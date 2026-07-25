The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 30 of 2026: Equity Turnover Plunges -85.73%, KA (+56.52%) and USL (+20.00%) Lead as Best Stock Performers

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange equity turnover plunged -85.73% week-on-week to TZS 25.25 billion across 7,226,602 shares and 13,398 deals during the five trading sessions spanning July 20th to July 24th. KA (+56.52%), USL (+20.00%), and TTP (+5.62%) ranked as the week’s top gainers, while MCB (-20.48%), PAL (-7.69%), and MUCOBA (-5.10%) led declines. Total market capitalisation closed Friday at TZS 36,177.68 billion, with the DSEI advancing +0.93% and the Commercial Services index rising +2.45%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 105.41 billion, falling -39.71% week-on-week.
July 25, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 30 of 2026, spanning July 20th to July 24th, equity turnover plunged -85.73% from Week 29 of 2026, even as KA emerged as the week’s top gainer with +56.52%.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 17th July 2026 (Week 29 of 2026 closing day) and 24th July 2026 (Week 30 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 25.25 billion, a plunge of -85.73% compared to Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 177.04 billion.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

A total of 7,226,602 shares changed hands across 13,398 deals, a plunge of -88.69% versus Week 29 of 2026’s 63,874,739 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 2,880,116 shares traded, while TBL dominated by turnover, generating TZS 7.89 billion.

NMB, CRDB, TCCL, and TBL have featured consistently among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 398.71 million on volume of 420,076 units, a -60.33% decline versus Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 1.00 billion.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 17th July 2026Closing Price (TZS) 24th July 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,3301,320-0.75%
VERTEX-ETF3303300.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 58.63% of buying and 59.12% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 41.37% and 40.88% respectively, producing a net foreign net buying position of USD 47,341 for the week.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Full Edition

% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
58.63%41.37%59.12%40.88%+47,341

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 30 of 2026 at TZS 36,177.68 billion, a +1.27% change versus Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 35,724.27 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 24,436.70 billion, reflecting a +0.71% gain against Week 29 of 2026’s prior close.

Measure17th July 2026 (TZS billion)24th July 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation35,724.2736,177.68+1.27%
Domestic Market Capitalisation24,264.3224,436.70+0.71%
ETF Market Capitalisation196.66197.29+0.32%

Indexes

Four of the five tracked indices closed higher relative to Week 29 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index posting the largest move of the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) rose +0.93%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) edged up +0.21%, the Industrial & Allied index gained +0.80%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index slipped -0.28%, and the Commercial Services index led all movers with an advance of +2.45%.

IndexClosing Value 17th July 2026Closing Value 24th July 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)4,111.984,150.14+0.93%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,969.328,988.01+0.21%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,996.415,036.29+0.80%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)20,238.4320,182.15-0.28%
Commercial Services (CS)2,301.632,358.00+2.45%

Stock Performances

KA led all advancers this week, surging +56.52% compared with Week 29 of 2026, while USL added +20.00% and TTP climbed +5.62%.

On the losing side, MCB was the steepest decliner at -20.48%, followed by PAL at -7.69% and MUCOBA at -5.10%.

MCB, SWIS, and TPCC have each recorded losses for at least three consecutive weeks, underscoring persistent selling pressure on those counters.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 17th July 2026Closing Price (TZS) 24th July 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE645625-3.10%
CRDB2,7002,690-0.37%
DCB450475+5.56%
DSE6,6906,480-3.14%
EABL5,5505,510-0.72%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA115180+56.52%
KCB1,9301,910-1.04%
MBP1,9301,890-2.07%
MCB830660-20.48%
MKCB4,1803,980-4.78%
MUCOBA490465-5.10%
NICO3,7503,760+0.27%
NMB16,75016,7500.00%
NMG260265+1.92%
PAL390360-7.69%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,4602,360-4.07%
TBL9,84010,170+3.35%
TCC12,40012,330-0.56%
TCCL3,4203,250-4.97%
TOL1,4001,410+0.71%
TPCC6,2306,160-1.12%
TTP445470+5.62%
USL2530+20.00%
VODA800825+3.12%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 105.41 billion across 255 deals, a plunge of -39.71% compared to Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 174.83 billion.

Yield curve direction was not computable this week—per-tenor week-on-week comparison data was unavailable.

The most pronounced tenor move came at the 25-year point, where the yield rose to 12.2678%, a shift of +110.3 basis points, while the 10-year yield fell sharply to 6.9625%, declining -74.7 basis points over the same period.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 24th July 2026Weighted Average Yield 17th July 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y9.9326%0
10Y11.4407%6.9625%7.7096%-74.743.0032
15Y10.7673%10.6761%10.5219%+15.499.6691
20Y12.3721%11.2140%11.1268%+8.718885.2197
25Y15.1785%12.2678%11.1650%+110.3426.4936

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

Download Free OverviewGet the Full Guide
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
Tanzania DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Q2 2026 performance
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Q2 2026 Performance: Market Capitalization Up 79.11% to TZS 35.175 Trillion, Equity Turnover Jumps 227.24%, Profits Increase 64.58%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded strong performance in the second quarter of 2026, with market capitalization rising 79.11% to TZS 35.175 trillion and equity turnover increasing 227.24% to TZS 496.795 billion. Five new deb securities were listed on the DSE during the quarter. DSE plc profit before tax increased by 74.28% to TZS 2.64 billion from TZS 1.52 billion, while profit after tax rose by 64.58% to TZS 2.38 billion from TZS 1.44 billion.
Tanzania TIB Rasilimali Orbit Securities Memorandum of Understanding MOU
Read More

Development Bank and Private Broker Partner to Expand Capital Raising in Tanzania

TIB Rasilimali, the capital markets subsidiary of state-owned TIB Development Bank, and brokerage Orbit Securities signed a Memorandum of Understanding covering capital raising, regulatory and corporate finance advisory, financial structuring, book building, market research and investor roadshows. They target long-term financing for government institutions, state-owned enterprises and private companies raising funds through the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 29 of 2026: Equity Turnover Grows +10.75% to TZS 177.04 Billion as TCCL (+7.21%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange recorded equity turnover of TZS 177.04 billion during the week of July 13th to July 17th, a week-on-week increase of +10.75%, with 63,874,739 shares changing hands across 14,339 deals. TCCL (+7.21%), MKCB (+5.29%), and TBL (+2.82%) led the gainers, while SWIS (-9.89%), DCB (-9.09%), and MUCOBA (-4.85%) topped the losers. Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 35,724.27 billion at the close of the week, with the DSEI advancing +0.72% and the Industrial & Allied index rising +1.86%. The bond market posted turnover of TZS 174.83 billion, surging +88.80% week-on-week.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 28 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +473.64% to TZS 159.86 Billion as PAL (+15.94%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

Equity turnover surged +473.64% week-on-week to TZS 159.86 billion across 62,993,120 shares and 14,638 deals during the four trading days of July 6th to July 10th. PAL (+15.94%), MUCOBA (+13.19%), and MBP (+9.29%) led the gainers, while TTP (-8.16%), MKCB (-7.89%), and MCB (-7.69%) were the session's heaviest decliners. Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 35,467.55 billion as the DSEI slipped -0.83% and the Banks, Finance & Investment index fell -0.98%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 92.60 billion, retreating -39.29% from the prior week.

Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

Download Free Overview Get the Full Guide