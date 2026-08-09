Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 32 of 2026: Equity Turnover Plunges -59.88% to TZS 25.89 Billion as MCB (+51.61%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 32 of 2026, spanning August 3rd to August 7th, equity turnover plunged -59.88% from Week 31 of 2026, even as MCB emerged as the week’s standout performer with a gain of +51.61%.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 31st July 2026 (Week 31 of 2026 closing day) and 7th August 2026 (Week 32 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 25.89 billion, a plunge of -59.88% compared to Week 31 of 2026’s TZS 64.53 billion.

A total of 8,274,143 shares changed hands across 13,537 deals, a plunge of -47.91% versus Week 31 of 2026’s 15,883,064 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 4,119,170 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 11.46 billion.

CRDB, NMB, TBL, and VODA have been persistent names among the top five turnover counters in recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 3.57 billion on volume of 2,790,655 units, a +257.51% increase versus Week 31 of 2026’s TZS 999.84 million.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 31st July 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 7th August 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,340 1,360 +1.49% VERTEX-ETF 320 320 0.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.68% of buying and 86.52% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.32% and 13.47% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 1,286,915 for the week.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 99.68% 0.32% 86.52% 13.47% -1,286,915

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 32 of 2026 at TZS 36,467.58 billion, a -0.17% change versus Week 31 of 2026’s TZS 36,528.82 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation settled at TZS 24,930.66 billion, reflecting a -0.49% change against Week 31 of 2026.

ETF market capitalisation ended the week at TZS 206.18 billion, advancing +3.36% from the prior week.

Measure 31st July 2026 (TZS billion) 7th August 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 36,528.82 36,467.58 -0.17% Domestic Market Capitalisation 25,054.32 24,930.66 -0.49% ETF Market Capitalisation 199.47 206.18 +3.36%

Indexes

Four of the five indices retreated from Week 31 of 2026 levels, with Industrial & Allied posting the steepest loss at -1.96%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) edged down -0.17%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) slipped -0.49%, Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) dipped -0.28%, and Commercial Services (CS) bucked the trend with a gain of +1.85%.

The Commercial Services index has now closed higher for three consecutive weeks.

Index Closing Value 31st July 2026 Closing Value 7th August 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 4,190.41 4,183.38 -0.17% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 9,215.18 9,169.71 -0.49% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,121.73 5,021.57 -1.96% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 20,328.03 20,270.16 -0.28% Commercial Services (CS) 2,827.52 2,879.97 +1.85%

Stock Performances

MCB led all advancers with a gain of +51.61%, followed by TOL at +11.94% and DSE at +7.52%, each measured against Week 31 of 2026.

On the losing side, TCCL fell -14.52%, USL declined -14.29%, and MBP retreated -12.09% over the same period.

VODA extended its positive run, having posted gains for at least three consecutive weeks.

CRDB, KCB, MBP, MKCB, PAL, and TPCC each continued to weaken, registering losses for at least three consecutive weeks.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 31st July 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 7th August 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 640 640 0.00% CRDB 2,620 2,590 -1.15% DCB 450 420 -6.67% DSE 6,120 6,580 +7.52% EABL 5,710 5,830 +2.10% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 110 110 0.00% KCB 1,900 1,890 -0.53% MBP 1,820 1,600 -12.09% MCB 310 470 +51.61% MKCB 3,970 3,670 -7.56% MUCOBA 425 440 +3.53% NICO 3,550 3,550 0.00% NMB 17,580 17,580 0.00% NMG 270 265 -1.85% PAL 320 310 -3.12% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,660 2,690 +1.13% TBL 10,010 10,000 -0.10% TCC 12,300 12,300 0.00% TCCL 4,340 3,710 -14.52% TOL 1,340 1,500 +11.94% TPCC 5,900 5,850 -0.85% TTP 430 450 +4.65% USL 35 30 -14.29% VODA 1,000 1,020 +2.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 51.33 billion across 100 deals, a plunge of -39.02% compared to Week 31 of 2026’s TZS 84.18 billion.

The yield curve steepened as the short end fell sharply, with the 5-year yield dropping -272.1 basis points while the 25-year yield eased a more modest -14.2 basis points.

The most striking individual move came at the 5-year tenor, where the yield settled at 11.2994% after that -272.1 basis-point decline, contrasting with the 10-year tenor, which bucked the trend by rising +51.2 basis points to 5.9278%.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 7th August 2026 Weighted Average Yield 31st July 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 12.9931% 11.2994% 14.0203% -272.1 4 2.0240 10Y 11.4968% 5.9278% 5.4157% +51.2 2 19.7462 15Y 12.5277% 10.1600% 10.6246% -46.5 6 1.7390 20Y 12.9747% 10.7043% 11.0985% -39.4 52 13.8877 25Y 13.5948% 11.6161% 11.7576% -14.2 36 13.9439