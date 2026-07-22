Development Bank and Private Broker Partner to Expand Capital Raising in Tanzania

TIB Rasilimali, the capital markets subsidiary of state-owned TIB Development Bank, and brokerage Orbit Securities signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 21 July 2026 covering capital raising and corporate finance advisory.

The partnership between the two firms licensed by the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) also covers regulatory advisory, financial structuring, book building, market research, and investor roadshows, targeting long-term financing for government institutions, state-owned enterprises, and private companies raising funds through the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE: DSE).

The two firms will collaborate on investor identification and engagement, and on the design and execution of activity plans for specific mandates.

The agreement additionally covers capacity building for professionals, development of new investment products, efforts to attract international investors, and public education on investment.

Knowledge sharing between the two institutions is intended to pool their respective technical expertise on client mandates.

The collaboration is expected to widen access to long-term financing for government institutions, state-owned enterprises and private sector organisations seeking to fund strategic development projects through Tanzania’s capital markets.

It is also expected to lift investor confidence, increase participation in the capital markets and broaden the range of available investment opportunities.

At the signing ceremony, TIB Rasilimali Director General Brighton Ross Kinemo said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding access to innovative capital market solutions and supporting sustainable economic development through strategic collaborations.”

He added: “By bringing together our combined expertise and market experience, we are creating a stronger platform to support both public and private sector institutions in accessing efficient, sustainable, and innovative financing solutions.”

Kinemo invited other financial sector stakeholders, investors and institutions to work with the firm on developing a globally competitive capital market.

Orbit Securities Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Malauri said: “By combining our expertise with TIB Rasilimali, we are well positioned to deliver high-quality advisory and capital raising solutions that create value for clients and contribute to the growth of Tanzania’s financial markets.”

He added: “This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to supporting investment, innovation, and economic transformation through efficient capital market solutions.”