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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 26 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +277.74% to TZS 185.07 Billion as KCB (+12.79%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange equity turnover surged +277.74% to TZS 185.07 billion during Week 26 of 2026, with 16,824,513 shares exchanged across 19,418 deals. KCB gained +12.79%, TOL advanced +11.81%, and DCB rose +6.25%, while PAL retreated -7.69%, KA shed -4.35%, and AFRIPRISE declined -3.70%. Total market capitalisation closed the week at TZS 34,969.63 billion, with the DSEI rising +2.15% and the Commercial Services index advancing +2.18%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 154.91 billion, easing -10.79% week on week.
June 28, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 26 of 2026, spanning June 22nd to June 26th, equity turnover surged +277.74% compared with Week 25 of 2026, with KCB (+12.79%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 19th June 2026 (Week 25 of 2026 closing day) and 26th June 2026 (Week 26 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 185.07 billion, a surge of +277.74% compared to Week 25 of 2026’s TZS 48.99 billion.

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A total of 16,824,513 shares changed hands across 19,418 deals, a surge of +81.51% versus Week 25 of 2026’s 9,269,119 shares.

NMB led all counters by volume with 11,000,546 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 170.23 billion.

CRDB, NMB, and NICO have featured consistently among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 1.15 billion on volume of 1,099,666 units, a -35.96% decline versus Week 25 of 2026’s TZS 1.80 billion.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 19th June 2026Closing Price (TZS) 26th June 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,2001,250+4.17%
VERTEX-ETF325340+4.62%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.23% of buying and 51.98% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.77% and 48.02% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 33,220,432 for the week.

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This extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
99.23%0.77%51.98%48.02%-33,220,432

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 34,969.63 billion, a +2.15% change versus Week 25 of 2026’s TZS 34,234.55 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation settled at TZS 23,555.83 billion, a +0.68% change against Week 25 of 2026’s equivalent figure.

The ETF segment closed at TZS 186.44 billion, gaining +4.21% over the same prior-week period.

Measure19th June 2026 (TZS billion)26th June 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation34,234.5534,969.63+2.15%
Domestic Market Capitalisation23,396.4923,555.83+0.68%
ETF Market Capitalisation178.91186.44+4.21%

Indexes

Four of the five indices closed higher compared to Week 25 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index posting the largest gain.

The All Share Index (DSEI) rose +2.15%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) edged up +0.68%, the Industrial & Allied index slipped -0.69%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index gained +1.05%, and the Commercial Services index led the way with +2.18%.

The Industrial & Allied index has now closed lower for four consecutive weeks.

IndexClosing Value 19th June 2026Closing Value 26th June 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)3,940.494,025.11+2.15%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,648.528,707.42+0.68%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,063.715,028.76-0.69%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)19,251.5219,454.48+1.05%
Commercial Services (CS)2,114.582,160.67+2.18%

Stock Performances

KCB led the weekly gainers with a rise of +12.79%, followed by TOL at +11.81% and DCB at +6.25%, all measured against Week 25 of 2026.

On the losing side, PAL shed -7.69%, KA fell -4.35%, and AFRIPRISE declined -3.70% over the same period.

NMB extended its positive run, having gained for at least three consecutive weeks.

MCB, MUCOBA, NICO, TBL, and TPCC each registered declines for three or more consecutive weeks, signalling sustained selling pressure across those counters.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 19th June 2026Closing Price (TZS) 26th June 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE675650-3.70%
CRDB2,5402,580+1.57%
DCB480510+6.25%
DSE6,5506,410-2.14%
EABL5,5505,490-1.08%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA115110-4.35%
KCB1,7201,940+12.79%
MBP1,9001,910+0.53%
MCB1,000985-1.50%
MKCB4,0104,160+3.74%
MUCOBA500490-2.00%
NICO3,6503,600-1.37%
NMB15,99016,110+0.75%
NMG270260-3.70%
PAL390360-7.69%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,7402,710-1.09%
TBL9,8909,780-1.11%
TCC12,54012,450-0.72%
TCCL3,1803,300+3.77%
TOL1,2701,420+11.81%
TPCC6,7906,610-2.65%
TTP5005000.00%
USL25250.00%
VODA725745+2.76%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 154.91 billion across 76 deals, a sharp decline of -10.79% compared to Week 25 of 2026’s TZS 173.64 billion.

The yield curve is flattening, with the 5-year tenor rising 418.0 basis points while the 25-year tenor eased -25.5 basis points, compressing the spread between short and long maturities.

The most pronounced move came at the 5-year tenor, where the yield climbed to 14.2661%—a shift of +418.0 basis points week on week.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 26th June 2026Weighted Average Yield 19th June 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y12.0000%14.2661%10.0862%+418.010.0100
10Y12.3293%11.0392%9.4848%+155.4216.4000
15Y8.8387%0
20Y15.2087%12.6141%10.7597%+185.4161.0710
25Y15.5632%11.4014%11.6567%-25.5100.4995

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During Week 23 of 2026 (June 1-5), DSE equity turnover surged +51.19% to TZS 20.71 billion on volume of 6,557,479 shares across 19,464 deals. MUCOBA (+38.20%), TOL (+22.65%) and MCB (+12.50%) led gainers, while NMG (-3.77%), TBL (-3.36%) and EABL (-3.01%) topped losers. Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 34,178.81 billion with the DSEI essentially flat at -0.04%, and Commercial Services (+3.06%) was the standout index. Foreign investors were net sellers at USD -1,690,466. Bond turnover totaled TZS 87.84 billion, down -6.30% week-on-week.

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