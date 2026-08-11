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Noble Helium Raises AUD 12 Million, Secures Rig for North Rukwa Drilling

Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE) raised AUD 12 million and converted AUD 6.603 million of debt to equity during the June 2026 quarter, ending with AUD 6.689 million in cash, according to its latest quarterly report. The company has contracted a rig to drill two wells at its Kinambo prospect within the North Rukwa Project in Tanzania, with mobilisation expected in August 2026.
August 11, 2026
2 minute read
North Rukwa Project helium licence map, Tanzania

Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE) has raised AUD 12 million and contracted a drilling rig for its Kinambo campaign at the North Rukwa helium project in Tanzania, ending the June 2026 quarter with AUD 6.689 million in cash, according to its latest quarterly report.

The company converted AUD 6.603 million of existing loans into equity during the quarter, reducing its debt load as it moves toward the start of drilling.

Drilling contractor BoreXpert’s Schramm T130 XD rig is contracted to drill two wells at Kinambo, with additional wells contingent on the results of the first two.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

Kinambo-1 will target the shallower levels of the structure to a depth of 850 metres, after being repositioned following 3D seismic reprocessing that improved imaging of the deeper subsurface.

Kinambo-2 will be drilled approximately 400 metres to the northeast, targeting the deeper Galula formation to a depth of around 1,750 metres.

The rig is expected to mobilise to the North Rukwa site in August 2026, after site preparation works and the delivery of long-lead items required for the Kinambo campaign got underway during the quarter.

Exploration and evaluation expenditure for the quarter totaled AUD 3.441 million, reflecting spending on the Kinambo site works, seismic reprocessing, and preparations ahead of the planned drilling campaign.

Post quarter-end, Jani Surjan was appointed Chief Financial Officer effective 6 July 2026, succeeding Owain Franks.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Full Edition

The Executive Chairman of Noble Helium, Dennis Donald, said the completed capital raise leaves the company “well positioned to undertake the planned Kinambo drilling campaign.”

Donald noted the raise also retired the majority of the company’s outstanding debt, strengthening its financial position ahead of drilling.

North Rukwa and The Helium Market

The North Rukwa Project lies within Tanzania’s Rukwa Basin, which the company describes as having potential to become the world’s third-largest helium reserve after the United States and Qatar.

Global helium supply has tightened as Qatar, Russia, and China restrict exports, pushing long-term contract prices higher.

An independent estimate by Netherland, Sewell & Associates put North Rukwa’s prospective helium resource at 225 billion cubic feet.

Want to know more about Mining in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers Mining, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources, and is also available at no cost upon completion of a short form.

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