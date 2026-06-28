Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 26 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +277.74% to TZS 185.07 Billion as KCB (+12.79%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

During Week 26 of 2026, spanning June 22nd to June 26th, equity turnover surged +277.74% compared with Week 25 of 2026, with KCB (+12.79%) emerging as the week’s top gainer.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 19th June 2026 (Week 25 of 2026 closing day) and 26th June 2026 (Week 26 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 185.07 billion, a surge of +277.74% compared to Week 25 of 2026’s TZS 48.99 billion.

A total of 16,824,513 shares changed hands across 19,418 deals, a surge of +81.51% versus Week 25 of 2026’s 9,269,119 shares.

NMB led all counters by volume with 11,000,546 shares traded, while NMB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 170.23 billion.

CRDB, NMB, and NICO have featured consistently among the top five counters by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 1.15 billion on volume of 1,099,666 units, a -35.96% decline versus Week 25 of 2026’s TZS 1.80 billion.

ETF Closing Price (TZS) 19th June 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 26th June 2026 Variation IEACLC-ETF 1,200 1,250 +4.17% VERTEX-ETF 325 340 +4.62%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.23% of buying and 51.98% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.77% and 48.02% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 33,220,432 for the week.

This extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

% Local Buying % Foreign Buying % Local Selling % Foreign Selling Net Foreign Flow (USD) 99.23% 0.77% 51.98% 48.02% -33,220,432

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 34,969.63 billion, a +2.15% change versus Week 25 of 2026’s TZS 34,234.55 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation settled at TZS 23,555.83 billion, a +0.68% change against Week 25 of 2026’s equivalent figure.

The ETF segment closed at TZS 186.44 billion, gaining +4.21% over the same prior-week period.

Measure 19th June 2026 (TZS billion) 26th June 2026 (TZS billion) Variation Total Market Capitalisation 34,234.55 34,969.63 +2.15% Domestic Market Capitalisation 23,396.49 23,555.83 +0.68% ETF Market Capitalisation 178.91 186.44 +4.21%

Indexes

Four of the five indices closed higher compared to Week 25 of 2026, with the Commercial Services index posting the largest gain.

The All Share Index (DSEI) rose +2.15%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) edged up +0.68%, the Industrial & Allied index slipped -0.69%, the Banks, Finance & Investment index gained +1.05%, and the Commercial Services index led the way with +2.18%.

The Industrial & Allied index has now closed lower for four consecutive weeks.

Index Closing Value 19th June 2026 Closing Value 26th June 2026 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 3,940.49 4,025.11 +2.15% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 8,648.52 8,707.42 +0.68% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,063.71 5,028.76 -0.69% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 19,251.52 19,454.48 +1.05% Commercial Services (CS) 2,114.58 2,160.67 +2.18%

Stock Performances

KCB led the weekly gainers with a rise of +12.79%, followed by TOL at +11.81% and DCB at +6.25%, all measured against Week 25 of 2026.

On the losing side, PAL shed -7.69%, KA fell -4.35%, and AFRIPRISE declined -3.70% over the same period.

NMB extended its positive run, having gained for at least three consecutive weeks.

MCB, MUCOBA, NICO, TBL, and TPCC each registered declines for three or more consecutive weeks, signalling sustained selling pressure across those counters.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 19th June 2026 Closing Price (TZS) 26th June 2026 Variation AFRIPRISE 675 650 -3.70% CRDB 2,540 2,580 +1.57% DCB 480 510 +6.25% DSE 6,550 6,410 -2.14% EABL 5,550 5,490 -1.08% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 8,650 8,650 0.00% KA 115 110 -4.35% KCB 1,720 1,940 +12.79% MBP 1,900 1,910 +0.53% MCB 1,000 985 -1.50% MKCB 4,010 4,160 +3.74% MUCOBA 500 490 -2.00% NICO 3,650 3,600 -1.37% NMB 15,990 16,110 +0.75% NMG 270 260 -3.70% PAL 390 360 -7.69% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 2,740 2,710 -1.09% TBL 9,890 9,780 -1.11% TCC 12,540 12,450 -0.72% TCCL 3,180 3,300 +3.77% TOL 1,270 1,420 +11.81% TPCC 6,790 6,610 -2.65% TTP 500 500 0.00% USL 25 25 0.00% VODA 725 745 +2.76% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 154.91 billion across 76 deals, a sharp decline of -10.79% compared to Week 25 of 2026’s TZS 173.64 billion.

The yield curve is flattening, with the 5-year tenor rising 418.0 basis points while the 25-year tenor eased -25.5 basis points, compressing the spread between short and long maturities.

The most pronounced move came at the 5-year tenor, where the yield climbed to 14.2661%—a shift of +418.0 basis points week on week.

Tenor Coupon (weighted avg) Weighted Average Yield 26th June 2026 Weighted Average Yield 19th June 2026 Change (bps) Trade Count Face Value Traded (TZS billion) 5Y 12.0000% 14.2661% 10.0862% +418.0 1 0.0100 10Y 12.3293% 11.0392% 9.4848% +155.4 2 16.4000 15Y — — 8.8387% — 0 — 20Y 15.2087% 12.6141% 10.7597% +185.4 16 1.0710 25Y 15.5632% 11.4014% 11.6567% -25.5 10 0.4995