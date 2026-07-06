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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 27 of 2026: Equity Turnover Plunges -84.94% to TZS 27.87 Billion as KA (+9.09%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange equity turnover fell -84.94% week-on-week to TZS 27.87 billion across 5,402,287 shares and 18,817 deals in Week 27 of 2026. KA (+9.09%), CRDB (+8.53%), and VODA (+8.05%) topped the gainers, while MCB (-7.61%), MUCOBA (-7.14%), and MBP (-4.19%) led declines. Total market capitalisation stood at TZS 35,765.53 billion as the DSEI advanced +2.28% and the Commercial Services index rose +7.55%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 152.54 billion, slipping -1.53% from the prior week.
July 6, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 27 of 2026, spanning June 29th to July 3rd, equity turnover plunged -84.94% compared to Week 26 of 2026, with KA (+9.09%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 26th June 2026 (Week 26 of 2026 closing day) and 3rd July 2026 (Week 27 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 27.87 billion, a plunge of -84.94% compared to Week 26 of 2026’s TZS 185.07 billion.

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A total of 5,402,287 shares changed hands across 18,817 deals, a plunge of -67.89% versus Week 26 of 2026’s 16,824,513 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 2,720,789 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 17.72 billion.

NMB, CRDB, NICO, and TCCL have consistently featured among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 2.86 billion on volume of 2,534,583 units, a +148.70% increase versus Week 26 of 2026’s TZS 1.15 billion.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 26th June 2026Closing Price (TZS) 3rd July 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,2501,280+2.40%
VERTEX-ETF3403400.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 97.75% of buying and 91.02% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 2.25% and 8.98% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 714,394 for the week.

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This extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
97.75%2.25%91.02%8.98%-714,394

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 35,765.53 billion, a +2.28% change versus Week 26 of 2026’s TZS 34,969.63 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 24,339.45 billion, representing a +3.33% change against Week 26 of 2026’s corresponding figure.

Measure26th June 2026 (TZS billion)3rd July 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation34,969.6335,765.53+2.28%
Domestic Market Capitalisation23,555.8324,339.45+3.33%
ETF Market Capitalisation186.44190.48+2.17%

Indexes

Four of the five Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange indices closed higher than Week 26 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index leading all movers on the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) rose +2.28%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) gained +3.33%, the Industrial & Allied index slipped -1.70%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index advanced +4.80%, and the Commercial Services index surged +7.55%.

The DSEI and TSI have now posted gains for three consecutive weeks, the Banks, Finance & Investment index has also climbed for three straight weeks, while the Industrial & Allied index has now declined for four consecutive weeks.

IndexClosing Value 26th June 2026Closing Value 3rd July 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)4,025.114,116.73+2.28%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,707.428,997.09+3.33%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,028.764,943.15-1.70%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)19,454.4820,389.16+4.80%
Commercial Services (CS)2,160.672,323.83+7.55%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 26 of 2026, the three leading gainers were KA at +9.09%, CRDB at +8.53%, and VODA at +8.05%.

On the losing side, MCB fell -7.61%, MUCOBA declined -7.14%, and MBP shed -4.19%.

NMB has now posted gains for at least three consecutive weeks, sustaining its position as one of the market’s more consistent performers.

MCB, MUCOBA, PAL, TBL, and TPCC have each recorded losses for at least three consecutive weeks, signalling persistent selling pressure across those counters.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 26th June 2026Closing Price (TZS) 3rd July 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE650675+3.85%
CRDB2,5802,800+8.53%
DCB510505-0.98%
DSE6,4106,310-1.56%
EABL5,4905,510+0.36%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA110120+9.09%
KCB1,9401,920-1.03%
MBP1,9101,830-4.19%
MCB985910-7.61%
MKCB4,1604,310+3.61%
MUCOBA490455-7.14%
NICO3,6003,830+6.39%
NMB16,11016,440+2.05%
NMG260255-1.92%
PAL360345-4.17%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,7102,870+5.90%
TBL9,7809,640-1.43%
TCC12,45012,340-0.88%
TCCL3,3003,260-1.21%
TOL1,4201,460+2.82%
TPCC6,6106,360-3.78%
TTP500490-2.00%
USL25250.00%
VODA745805+8.05%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 152.54 billion across 143 deals, a near-flat reading of -1.53% compared to Week 26 of 2026’s TZS 154.91 billion.

Yield curve direction was not computable this week—per-tenor week-on-week comparison data was unavailable.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 3rd July 2026Weighted Average Yield 26th June 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y14.2661%0
10Y11.0392%0
15Y0
20Y12.6141%0
25Y11.4014%0

Want to know more about the Capital Markets in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the Capital Markets, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange equity turnover surged +277.74% to TZS 185.07 billion during Week 26 of 2026, with 16,824,513 shares exchanged across 19,418 deals. KCB gained +12.79%, TOL advanced +11.81%, and DCB rose +6.25%, while PAL retreated -7.69%, KA shed -4.35%, and AFRIPRISE declined -3.70%. Total market capitalisation closed the week at TZS 34,969.63 billion, with the DSEI rising +2.15% and the Commercial Services index advancing +2.18%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 154.91 billion, easing -10.79% week on week.

Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

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