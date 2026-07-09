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Tanzania’s Private Sector Foundation Joins the International Chamber of Commerce

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has become an official member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) under a strategic partnership signed at the Tanzania-France Business Roundtable in Paris. TPSF will promote the ICC’s trade, dispute-resolution and investment services in Tanzania and establish an ICC Tanzania National Committee, with an office to be launched within a year.
July 9, 2026
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Tanzania-France Business Roundtable in Paris where TPSF and ICC signed a partnership

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has become an official member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) under a strategic partnership signed in Paris.

The agreement was signed at the Tanzania-France Business Roundtable, held alongside the Swahili Forum in Paris in early July 2026.

TPSF Chief Executive Officer Deo Massawe exchanged the signed documents with the ICC Deputy Secretary General, Julia Kassum, witnessed by the Prime Minister, Mwigulu Nchemba.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

Under the partnership, TPSF will promote the chamber’s trade, dispute-resolution and investment services in Tanzania and establish an ICC Tanzania National Committee, with an official office to be launched within a year.

The roundtable formed part of Tanzania’s drive to attract French investment under Vision 2050, the development plan launched on 1 July 2026 that targets a one-trillion-dollar economy with a 70% private-sector contribution.

Nchemba, who led a delegation including the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Minerals and Energy, urged French investors to expand into Tanzania across agriculture, infrastructure, mining, the blue economy and digital technology.

International Chamber of Commerce

The International Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1919 and based in Paris, is the world’s largest business organisation, representing tens of millions of companies across more than 170 countries.

It publishes globally used trade rules and operates the International Court of Arbitration, a leading forum for settling cross-border commercial disputes.

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Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

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