of 2026’s TZS 36,528.82 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation settled at TZS 24,930.66 billion, reflecting a -0.49% change against Week 31 of 2026.

ETF market capitalisation ended the week at TZS 206.18 billion, advancing +3.36% from the prior week.

Measure31st July 2026 (TZS billion)7th August 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation36,528.8236,467.58-0.17%
Domestic Market Capitalisation25,054.3224,930.66-0.49%
ETF Market Capitalisation199.47206.18+3.36%

Indexes

Four of the five indices retreated from Week 31 of 2026 levels, with Industrial & Allied posting the steepest loss at -1.96%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) edged down -0.17%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) slipped -0.49%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) dipped -0.28%, and Commercial Services (CS) bucked the trend with a gain of +1.85%.

The Commercial Services index has now closed higher for three consecutive weeks.

IndexClosing Value 31st July 2026Closing Value 7th August 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)4,190.414,183.38-0.17%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)9,215.189,169.71-0.49%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,121.735,021.57-1.96%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)20,328.0320,270.16-0.28%
Commercial Services (CS)2,827.522,879.97+1.85%

Stock Performances

MCB led all advancers with a gain of +51.61%, followed by TOL at +11.94% and DSE at +7.52%, each measured against Week 31 of 2026.

On the losing side, TCCL fell -14.52%, USL declined -14.29%, and MBP retreated -12.09% over the same period.

VODA extended its positive run, having posted gains for at least three consecutive weeks.

CRDB, KCB, MBP, MKCB, PAL, and TPCC each continued to weaken, registering losses for at least three consecutive weeks.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 31st July 2026Closing Price (TZS) 7th August 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE6406400.00%
CRDB2,6202,590-1.15%
DCB450420-6.67%
DSE6,1206,580+7.52%
EABL5,7105,830+2.10%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA1101100.00%
KCB1,9001,890-0.53%
MBP1,8201,600-12.09%
MCB310470+51.61%
MKCB3,9703,670-7.56%
MUCOBA425440+3.53%
NICO3,5503,5500.00%
NMB17,58017,5800.00%
NMG270265-1.85%
PAL320310-3.12%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,6602,690+1.13%
TBL10,01010,000-0.10%
TCC12,30012,3000.00%
TCCL4,3403,710-14.52%
TOL1,3401,500+11.94%
TPCC5,9005,850-0.85%
TTP430450+4.65%
USL3530-14.29%
VODA1,0001,020+2.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 51.33 billion across 100 deals, a plunge of -39.02% compared to Week 31 of 2026’s TZS 84.18 billion.

The yield curve steepened as the short end fell sharply, with the 5-year yield dropping -272.1 basis points while the 25-year yield eased a more modest -14.2 basis points.

The most striking individual move came at the 5-year tenor, where the yield settled at 11.2994% after that -272.1 basis-point decline, contrasting with the 10-year tenor, which bucked the trend by rising +51.2 basis points to 5.9278%.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 7th August 2026Weighted Average Yield 31st July 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y12.9931%11.2994%14.0203%-272.142.0240
10Y11.4968%5.9278%5.4157%+51.2219.7462
15Y12.5277%10.1600%10.6246%-46.561.7390
20Y12.9747%10.7043%11.0985%-39.45213.8877
25Y13.5948%11.6161%11.7576%-14.23613.9439

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources, and is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form.

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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 31 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +155.54% to TZS 64.53 Billion as TCCL (+33.54%) and VODA (+21.21%) Lead Gainers

Equity turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange surged +155.54% week-on-week to TZS 64.53 billion during Week 31 of 2026, with 15,883,064 shares changing hands across 21,680 deals. TCCL advanced +33.54%, VODA rose +21.21%, and USL gained +16.67% among the top performers, while MCB fell -53.03%, KA declined -38.89%, and PAL slipped -11.11% among the week's losers. Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 36,528.82 billion, with the DSEI rising +0.97% and the Commercial Services index leading sectoral gains at +19.91%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 84.18 billion, contracting -20.14% from the prior week.

Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition, which includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data and sources, is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form.

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