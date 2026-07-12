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Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Week 28 of 2026: Equity Turnover Surges +473.64% to TZS 159.86 Billion as PAL (+15.94%) Leads as Best Stock Performer

Equity turnover surged +473.64% week-on-week to TZS 159.86 billion across 62,993,120 shares and 14,638 deals during the four trading days of July 6th to July 10th. PAL (+15.94%), MUCOBA (+13.19%), and MBP (+9.29%) led the gainers, while TTP (-8.16%), MKCB (-7.89%), and MCB (-7.69%) were the session’s heaviest decliners. Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 35,467.55 billion as the DSEI slipped -0.83% and the Banks, Finance & Investment index fell -0.98%. Bond market turnover reached TZS 92.60 billion, retreating -39.29% from the prior week.
July 12, 2026
3 minute read
DSE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange & TanzaniaInvest Report

During Week 28 of 2026, spanning July 6th to July 10th, equity turnover on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange surged +473.64% compared to Week 27 of 2026, led by top gainer PAL (+15.94%), in a four-day trading week shortened by Saba Saba on 7th July.

Throughout this report, individual stock and index percentage changes reflect close-to-close moves between 3rd July 2026 (Week 27 of 2026 closing day) and 10th July 2026 (Week 28 of 2026 closing day). Turnover, volume and deals comparisons reflect totals across the full trading weeks.

Table of Contents
  1. Equity Turnover and Volume
  2. ETF Trading
  3. Foreign Investor Activity
  4. Market Capitalisation
  5. Indexes
  6. Stock Performances
  7. Bond Market

Equity Turnover and Volume

Equity Turnover excluding ETF trades reached TZS 159.86 billion, a surge of +473.64% compared to Week 27 of 2026’s TZS 27.87 billion.

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A total of 62,993,120 shares changed hands across 14,638 deals, a surge of +1066.05% versus Week 27 of 2026’s 5,402,287 shares.

CRDB led all counters by volume with 60,655,141 shares traded, while CRDB dominated by turnover, generating TZS 143.40 billion.

NMB, CRDB, TCCL, NICO, and TBL have been persistent names in the top five by turnover across recent weeks.

ETF Trading

ETF trading across the two listed funds generated combined turnover of TZS 947.70 million on volume of 933,172 units, a -66.89% decline versus Week 27 of 2026’s TZS 2.86 billion.

ETFClosing Price (TZS) 3rd July 2026Closing Price (TZS) 10th July 2026Variation
IEACLC-ETF1,2801,310+2.34%
VERTEX-ETF3403400.00%

Foreign Investor Activity

Local investors accounted for 99.34% of buying and 13.28% of selling, against foreign investor shares of 0.66% and 86.72% respectively, producing a net foreign net selling position of USD 52,221,977 for the week.

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This result extends a four-week streak of foreign net selling on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

% Local Buying% Foreign Buying% Local Selling% Foreign SellingNet Foreign Flow (USD)
99.34%0.66%13.28%86.72%-52,221,977

Market Capitalisation

Total market capitalisation closed at TZS 35,467.55 billion, a -0.83% change versus Week 27 of 2026’s TZS 35,765.53 billion.

Domestic market capitalisation settled at TZS 24,126.21 billion, a -0.88% change against Week 27 of 2026’s corresponding figure.

The ETF segment offered a partial offset, with ETF market capitalisation reaching TZS 194.51 billion, up +2.12% from the prior week.

Measure3rd July 2026 (TZS billion)10th July 2026 (TZS billion)Variation
Total Market Capitalisation35,765.5335,467.55-0.83%
Domestic Market Capitalisation24,339.4524,126.21-0.88%
ETF Market Capitalisation190.48194.51+2.12%

Indexes

All five indices closed lower compared to Week 27 of 2026, with the Banks, Finance & Investment index registering the steepest decline at -0.98%.

The All Share Index (DSEI) fell -0.83%, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) dropped -0.88%, the Industrial & Allied (IA) index eased -0.77%, the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index lost -0.98%, and the Commercial Services (CS) index slipped -0.38%.

The Industrial & Allied index has now closed lower for four consecutive weeks.

IndexClosing Value 3rd July 2026Closing Value 10th July 2026Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)4,116.734,082.43-0.83%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)8,997.098,918.27-0.88%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,943.154,905.30-0.77%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)20,389.1620,189.58-0.98%
Commercial Services (CS)2,323.832,315.05-0.38%

Stock Performances

Among the week’s standout performers relative to Week 27 of 2026, PAL led all gainers with a rise of +15.94%, followed by MUCOBA at +13.19% and MBP at +9.29%.

On the losing side, TTP fell -8.16%, MKCB declined -7.89%, and MCB dropped -7.69%.

NMB has now posted gains for at least three consecutive weeks, underscoring sustained buying interest in the counter.

MCB, TBL, TCC, and TPCC have each declined for at least three consecutive weeks, reflecting persistent selling pressure across those counters.

StockClosing Price (TZS) 3rd July 2026Closing Price (TZS) 10th July 2026Variation
AFRIPRISE675640-5.19%
CRDB2,8002,690-3.93%
DCB505495-1.98%
DSE6,3106,790+7.61%
EABL5,5105,400-2.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL8,6508,6500.00%
KA120115-4.17%
KCB1,9201,930+0.52%
MBP1,8302,000+9.29%
MCB910840-7.69%
MKCB4,3103,970-7.89%
MUCOBA455515+13.19%
NICO3,8303,800-0.78%
NMB16,44016,700+1.58%
NMG255260+1.96%
PAL345400+15.94%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS2,8702,730-4.88%
TBL9,6409,570-0.73%
TCC12,34012,320-0.16%
TCCL3,2603,190-2.15%
TOL1,4601,450-0.68%
TPCC6,3606,330-0.47%
TTP490450-8.16%
USL25250.00%
VODA805800-0.62%
YETU5105100.00%

Bond Market

Bond turnover totaled TZS 92.60 billion across 142 deals, a plunge of -39.29% compared to Week 27 of 2026’s TZS 152.54 billion.

Yield curve direction was not computable this week—per-tenor week-on-week comparison data was unavailable.

TenorCoupon (weighted avg)Weighted Average Yield 10th July 2026Weighted Average Yield 3rd July 2026Change (bps)Trade CountFace Value Traded (TZS billion)
5Y0
10Y0
15Y0
20Y0
25Y0

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