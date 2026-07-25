Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 30 of 2026: Equity Turnover Plunges -85.73%, KA (+56.52%) and USL (+20.00%) Lead as Best Stock Performers

During Week 30 of 2026, spanning July 20th to July 24th, equity turnover plunged -85.73% from Week 29 of 2026, even as KA emerged as the week’s top gainer with +56.52%.
Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 17th July 2026 (Week 29 of 2026 closing day) and 24th July 2026 (Week 30 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.
Equity Turnover and Volume
Equity turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 25.25 billion, a plunge of -85.73% compared to Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 177.04 billion.
A total of 7,226,602 shares changed hands across 13,398 deals, a plunge of -88.69% versus Week 29 of 2026’s 63,874,739 shares.
CRDB led all counters by volume with 2,880,116 shares traded, while TBL dominated by turnover, generating TZS 7.89 billion.
NMB, CRDB, TCCL, and TBL have featured consistently among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.
ETF Trading
ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 398.71 million on volume of 420,076 units, a -60.33% decline versus Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 1.00 billion.
|ETF
|Closing Price (TZS) 17th July 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 24th July 2026
|Variation
|IEACLC-ETF
|1,330
|1,320
|-0.75%
|VERTEX-ETF
|330
|330
|0.00%
Foreign Investor Activity
Local investors accounted for 58.63% of buying and 59.12% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 41.37% and 40.88% respectively, producing a net foreign net buying position of USD 47,341 for the week.
|% Local Buying
|% Foreign Buying
|% Local Selling
|% Foreign Selling
|Net Foreign Flow (USD)
|58.63%
|41.37%
|59.12%
|40.88%
|+47,341
Market Capitalisation
Total market capitalisation closed Week 30 of 2026 at TZS 36,177.68 billion, a +1.27% change versus Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 35,724.27 billion.
Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 24,436.70 billion, reflecting a +0.71% gain against Week 29 of 2026’s prior close.
|Measure
|17th July 2026 (TZS billion)
|24th July 2026 (TZS billion)
|Variation
|Total Market Capitalisation
|35,724.27
|36,177.68
|+1.27%
|Domestic Market Capitalisation
|24,264.32
|24,436.70
|+0.71%
|ETF Market Capitalisation
|196.66
|197.29
|+0.32%
Indexes
Four of the five tracked indices closed higher relative to Week 29 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index posting the largest move of the week.
The All Share Index (DSEI) rose +0.93%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) edged up +0.21%, the Industrial & Allied index gained +0.80%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index slipped -0.28%, and the Commercial Services index led all movers with an advance of +2.45%.
|Index
|Closing Value 17th July 2026
|Closing Value 24th July 2026
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|4,111.98
|4,150.14
|+0.93%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|8,969.32
|8,988.01
|+0.21%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|4,996.41
|5,036.29
|+0.80%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|20,238.43
|20,182.15
|-0.28%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,301.63
|2,358.00
|+2.45%
Stock Performances
KA led all advancers this week, surging +56.52% compared with Week 29 of 2026, while USL added +20.00% and TTP climbed +5.62%.
On the losing side, MCB was the steepest decliner at -20.48%, followed by PAL at -7.69% and MUCOBA at -5.10%.
MCB, SWIS, and TPCC have each recorded losses for at least three consecutive weeks, underscoring persistent selling pressure on those counters.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 17th July 2026
|Closing Price (TZS) 24th July 2026
|Variation
|AFRIPRISE
|645
|625
|-3.10%
|CRDB
|2,700
|2,690
|-0.37%
|DCB
|450
|475
|+5.56%
|DSE
|6,690
|6,480
|-3.14%
|EABL
|5,550
|5,510
|-0.72%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|8,650
|8,650
|0.00%
|KA
|115
|180
|+56.52%
|KCB
|1,930
|1,910
|-1.04%
|MBP
|1,930
|1,890
|-2.07%
|MCB
|830
|660
|-20.48%
|MKCB
|4,180
|3,980
|-4.78%
|MUCOBA
|490
|465
|-5.10%
|NICO
|3,750
|3,760
|+0.27%
|NMB
|16,750
|16,750
|0.00%
|NMG
|260
|265
|+1.92%
|PAL
|390
|360
|-7.69%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|2,460
|2,360
|-4.07%
|TBL
|9,840
|10,170
|+3.35%
|TCC
|12,400
|12,330
|-0.56%
|TCCL
|3,420
|3,250
|-4.97%
|TOL
|1,400
|1,410
|+0.71%
|TPCC
|6,230
|6,160
|-1.12%
|TTP
|445
|470
|+5.62%
|USL
|25
|30
|+20.00%
|VODA
|800
|825
|+3.12%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bond Market
Bond turnover totaled TZS 105.41 billion across 255 deals, a plunge of -39.71% compared to Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 174.83 billion.
Yield curve direction was not computable this week—per-tenor week-on-week comparison data was unavailable.
The most pronounced tenor move came at the 25-year point, where the yield rose to 12.2678%, a shift of +110.3 basis points, while the 10-year yield fell sharply to 6.9625%, declining -74.7 basis points over the same period.
|Tenor
|Coupon (weighted avg)
|Weighted Average Yield 24th July 2026
|Weighted Average Yield 17th July 2026
|Change (bps)
|Trade Count
|Face Value Traded (TZS billion)
|5Y
|—
|—
|9.9326%
|—
|0
|—
|10Y
|11.4407%
|6.9625%
|7.7096%
|-74.7
|4
|3.0032
|15Y
|10.7673%
|10.6761%
|10.5219%
|+15.4
|9
|9.6691
|20Y
|12.3721%
|11.2140%
|11.1268%
|+8.7
|188
|85.2197
|25Y
|15.1785%
|12.2678%
|11.1650%
|+110.3
|42
|6.4936
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