Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 27 of 2026: Equity Turnover Plunges -84.94% to TZS 27.87 Billion as KA (+9.09%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 27 of 2026, spanning June 29th to July 3rd, equity turnover plunged -84.94% compared to Week 26 of 2026, with KA (+9.09%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 26th June 2026 (Week 26 of 2026 closing day) and 3rd July 2026 (Week 27 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 27.87 billion, a plunge of -84.94% compared to Week 26 of 2026’s TZS 185.07 billion.

A total of 5,402,287 shares changed hands across 18,817 deals, a plunge of -67.89% versus Week 26 of 2026’s 16,824,513 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 2,720,789 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 17.72 billion.

NMB, CRDB, NICO, and TCCL have consistently featured among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 2.86 billion on volume of 2,534,583 units, a +148.70% increase versus Week 26 of 2026’s TZS 1.15 billion.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 26th June 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 3rd July 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,250 1,280 +2.40% VERTEX-ETF 340 340 0.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 97.75% of buying and 91.02% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 2.25% and 8.98% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 714,394 for the week.

This extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 97.75% 2.25% 91.02% 8.98% -714,394

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 35,765.53 billion, a +2.28% change versus Week 26 of 2026’s TZS 34,969.63 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation stood at TZS 24,339.45 billion, representing a +3.33% change against Week 26 of 2026’s corresponding figure.

Measure 26th June 2026 (TZS billion) 3rd July 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 34,969.63 35,765.53 +2.28% Domestic Market Capitalisation 23,555.83 24,339.45 +3.33% ETF Market Capitalisation 186.44 190.48 +2.17%

Indexes

Four of the five Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange indices closed higher than Week 26 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index leading all movers on the week.

The All Share Index (DSEI) rose +2.28%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) gained +3.33%, the Industrial & Allied index slipped -1.70%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index advanced +4.80%, and the Commercial Services index surged +7.55%.

The DSEI and TSI have now posted gains for three consecutive weeks, the Banks, Finance & Investment index has also climbed for three straight weeks, while the Industrial & Allied index has now declined for four consecutive weeks.

Index Closing Value 26th June 2026 Closing Value 3rd July 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 4,025.11 4,116.73 +2.28% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,707.42 8,997.09 +3.33% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,028.76 4,943.15 -1.70% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 19,454.48 20,389.16 +4.80% Commercial Services (CS) 2,160.67 2,323.83 +7.55%

Stock Performances

Compared with Week 26 of 2026, the three leading gainers were KA at +9.09%, CRDB at +8.53%, and VODA at +8.05%.

On the losing side, MCB fell -7.61%, MUCOBA declined -7.14%, and MBP shed -4.19%.

NMB has now posted gains for at least three consecutive weeks, sustaining its position as one of the market’s more consistent performers.

MCB, MUCOBA, PAL, TBL, and TPCC have each recorded losses for at least three consecutive weeks, signalling persistent selling pressure across those counters.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 26th June 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 3rd July 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 650 675 +3.85% CRDB 2,580 2,800 +8.53% DCB 510 505 -0.98% DSE 6,410 6,310 -1.56% EABL 5,490 5,510 +0.36% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 110 120 +9.09% KCB 1,940 1,920 -1.03% MBP 1,910 1,830 -4.19% MCB 985 910 -7.61% MKCB 4,160 4,310 +3.61% MUCOBA 490 455 -7.14% NICO 3,600 3,830 +6.39% NMB 16,110 16,440 +2.05% NMG 260 255 -1.92% PAL 360 345 -4.17% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,710 2,870 +5.90% TBL 9,780 9,640 -1.43% TCC 12,450 12,340 -0.88% TCCL 3,300 3,260 -1.21% TOL 1,420 1,460 +2.82% TPCC 6,610 6,360 -3.78% TTP 500 490 -2.00% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 745 805 +8.05% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 152.54 billion across 143 deals, a near-flat reading of -1.53% compared to Week 26 of 2026’s TZS 154.91 billion.

Yield curve direction was not computable this week—per-tenor week-on-week comparison data was unavailable.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 3rd July 2026 Weighted Average Yield 26th June 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y — — 14.2661% — 0 — 10Y — — 11.0392% — 0 — 15Y — — — — 0 — 20Y — — 12.6141% — 0 — 25Y — — 11.4014% — 0 —