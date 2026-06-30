Tanzania Investment Hits USD 3.16 Billion in Q4 2025, Four SEZs and Two PPPs Open to Investors

The Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) registered 278 investment projects worth US$3.16 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, more than doubling investment value compared to the same quarter of the previous year, with 71,412 jobs projected.

TISEZA has just released its Quarterly Investment Bulletin for October to December 2025, covering performance under the General Investment Scheme as well as the Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) schemes.

The bulletin also details nine outbound investor missions, eleven inbound delegations, four SEZs actively seeking investors, and two public-private partnership projects open for financing.

Number and Value of Projects

Manufacturing dominated the quarter, accounting for 135 of the 278 registered projects, US$1,133.78 million in capital, and 16,567 jobs.

Transportation came second in project count with 39 projects (US$393.91 million, 7,464 jobs), followed by Commercial Buildings with 31 projects (US$420.47 million, 27,925 jobs).

Tourism attracted 26 projects worth US$638.68 million and 2,132 jobs, while Agriculture registered 23 projects worth US$53.96 million and 2,552 jobs.

Commercial Buildings led all sectors in projected employment at 27,925 jobs, ahead of Manufacturing (16,567) and Economic Infrastructure (13,780 jobs, US$200.15 million in capital).

Projects Ownership

Foreign-owned projects rose to 150 in Q4 2025, up from 116 in the same quarter of 2024.

Locally owned projects also increased to 78 from 70 year-on-year, a trend TISEZA attributes to the Government’s continued efforts to create a conducive environment for domestic investors.

Joint venture (JV) projects stood at 50, compared to 70 in Q4 2024.

Regional Distribution of Projects

Dar es Salaam attracted the highest number of projects at 99, generating US$1,089.60 million in capital and 13,440 projected jobs.

The Pwani Region followed with 76 projects, US$598.12 million, and 47,093 jobs, driven by large-scale industrial and EPZ/SEZ activity along the coastal corridor.

The Arusha Region registered 19 projects (US$339.87 million, 1,162 jobs), the Mwanza Region 10 projects (US$40.70 million, 1,209 jobs), while the Mbeya and Dodoma Regions each attracted 8 projects.

In capital terms, the Morogoro Region ranked third nationally at US$505.38 million across three projects, reflecting the weight of a small number of high-value investments in that region.

The Songwe Region attracted US$130.08 million across 3 projects, and the Kigoma Region registered 1,160 projected jobs from a single project worth US$1.05 million.

Expansion Projects

Twenty-one expansion projects were registered during the quarter, expecting to invest US$340.40 million and create 3,194 additional jobs within existing operations.

Foreign and Domestic Investment

Total investment of US$3,160.17 million in Q4 2025 compared with US$1,566.06 million in Q4 2024, a 102% increase year-on-year.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) reached US$1,412.28 million, up from US$1,104.86 million a year earlier.

Domestic Investment (DI) surged to US$1,747.89 million from US$461.20 million in Q4 2024, a 279% increase, making domestic capital the largest single source of investment in the quarter.

Top FDI Sources

China led foreign investors with US$950.30 million, more than four times the second-ranked United Kingdom at US$199.99 million.

The British Virgin Islands contributed US$36.36 million, Ukraine US$35.50 million, Romania US$34.68 million, and the United Arab Emirates US$30.74 million.

EPZ and SEZ Investment Performance

TISEZA registered 8 projects under the EPZ and SEZ schemes in Q4 2025, compared to 16 in Q4 2024, with capital investment of US$54.62 million versus US$119.71 million a year earlier.

Projected employment under EPZ/SEZ projects increased sharply to 13,153 jobs from 2,392 in Q4 2024, a fivefold rise, driven primarily by seven agriculture projects that together account for 13,013 jobs.

Export turnover under EPZ/SEZ schemes reached US$163.88 million, up from US$132.52 million in Q4 2024.

Agriculture dominated EPZ/SEZ activity with 7 projects, US$45.82 million in capital, and a projected turnover of US$157.35 million.

Mining recorded one project with US$8.80 million in capital and a turnover of US$6.53 million.

EPZ and SEZ Regional Distribution

The Lindi Region led EPZ/SEZ capital with US$24.60 million across two projects and US$146.30 million in export turnover, the highest turnover figure of any EPZ/SEZ region.

The Njombe Region registered the highest EPZ/SEZ job count at 11,417 jobs from a single project with capital of US$2.80 million.

The Arusha Region attracted one EPZ/SEZ project worth US$12.50 million (990 jobs, US$6.50 million turnover), while the Mtwara, Pwani, Kilimanjaro, and Dar es Salaam Regions each contributed one project.

Special Economic Zones Open for Investment

TISEZA is developing and managing four major Special Economic Zones actively promoted to investors, covering a combined area exceeding 2,100 hectares across coastal, inland capital, and mining locations.

Bagamoyo Eco Maritime City SEZ, Pwani Region

Located in Zinga, Bagamoyo, approximately 45 km from Dar es Salaam Port, the Bagamoyo Eco Maritime City (BEMC) Phase I Industrial Park covers approximately 151 hectares with 134 fully demarcated industrial plots.

The zone benefits from proximity to the planned Bagamoyo Mega Port (Mbegani Port), direct access to the Bagamoyo highway, and planned rail links to the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA), reaching markets in Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Malawi.

Target sectors: light and heavy manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics and warehousing, energy and green technology, and export-oriented industrial operations.

