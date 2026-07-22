The Latest

Development Bank and Private Broker Partner to Expand Capital Raising in Tanzania

TIB Rasilimali, the capital markets subsidiary of state-owned TIB Development Bank, and brokerage Orbit Securities signed a Memorandum of Understanding covering capital raising, regulatory and corporate finance advisory, financial structuring, book building, market research and investor roadshows. They target long-term financing for government institutions, state-owned enterprises and private companies raising funds through the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.
July 22, 2026
2 minute read
Tanzania TIB Rasilimali Orbit Securities Memorandum of Understanding MOU

TIB Rasilimali, the capital markets subsidiary of state-owned TIB Development Bank, and brokerage Orbit Securities signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 21 July 2026 covering capital raising and corporate finance advisory.

The partnership between the two firms licensed by the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) also covers regulatory advisory, financial structuring, book building, market research, and investor roadshows, targeting long-term financing for government institutions, state-owned enterprises, and private companies raising funds through the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE: DSE).

The two firms will collaborate on investor identification and engagement, and on the design and execution of activity plans for specific mandates.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

The agreement additionally covers capacity building for professionals, development of new investment products, efforts to attract international investors, and public education on investment.

Knowledge sharing between the two institutions is intended to pool their respective technical expertise on client mandates.

The collaboration is expected to widen access to long-term financing for government institutions, state-owned enterprises and private sector organisations seeking to fund strategic development projects through Tanzania’s capital markets.

It is also expected to lift investor confidence, increase participation in the capital markets and broaden the range of available investment opportunities.

At the signing ceremony, TIB Rasilimali Director General Brighton Ross Kinemo said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding access to innovative capital market solutions and supporting sustainable economic development through strategic collaborations.”

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Full Edition

He added: “By bringing together our combined expertise and market experience, we are creating a stronger platform to support both public and private sector institutions in accessing efficient, sustainable, and innovative financing solutions.”

Kinemo invited other financial sector stakeholders, investors and institutions to work with the firm on developing a globally competitive capital market.

Orbit Securities Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Malauri said: “By combining our expertise with TIB Rasilimali, we are well positioned to deliver high-quality advisory and capital raising solutions that create value for clients and contribute to the growth of Tanzania’s financial markets.”

He added: “This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to supporting investment, innovation, and economic transformation through efficient capital market solutions.”

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

Download Free OverviewGet the Full Guide
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 29 of 2026: Equity Turnover Grows +10.75% to TZS 177.04 Billion as TCCL (+7.21%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange recorded equity turnover of TZS 177.04 billion during the week of July 13th to July 17th, a week-on-week increase of +10.75%, with 63,874,739 shares changing hands across 14,339 deals. TCCL (+7.21%), MKCB (+5.29%), and TBL (+2.82%) led the gainers, while SWIS (-9.89%), DCB (-9.09%), and MUCOBA (-4.85%) topped the losers. Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 35,724.27 billion at the close of the week, with the DSEI advancing +0.72% and the Industrial & Allied index rising +1.86%. The bond market posted turnover of TZS 174.83 billion, surging +88.80% week-on-week.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 28 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +473.64% to TZS 159.86 Billion as PAL (+15.94%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

Equity turnover surged +473.64% week-on-week to TZS 159.86 billion across 62,993,120 shares and 14,638 deals during the four trading days of July 6th to July 10th. PAL (+15.94%), MUCOBA (+13.19%), and MBP (+9.29%) led the gainers, while TTP (-8.16%), MKCB (-7.89%), and MCB (-7.69%) were the session's heaviest decliners. Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 35,467.55 billion as the DSEI slipped -0.83% and the Banks, Finance & Investment index fell -0.98%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 92.60 billion, retreating -39.29% from the prior week.
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 27 of 2026: Equity Turnover Plunges -84.94% to TZS 27.87 Billion as KA (+9.09%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange equity turnover fell -84.94% week-on-week to TZS 27.87 billion across 5,402,287 shares and 18,817 deals in Week 27 of 2026. KA (+9.09%), CRDB (+8.53%), and VODA (+8.05%) topped the gainers, while MCB (-7.61%), MUCOBA (-7.14%), and MBP (-4.19%) led declines. Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 35,765.53 billion as the DSEI advanced +2.28% and the Commercial Services index rose +7.55%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 152.54 billion, slipping -1.53% from the prior week.
Tanzania DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange 30 Years Anniversary
Read More

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Celebrates 30 Years With TZS 35.2 Trillion Market Capitalization, 870,000 Investors, and TZS 1.585 Trillion Mobilized Through Equity Issuances

On 3rd July 2026, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) celebrated its 30th anniversary by highlighting three decades of capital market growth, financial inclusion, and investment mobilization. The exchange highlighted TZS 35.2 trillion market capitalization, 870,000 investors, and TZS 1.585 trillion mobilized through equity issuances

Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

Download Free Overview Get the Full Guide