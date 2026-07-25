Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 30 of 2026: Equity Turnover Plunges -85.73%, KA (+56.52%) and USL (+20.00%) Lead as Best Stock Performers

During Week 30 of 2026, spanning July 20th to July 24th, equity turnover plunged -85.73% from Week 29 of 2026, even as KA emerged as the week’s top gainer with +56.52%.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 17th July 2026 (Week 29 of 2026 closing day) and 24th July 2026 (Week 30 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 25.25 billion, a plunge of -85.73% compared to Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 177.04 billion.

A total of 7,226,602 shares changed hands across 13,398 deals, a plunge of -88.69% versus Week 29 of 2026’s 63,874,739 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 2,880,116 shares traded, while TBL dominated by turnover, generating TZS 7.89 billion.

NMB, CRDB, TCCL, and TBL have featured consistently among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 398.71 million on volume of 420,076 units, a -60.33% decline versus Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 1.00 billion.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 17th July 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 24th July 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,330 1,320 -0.75% VERTEX-ETF 330 330 0.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 58.63% of buying and 59.12% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 41.37% and 40.88% respectively, producing a net foreign net buying position of USD 47,341 for the week.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 58.63% 41.37% 59.12% 40.88% +47,341

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed Week 30 of 2026 at TZS 36,177.68 billion, a +1.27% change versus Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 35,724.27 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 24,436.70 billion, reflecting a +0.71% gain against Week 29 of 2026’s prior close.

Measure 17th July 2026 (TZS billion) 24th July 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 35,724.27 36,177.68 +1.27% Domestic Market Capitalisation 24,264.32 24,436.70 +0.71% ETF Market Capitalisation 196.66 197.29 +0.32%

Indexes

Four of the five tracked indices closed higher relative to Week 29 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index posting the largest move of the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) rose +0.93%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) edged up +0.21%, the Industrial & Allied index gained +0.80%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index slipped -0.28%, and the Commercial Services index led all movers with an advance of +2.45%.

Index Closing Value 17th July 2026 Closing Value 24th July 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 4,111.98 4,150.14 +0.93% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,969.32 8,988.01 +0.21% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,996.41 5,036.29 +0.80% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 20,238.43 20,182.15 -0.28% Commercial Services (CS) 2,301.63 2,358.00 +2.45%

Stock Performances

KA led all advancers this week, surging +56.52% compared with Week 29 of 2026, while USL added +20.00% and TTP climbed +5.62%.

On the losing side, MCB was the steepest decliner at -20.48%, followed by PAL at -7.69% and MUCOBA at -5.10%.

MCB, SWIS, and TPCC have each recorded losses for at least three consecutive weeks, underscoring persistent selling pressure on those counters.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 17th July 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 24th July 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 645 625 -3.10% CRDB 2,700 2,690 -0.37% DCB 450 475 +5.56% DSE 6,690 6,480 -3.14% EABL 5,550 5,510 -0.72% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 115 180 +56.52% KCB 1,930 1,910 -1.04% MBP 1,930 1,890 -2.07% MCB 830 660 -20.48% MKCB 4,180 3,980 -4.78% MUCOBA 490 465 -5.10% NICO 3,750 3,760 +0.27% NMB 16,750 16,750 0.00% NMG 260 265 +1.92% PAL 390 360 -7.69% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,460 2,360 -4.07% TBL 9,840 10,170 +3.35% TCC 12,400 12,330 -0.56% TCCL 3,420 3,250 -4.97% TOL 1,400 1,410 +0.71% TPCC 6,230 6,160 -1.12% TTP 445 470 +5.62% USL 25 30 +20.00% VODA 800 825 +3.12% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 105.41 billion across 255 deals, a plunge of -39.71% compared to Week 29 of 2026’s TZS 174.83 billion.

Yield curve direction was not computable this week—per-tenor week-on-week comparison data was unavailable.

The most pronounced tenor move came at the 25-year point, where the yield rose to 12.2678%, a shift of +110.3 basis points, while the 10-year yield fell sharply to 6.9625%, declining -74.7 basis points over the same period.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 24th July 2026 Weighted Average Yield 17th July 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y — — 9.9326% — 0 — 10Y 11.4407% 6.9625% 7.7096% -74.7 4 3.0032 15Y 10.7673% 10.6761% 10.5219% +15.4 9 9.6691 20Y 12.3721% 11.2140% 11.1268% +8.7 188 85.2197 25Y 15.1785% 12.2678% 11.1650% +110.3 42 6.4936