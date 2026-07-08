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Chinese Company to Build Grinding-Ball Factory at Buzwagi SEZ

China’s Oriental Casting and Forging Ltd plans to establish a factory for steel grinding balls and other mining consumables at the Buzwagi Special Economic Zone in Kahama, Shinyanga, following a meeting between Minister of Minerals Anthony Mavunde and the company’s managing director Hou Songcun. The project is part of Tanzania’s push to manufacture mining consumables locally, cut import dependence and position itself as a regional supply hub, though no investment value or job figures have been disclosed.
July 8, 2026
1 minute read
Tanzania Grinding-Ball

China’s Oriental Casting and Forging Ltd plans to build a factory for steel grinding balls and other mining consumables at the Buzwagi Special Economic Zone in Kahama, Shinyanga Region.

The plan follows a recent meeting between the Minister of Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, and the owner and Managing Director of Oriental Casting and Forging, Hou Songcun.

Steel grinding balls are consumables used in mineral processing plants to crush and grind ore, a supply Tanzanian mines currently meet largely through imports.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

The Government wants the consumables produced locally to cut import dependence, strengthen supply chains and add industrial value to the mining sector.

The Ministry said the goal is for Tanzania to become a regional production and distribution hub that supplies mining products across Africa, allowing both large and small miners to source them without importing.

The value of the planned investment, the number of jobs and a construction timeline were not disclosed.

Buzwagi Special Economic Zone

The Buzwagi Special Economic Zone occupies the site of the former Buzwagi gold mine, about six kilometres from Kahama in Shinyanga Region.

The open-pit mine, operated by Barrick, closed in 2022 after about 13 years of production, and the site is being redeveloped as an industrial zone intended to replace the mine as the region’s economic driver.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Full Edition

Want to know more about Mining in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers Mining, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

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