Kwala SEZ, Kibaha, Coastal Region

The Kwala Special Economic Zone covers approximately 100 hectares adjacent to the Kwala Dry Port in the Coastal Region.

The zone connects directly to both the SGR and the Meter Gauge Railway (MGR), sits along the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro highway, and provides regional access to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo via Isaka Dry Port and TAZARA.

Free land allocation is available to qualifying investors.

Target sectors: textiles and clothing, pharmaceuticals, motor vehicle assembly, electronics, solar panels and green technology, paper and packaging, and food processing.

Nala SEZ, Dodoma Region

The Nala Special Economic Zone covers approximately 607 hectares in the Dodoma Region, making it one of the largest designated zones in Tanzania.

Located less than 10 km from the SGR and along the Dodoma-Singida Highway, it will benefit from the planned Msalato International Airport, currently under construction, for direct international air cargo access.

Dodoma’s position as Tanzania’s capital provides investors with direct access to government ministries and fast-track regulatory approvals, alongside the University of Dodoma (UDOM), one of East Africa’s largest universities, as a skilled labor source.

Target sectors include agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, motor vehicle assembly, electronics, and green manufacturing.

Buzwagi SEZ, Kahama, Shinyanga Region

The Buzwagi Special Economic Zone covers approximately 1,333 hectares on the former Buzwagi Gold Mine site in Kahama District, in the Shinyanga Region, and is designated as Tanzania’s first dedicated mining hub.

The zone features an operational on-site airport with a 1.5 km runway accommodating 250 passengers, a functional 60 MW power substation, access to 3 million liters of water reserves, and a 17 km concrete security perimeter.

It is located 25 km from the railway connecting Isaka Dry Port to the Central Railway Line and TAZARA, and 30 km from Isaka Dry Port itself.

Target investments: gold, copper, and other mineral refining and beneficiation; mining equipment manufacturing; agro-processing; motor vehicle assembly; solar panel and battery manufacturing; and biomass and waste-to-energy solutions.

Public-Private Partnership Projects Seeking Investment

Muhimbili National Hospital Mixed-Use Development, Dar es Salaam

A modern mixed-use complex is proposed for a 25,140 square meter plot within the Muhimbili National Hospital precinct in Ilala, Dar es Salaam, to include structured parking, retail spaces, hotel accommodation, residential apartments, and a student hostel.

Total project cost: TZS 160 billion (± US$64 million), comprising TZS 145 billion in development costs and TZS 15 billion in land value.

Financing is structured at 80:20 debt-to-equity (TZS 128 billion in senior debt, TZS 32 billion in equity), and a feasibility study has been completed.

Contact: Arch. Albert Mwambafu, K&M Archplans (T) Ltd, almwamba2007@yahoo.com, +255 756 700 330.

Buguruni Mixed-Use Commercial Complex, Dar es Salaam

A high-yield commercial complex offering approximately 20,000 square meters of gross leasable area is proposed for Buguruni Ward, Ilala District, approximately 5 km west of Dar es Salaam city centre near the TAZARA Railway Station and Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

The development targets banks, telecom operators, healthcare providers, and corporate tenants in an area of approximately 47,000 residents with a significant shortage of formal managed commercial space.

Total investment: TZS 22.01 billion, structured at 80% debt (TZS 17.61 billion) and 20% equity (TZS 4.40 billion), with a projected internal rate of return (IRR) of 30%.

Contact: Arch. Albert Mwambafu, K&M Archplans (T) Ltd, almwamba2007@yahoo.com, +255 756 700 330.

Investment Promotion Activities

During Q4 2025, TISEZA conducted nine outbound missions targeting key investment hubs in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, focusing on SEZ and EPZ opportunities in manufacturing, agro-processing, mining value addition, renewable energy, logistics, petrochemicals, and industrial park development.

Outbound Missions

Russia (October 7-12): mining, petrochemicals, and industrial investment cooperation.

Türkiye (October 14-18): manufacturing, logistics, textiles, and construction materials.

China, Guangzhou (October 21-25): industrial parks, electronics manufacturing, and SEZ investment.

South Africa (November 4-9): automotive assembly and agro-processing.

United Arab Emirates (November 11-15): logistics, real estate development, and industrial parks.

India (November 20-25): pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

China (December 3-8): industrial technology transfer and electronics.

Germany (December 10-15): renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

Qatar (December 18-22): industrial park development and infrastructure financing.

Inbound Missions and Events

TISEZA hosted eleven inbound missions during the quarter, with delegations from India, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, China, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, and Kenya exploring manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, logistics hubs, and industrial park development, supported by site visits to SEZ and EPZ locations and regulatory briefings.

The Authority also participated in nine investment promotion events, including the Tanzania Industrial Forum, the Mining Investment Roundtable, the East Africa Trade Forum, and the SEZ Stakeholders Forum, alongside nine virtual investor meetings averaging three per month.

One-Stop Facilitation Centre Services

The One-Stop Facilitation Centre (OSFC) at TISEZA hosts 14 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) under one roof, processing work permits, residence permits, company registration, tax exemptions, environmental certificates, land access, and other compliance requirements as a single-location service.

During Q4 2025, work permits were the highest-volume service, with 686 issued in November and 859 in December.

Certificates of Incentives reached 100 in December, while Residence Permits peaked at 412 in November.

Aftercare services covered approximately 90 projects per month through physical site visits and 91 to 100 projects monthly through progress reports and correspondence.

Investors interested in available land plots, any of the four SEZs, or either PPP project can contact TISEZA at info@tiseza.go.tz or +255 734 989 469.