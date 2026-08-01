Tanzanian Development Bank and Private Law Firm Sign MoU on Trust Fund Management

On 31st July 2026, Tanzania’s TIB Rasilimali, the capital markets subsidiary of state-owned TIB Development Bank, and the law firm Breakthrough Attorneys have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver trust fund management and wealth advisory services in Tanzania.

Under the agreement, the two firms will jointly provide legal advisory, trust structuring, fiduciary services, client advisory, trust deed preparation, legal structuring and ongoing client support, alongside investment advisory, securities brokerage, portfolio management and capital markets services.

The partnership will support individuals, families, businesses and institutions in trust establishment, succession planning, estate planning, asset protection, investment management, regulatory compliance and trust administration.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Director General of TIB Rasilimali, Brighton Kinemo, highlighted: “Today’s partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering holistic wealth management solutions that combine legal excellence with sound investment expertise. As Tanzania’s capital markets continue to grow, investors increasingly require integrated solutions that not only grow wealth but also protect and preserve it for future generations.”

He added that through this collaboration, the firms will provide clients with a trusted one-stop solution for long-term financial security.

On his part, the Lead Partner of Breakthrough Attorneys, Vintan Mbiro, highlighted: “Effective wealth preservation requires a combination of sound legal structures and prudent investment management. By bringing together our legal expertise with TIB Rasilimali’s investment and capital markets capabilities, we are creating a comprehensive solution that will enable individuals, families and businesses to protect their assets, plan for succession and build sustainable wealth.”